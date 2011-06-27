  1. Home
2005 Nissan Sentra Review

Pros & Cons

  • Functional cabin design, powerful 2.5-liter engine, nimble handling, lots of standard features.
  • Generic styling, small backseat, SE-R Spec V model commands premium price.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Packed with features, the Sentra offers a lot for the money, but a cramped rear seat and an aging interior design leave it a step behind the competition.

2005 Highlights

The base 1.8 model receives the body-colored door handles and upper instrument panel storage bin from the upper-level models. A trip computer and cruise control are now included on the 1.8 S, and all models receive new seat fabrics. There's also a new color for the gauge cluster housing on the SE-R, and a new shift knob for the SE-R Spec V.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Nissan Sentra.

5(50%)
4(29%)
3(13%)
2(7%)
1(1%)
4.2
135 reviews
See all 135 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Frustrated!
bigisland808,08/17/2011
Bought this car from the orignal owner with low mileage 30K, seemed like a realiable car. The car well kept, inside and out. Too top it off we did our homework, called the dealership... the lady bought in her car faithfully for service since she bought the car. Only thing was there was a nail in the tire which they fixed 2 months ago. Had the car for 3 weeks with no problem then all of a sudden one morning the car had a hard time starting up. Bought into the dealership the very next day and they said that I had a blown headgasket. Nissisan claims it was a defect and costs $1800 to be fixed! AGGHH!
Love this Car
todd lovell,10/09/2015
SE-R 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A)
I bought my SE-R new in 2004 it now has 240k miles on it and is still fast and super fun to drive. I have done nothing but routine maintenance with my biggest repair being tie rod ends. I did a lot of highway driving but 240k with ice cold ac and everything works fine is very impressive. Im looking to put 300k on this car. My last nissan uad 279k
2005 Sentra Special Edition 1.8L Auto
NewEnglandDevil,06/15/2009
An excellent vehicle to own and drive, has made my commute (~66 miles/day, + trips to client sites = 100+ miles occasionally) affordable. Blew a head gasket while still under warranty (~48K), needed a chip download to eliminate rough shifting. I've avoided replacing two expensive lights - fog light broke from being packed with snow and 3rd brake light went out. Other than that, no problems and I've had no expensive repairs. Has performed great in NE winter; even managed to get up a ~10% unplowed incline to our winter rental in NH. Previously owned a Nissan Truck (350K) so I'm not expecting any problems with the engine or tranny and I'm at 123K now.
Reliable
Xy San,08/24/2015
1.8 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
Got this car from my mom in 2013 with 120,000 miles. She purchased this brand new in 2005. it now has 180,000 miles on it. I drive so far to and from work everyday. Still running great and only had to do maintenance. Didnt have to replace anything prematurely.
See all 135 reviews of the 2005 Nissan Sentra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
126 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
126 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
126 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2005 Nissan Sentra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2005 Nissan Sentra

Used 2005 Nissan Sentra Overview

The Used 2005 Nissan Sentra is offered in the following submodels: Sentra Sedan, Sentra SE-R Spec V, Sentra SE-R. Available styles include 1.8 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), SE-R 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 1.8 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), 1.8 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), 1.8 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), and SE-R Spec V 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Nissan Sentra?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Nissan Sentras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Nissan Sentra for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Nissan Sentra.

Can't find a used 2005 Nissan Sentras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Sentra for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,624.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $23,865.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Sentra for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $17,988.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $17,942.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Nissan Sentra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Sentra lease specials

