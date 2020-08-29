Used 2013 Nissan Sentra for Sale Near Me
- 122,392 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995$1,667 Below Market
- 101,196 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995$1,884 Below Market
- 155,257 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,999$1,507 Below Market
- 85,390 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995$1,642 Below Market
- 72,414 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,900$2,420 Below Market
- 87,382 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,500$1,642 Below Market
- 174,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,400$2,568 Below Market
- 94,814 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995$1,410 Below Market
- 102,774 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995$1,736 Below Market
- 82,766 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000$1,956 Below Market
- 87,850 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,000$2,070 Below Market
- 104,193 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,998$1,350 Below Market
- 104,430 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,000$1,417 Below Market
- 73,972 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,495
- 103,169 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,977$3,428 Below Market
- 97,994 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
- 71,632 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,841
- 38,885 miles
$8,900
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Sentra
ramets5,10/09/2013
The 2013 has a known stalling issue that the Corporation is having trouble solving. The Power steering and Power brakes go out when it stalls, which basically makes the car an Olympic Toboggan if it stalls. When I returned it to the Dealer, they begged the Corporate Office to give us a rental car while they tried to figure out the problem. Nissan Corporate would not call me back (even though the Dealer supported the claim completely). The car was in the garage for 9 days. Corporate kept telling me the claim was in "elevated status" and I would receive a call the next day. They never called, and the Dealer would not return the car due to the known Safety Issue. We got it back on day 10.
