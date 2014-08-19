Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra for Sale Near Me
- 79,063 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$7,233$3,525 Below Market
Woodys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chillicothe / Missouri
For the most accurate prices and vehicle information go to www.wowwoodys.comOne owner! This 2015 Hyundai Elantra FWD is equipped with a 1.8L I4 engine. Top options and features include 37 MPG, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, and so much more! Cargo Space Lights, Rear Child Safety Locks, QUARTZ WHITE PEARL, Low Tire Pressure Warning, GRAY, PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 15" Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material. This Hyundai Elantra has a strong Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Automatic transmission.Want a custom video? Just text your name and the stock number to 660-247-5319. This vehicle's stock number is 15MD65-810.This Hyundai Elantra Has Everything You Want Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Active ECO system, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 6 speakers and iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter Alarm, Outside Temp Gauge, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Light Tinted Glass.Why Choose Woody's? One Low Price & No Hassles on over 1,000 Cars, Trucks, SUVs & Minivans. Plus, FREE Smart Certified Warranties on Most Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Products. With the largest, most diverse inventory in Middle America, you can view all makes in one location! Wow!~ Check out our website to see 50+ more pictures, custom videos walkarounds/virtual test drives of each vehicle, free history reports and much more!~ Our award winning Finance Team works with over 25 lenders to get you the best rate and payment! Our ASE Certified Master Technicians Perform 125 Point Inspections on all certified vehicles on our 15AcreMegaLot!~ Appointments are strongly encouraged by calling 888-869-0963.~ We look forward to seeing you soon!Disclaimer: **After all applicable rebates and discounts, see dealer for details. Excludes tax, title, license fees. . Errors occur with regard to web content. We reserve the right to correct these errors and may not be held accountable for them. We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any errors and ask that you please call to verify mileage, availability and anything else of importance to you before making a trip to our dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPDH4AE8FH568584
Stock: 15MD65
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-13-2020
- 74,975 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,995$2,019 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***CLEAN AFFORDABLE SEDAN............................2015 HYUNDAI ELANTRA SE SEDAN, SHALE GRAY METALLIC WITH A GRAY INTERIOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, AND MIRRORS, AM/FM CD PLAYER, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, SIDE AIRBAGS, ANTI-LOCK BRAKES, ALLOY WHEELS WITH 2 NEW TIRES, CLEAN CARFAX***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPDH4AE6FH642648
Stock: MAX17892
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-19-2020
- 68,806 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,795$2,784 Below Market
Car World - Hawthorne / California
With athletic finesse and sporty sophistication, our 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE Sedan is brought to you in stunning Titanium Gray Metallic. Powered by a highly efficient 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 145hp while mated to a sophisticated 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This dynamic Front Wheel Drive combination not only makes the drive enjoyable, but it also scores up to 40mpg on the highway. The sculpted silhouette of our Elantra is accented by attractive 15-inch wheels. Take a look inside our SE, and you'll find that the sophistication continues into the roomy interior created of high-quality soft-touch materials that are also content-rich with features like power door locks, windows and cruise control. The interior is roomy enough to be classified as a mid-size, something that can't be said for most of its competitors! The premium AM/FM/available SiriusXM//MP3 audio system features 6-speakers for your listening pleasure. Just imagine yourself behind the wheel enjoying your daily commute! Our Hyundai Elantra SE offers top safety features for you, and your precious cargo will be protected by six airbags, ABS, and a Vehicle Stability Management system. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Do you have Bad Credit, No Credit, have filed for Bankruptcy, receive SSI or are an Uber or Lyft driver? We have you covered! Known as the 'King of Credit', we are able to finance any customer who is interested in purchasing from CarWorld. We help customers like no other dealership! We discount prices, never quality! And remember, if we can't do it, nobody can! SPECIAL WE'RE THANKFUL FOR YOU! We're saying Happy Holidays with a special thank you gift: $1,000 TRADE-IN CREDIT Receive a minimum $1,000 credit towards your down payment of vehicle purchase Push it, pull it or even tow it! Get the car HERE and RECEIVE THE CREDIT Special Markdowns on Select Models! Don't wait until ticket prices go up! SHOP EARLY BEFORE THEY'RE GONE! *Get pre-approved in MINUTES with our 100% secure credit app* You can be driving your nicer, newer car home TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDH4AEXFU224224
Stock: U224224
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-09-2020
- 103,683 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,964$1,448 Below Market
Germain Volkswagen of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
Schedule home delivery or curbside test drive and pick up. Our dealership is disinfected and we practice social distancing. We offer Extra discounts for active and retired Military, active and retired Law Enforcement, first response teams, and for recent college grads. . We Are #1 in New & CPO Volkswagen volume in our designated area, including most of Ohio and parts of Pennsylvania for the first half of 2020. All New VW vehicles come standard with Apple Car Play or Android Auto and backup camera! All pre-owned vehicles will be safety inspected and road tested. Ask for a copy of the vehicle inspection and a free Carfax vehicle report. We will also provide a complimentary market report for any vehicle in stock upon request.We can offer the best interest rates for excellent credit or challenged credit! Want to get pre-approved? Click on the link; https://www.germainvwofcolumbus.com/finance-application.htm Thank you! Backup Camera, Bluetooth, 6 Speakers, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Heated door mirrors, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 w/SiriusXM Satellite, Security system, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers. Clean CARFAX.Lakeside Blue 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE FWD 1.8L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 145hp 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic28/38 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPDH4AE3FH631798
Stock: VFH631798
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 138,890 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,795$2,043 Below Market
Drive Now - San Bernardino / California
Air filtration|Front air conditioning|Front air conditioning zones - single|Rear vents - second row|Airbag deactivation - occupant sensing passenger|Front airbags - dual|Side airbags - front|Side curtain airbags - front rear|Antenna type - diversity element|Auxiliary audio input - MP3 USB iPod/iPhone jack|In-Dash CD - MP3 Playback single disc|Radio - AM/FM|Satellite radio - SiriusXM|Speed sensitive volume control|Total speakers - 6|Watts - 172|ABS - 4-wheel|Braking assist|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Front brake diameter - 11.0|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Power brakes|Rear brake diameter - 10.3|Rear brake type - disc|Armrests - rear center with cupholders rear folding|Door sill trim - scuff plate|Door trim - cloth|Floor material - carpet|Interior accents - metallic-tone|Shift knob trim - urethane|Steering wheel trim - urethane|Assist handle - front rear|Cargo area light|Cargo cover|Center console - front console with armrest and storage|Cruise control|Cupholders - front rear|Illuminated power window switches|Multi-function remote - fuel filler door release keyless entry panic alarm trunk release|One-touch windows - 1|Power outlet(s) - two 12V|Power steering - variable/speed-proportional|Power windows - lockout button|Reading lights - front|Rearview mirror - manual day/night|Retained accessory power|Steering wheel - tilt and telescopic|Steering wheel mounted controls - cruise control|Storage - accessory hook door pockets front seatback sunglasses holder|Vanity mirrors - dual|Axle ratio - 2.94|Alternator - 90 amps|Battery saver|Door handle color - body-color|Front bumper color - body-color|Grille color - chrome|Mirror color - body-color|Rear bumper color - body-color|Window trim - black|Clock|Digital odometer|External temperature display|Fuel economy display - MPG range|Gauge - tachometer|Multi-function display|Trip computer|Trip odometer|Warnings and reminders - lamp failure, low fuel, engine oil, coolant low battery low oil level tire fill alert|Daytime running lights|Headlights - auto delay off halogen|Side mirror adjustments - manual folding power|Side mirror type - spotter mirror|Side mirrors - heated|Active head restraints - dual front|Body side reinforcements - side impact door beams|Child safety door locks|Child seat anchors - LATCH system|Crumple zones - front rear|Emergency interior trunk release|Energy absorbing steering column|Impact absorbing bumpers|Safety brake pedal system|Emergency locking retractors - driver|Front seatbelts - 3-point|Rear seatbelts - 3-point|Seatbelt pretensioners - front|Seatbelt warning sensor - front|Driver seat manual adjustments - height 6|Front headrests - adjustable 2|Front seat type - bucket|Passenger seat manual adjustments - reclining|Rear headrests - adjustable 3|Rear seat folding - split|Rear seat type - 60-40 split bench|Upholstery - premium cloth|2-stage unlocking doors|Anti-theft system - alarm with remote|Power door locks|Hill holder control|Stability control|Traction control|Steering ratio - 14.2|Turns lock-to-lock - 2.8|Front shock type - twin-tube gas|Front spring type - coil|Front stabilizer bar - diameter 22 mm|Front struts - MacPherson|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - lower control arms|Rear shock type - gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear suspension classification - semi-independent|Rear suspension type - torsion beam|Spare tire kit - inflator kit tire sealant|Tire Pressure Monitoring System|Tire type - all season|Wheels - alloy|Front wipers - variable intermittent|Power windows|Solar-tinted glass|Window defogger - rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPDH4AE7FH572285
Stock: 572285
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 84,710 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,500$2,049 Below Market
TLC Motors - Moore / South Carolina
Clean CARFAX.SE 1.8L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 145hp 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic FWD 28/38 City/Highway MPGSouth Carolina's High Volume, Low Profit dealer.Must see!! Why pay more?? ***MORE PHOTOS AVAILABLE AT OUR HOME PAGE VISIT WWW.TLCMOTORS.COM***Come in for a test drive today. CARFAX report available. Buy with confidence from a reputable home town dealer that has been in business 25+ years! For immediate inquiry call TLC Motors at 864-595-0777 Visit TLC Motors Inc. Online at www.tlcmotors.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 864-595-0777 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPDH4AE5FH582183
Stock: 582183
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 92,829 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995$1,818 Below Market
Classic Mazda Westside - Cleveland / Ohio
Our incredible 2015 Hyundai Elantra Limited Sedan is shown in a gorgeous Gray exterior finish is nimble and light on its feet with sporty sophistication. Powered by a highly efficient 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 148hp while mated to the smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Together, this Front Wheel Drive makes the drive fun and enjoyable, while providing near 38mpg on the highway, proving efficiency and style can coexist! Our upscale 5-passenger family-friendly Limited sedan has an athletic stance that is accented by stylish alloy wheels, projector headlights with LED accents, and a black chrome grille. Our Limited really shows how sophistication continues into the roomy and well-designed interior. Experience high-quality soft-touch materials in the content-rich interior with heated leather seating and a power driver's seat. Our premium audio system features a color touchscreen display plus iPod/USB capabilities for your own tunes. Just imagine yourself behind the wheel in this machine... Actually enjoying your commute! With six airbags, vehicle stability management as well as anti-lock brakes, the Hyundai Elantra has been named a top safety pick by the IIHS. With enough authentic style and phenomenal efficiency to please the harshest of critics, our Elantra has taken not only the compact class but the whole world by storm. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra Limited PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDH4AE0FU268944
Stock: R10468A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 13,985 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,674$2,275 Below Market
Mark Miller Toyota - Salt Lake City / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDH4AE9FU228197
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,352 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Mesa Motors - El Paso / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPDH4AE3FH593473
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,100 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,999
Texas Perfect Auto - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPDH4AE4FH650540
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,674 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,995$2,442 Below Market
Laura Chevrolet Buick GMC of Sullivan - Sullivan / Missouri
2015 Hyundai Elantra Limited, 1.8L I4 engine, 6 speed automatic transmission, heated front seats, rear vision camera, power driver seat, USB port and AUX input for mobile devices. This Hyundai Elantra has a clean vehicle history report and does not have any accidents! Call us today, this vehicle won't last long at this price! 573-677-1305 Laura Chevrolet Buick GMC, Laura Auto Group, serving our communities for over 39 years!! We are a family owned dealership committed to providing our customers the best deals backed by outstanding service!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPDH4AE9FH583370
Stock: G20401A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 99,370 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,191$3,215 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2015 Hyundai Elantra 4dr SPORT SEDAN 4 DR features a 1.8L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Iridescent Silver Blue Pearl with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPDH4AE8FH592089
Stock: 334565
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2019
- 149,860 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,519$1,323 Below Market
Akins Ford of Winder - Winder / Georgia
Check out this 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine will keep you going. This Hyundai Elantra comes equipped with these options: SYMPHONY SILVER, GRAY, PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 15" Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Active ECO system, and Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs. Test drive this vehicle at Akins Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ford, 220 W. May Street, Winder, GA 30680.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPDH4AE2FH550307
Stock: TH550307
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 102,906 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,885$1,467 Below Market
Jack Carroll's Skagit Hyundai - Burlington / Washington
*Low 8.5% Sales Tax**Power Sunroof**Rear View Camera**Alloy Wheels**Local One Owner**Bluetooth Wireless**Power Equipment Group*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDH4AE1FU344476
Stock: 10195A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 85,441 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$6,995$2,574 Below Market
M and B Auto Group - Bealeton / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPDH4AE5FH564153
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,802 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995$2,069 Below Market
Granite Auto Sales - Redgranite / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDH4AEXFU249608
Stock: 2970
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,243 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,979
Sterling McCall Cadillac - Houston / Texas
Inspected by Sterling McCall Cadillacs Certified Technicians and ready for delivery. Buy With Confidence. ***E-PRICE DOESN'T INCLUDE DEALER ADD OPTIONS*** STERLING MCCALL CADILLAC - THE CADILLAC SUPER STORE 59 & Beltway 8 - Bissonnet Exit Please call our helpful Staff for further Assistance 713-777-7151.................................. Please call our Helpful Staff for further Assistance 713-777-7151. We welcome third party / pre-buying inspection of all units. All pre-owned vehicles are sold as As Is condition. However, some may still be under factory warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDH4AE6FU359720
Stock: FU359720
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 66,593 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$8,970$1,964 Below Market
Hyundai Of Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPDH4AE9FH560512
Certified Pre-Owned: No
