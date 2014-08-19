Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra for Sale Near Me

Car World - Hawthorne / California

With athletic finesse and sporty sophistication, our 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE Sedan is brought to you in stunning Titanium Gray Metallic. Powered by a highly efficient 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 145hp while mated to a sophisticated 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This dynamic Front Wheel Drive combination not only makes the drive enjoyable, but it also scores up to 40mpg on the highway. The sculpted silhouette of our Elantra is accented by attractive 15-inch wheels. Take a look inside our SE, and you'll find that the sophistication continues into the roomy interior created of high-quality soft-touch materials that are also content-rich with features like power door locks, windows and cruise control. The interior is roomy enough to be classified as a mid-size, something that can't be said for most of its competitors! The premium AM/FM/available SiriusXM//MP3 audio system features 6-speakers for your listening pleasure.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 38 Highway)

VIN: KMHDH4AEXFU224224

Stock: U224224

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-09-2020