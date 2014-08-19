Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra for Sale Near Me

8,883 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,883 listings
  • 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE in White
    used

    2015 Hyundai Elantra SE

    79,063 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $7,233

    $3,525 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE in Gray
    used

    2015 Hyundai Elantra SE

    74,975 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,995

    $2,019 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE in Gray
    used

    2015 Hyundai Elantra SE

    68,806 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,795

    $2,784 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Hyundai Elantra SE

    103,683 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,964

    $1,448 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Hyundai Elantra SE

    138,890 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,795

    $2,043 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE in Gray
    used

    2015 Hyundai Elantra SE

    84,710 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,500

    $2,049 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Elantra Limited PZEV in Gray
    used

    2015 Hyundai Elantra Limited PZEV

    92,829 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,995

    $1,818 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE in Silver
    used

    2015 Hyundai Elantra SE

    13,985 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,674

    $2,275 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE in Gray
    used

    2015 Hyundai Elantra SE

    58,352 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Hyundai Elantra SE

    100,100 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Elantra Limited in Silver
    used

    2015 Hyundai Elantra Limited

    72,674 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,995

    $2,442 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE in Silver
    used

    2015 Hyundai Elantra SE

    99,370 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,191

    $3,215 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE in Silver
    used

    2015 Hyundai Elantra SE

    149,860 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,519

    $1,323 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE in Red
    used

    2015 Hyundai Elantra SE

    102,906 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,885

    $1,467 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Hyundai Elantra SE

    85,441 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,995

    $2,574 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE in Red
    used

    2015 Hyundai Elantra SE

    97,802 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    $2,069 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE in Black
    used

    2015 Hyundai Elantra SE

    70,243 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,979

    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Hyundai Elantra SE

    66,593 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,970

    $1,964 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,883 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Elantra

2015 Hyundai Elantra SE
jmarie3,08/19/2014
I love this car! I was going to get the 2014,but these just came out so I decided to go with the 2015 Elantra SE. I just came out of the 2009 Hyundai Elantra GLS, which I loved as well. So sticking with an Elantra was no question for me. There is no difference really with the 2014 and 2015. But, the car I bought had a package with bluetooth, touch screen, rear view camera, and 16 in alloy wheels, which is all fantastic to have. The car was around 20k. If you are looking to get a newer Elantra, the 2014 is cheaper and pretty much the same except the extra package options of course. The car has very good get-up-and-go, awesome updated features, large back seat room and roomy trunk.
