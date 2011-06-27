  1. Home
1998 Nissan Sentra Review

Pros & Cons

  • Affordable and functional transportation.
  • Not much to look at.
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Until this year, the Nissan Sentra did little to tickle our fancy. Compared to the model it replaced in 1995, the current Sentra has been a dud. Refined, roomy and reliable, Nissan's smallest sedan has not been the success that Nissan had hoped for because of the car's frumpy looks, which are spotlighted by a rear end that appears to be larger than the south end of a northbound Holstein.

Looks aren't everything, however, and for those who care more about substance than flash in their vehicles, the Nissan Sentra has a lot to offer. An impressive 1.6-liter DOHC four-cylinder engine that cranks out 115 horsepower and 115 foot-pounds of torque powers lower-rung Sentras. All new this year is a Sentra SE, which is equipped with the 2.0-liter DOHC 140-horsepower engine that has heretofore been restricted in application to the 200SX SE-R sport coupe. Smart customers looking for a fast set of wheels will pick this engine over the offerings from Honda and Toyota; the Civic and Corolla can't touch the Sentra SE in the fun-to-drive department.

Other pluses in the Sentra's credit column include standard air conditioning, power door locks and power windows on all but the most basic of Sentras. All models include a tilt steering wheel and rear window defogger. Additionally, the Sentra has received a good rating from the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration for the driver and passenger in NHTSA's frontal crash test.

The Sentra's biggest problem is with its appearance. If you can overlook the car's ugly rump and plain-vanilla front end, you will find a willing, reliable vehicle that is surprisingly well assembled and affordable. And if your taste in driving runs toward the quick and curvy, you won't be able to find a better pocket rocket this side of the Ford Contour SE.

1998 Highlights

A new Sentra SE debuts, sporting the same 140-horespower engine and styling cues found in the 200SX SE-R coupe. Other changes include an exterior freshening that features new front and rear fascias.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Nissan Sentra.

Love This Car
i2ancid,10/06/2014
I bought this car when i was 16 for $600 at 223k miles i drove it pretty hard as it is my first car (floor it from stand still, top it out at 100mph on high way, take turns hard.) 4 years later, iv added 50k miles to it and it still runs great regular tune ups, tires, oil changes, and the only thing iv replaced is the starter, wrong with the car is the CV boot rips easily but i think that's cosmetic. i recommend this car to anyone that needs a cheap RELIABLE car.
Wow this car is AMAZING!!
blingbling1,10/07/2013
I bought this used around 170k from a family member that took very good care of it. I have put 40k on it and its still going strong. Things that have been changed on it are the starter and alternator and regular oil changes. I trust this car to get me ANYWHERE!!! It has been in two wrecks since Ive had it, both not my fault. The last bent the trunk in and the insurance comp. wants to total it :( . Im going to fight for this car to get it fixed because its the most reliable car ive owned. I drove this car from missouri to florida 2 times now without any incidences. Clear coat is coming offf but what can you expect. I love this car!!!
GREAT, RELIABLE CAR
sentrauser,10/26/2009
I am original owner of a 1998 Nissan Sentra GXE and have put 180,000 miles on it over the past 11 years (I was 21). Back seat is tight, but have used this car going back and forth to school and work (45 minutes each way every day) for a long time and have hardley had any work done to it. Recently replaced the starter and alternator and the body needs help around the tires, but I DEFINITELY got my money's worth and believe it would still last another few years if I got the rust fixed. I'm sad to see it go, now that I'm looking to trade it in for a bigger, more family-friendly vehicle. My husband even wishes he purchased a similar vehicle years ago instead of his fancy Chrysler Sebring.
Great car
Jerzy Banasiak,08/21/2002
I own Nissan Sentra GXE for 4 years and had no problems so far. The qaulity is great.
Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

Used 1998 Nissan Sentra Overview

The Used 1998 Nissan Sentra is offered in the following submodels: Sentra Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, GLE 4dr Sedan, GXE 4dr Sedan, SE 4dr Sedan, and XE 4dr Sedan.

