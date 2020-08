Used 2009 Nissan Sentra for Sale Near Me

Kendall Toyota Of Bend - Bend / Oregon

This 2009 Nissan Sentra 2.0 FE+ is offered to you for sale by Kendall Toyota of Bend. This Sentra is sold AS IS an inspection report can be provided to you. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. In addition to being well-cared for, this Nissan Sentra has very low mileage making it a rare find. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. More information about the 2009 Nissan Sentra: The standard versions of the Sentra has more of an emphasis on interior design and amenities than most other small sedans its size, and at a better price than most of its competitors. The Spec V is attractive for its torquey engine and crisp handling, and as a competitively priced alternative to the likes of the Honda Civic Si and Volkswagen GTI. Interesting features of this model are Distinctive appearance, SE-R performance, bargain price, and comfortable ride

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Nissan Sentra FE+ 2.0 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3N1AB61E39L644770

Stock: X38697A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-28-2020