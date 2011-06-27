Vehicle overview

Contemporary economy sedans have managed to shed the stigma of being cramped for anyone in the ballpark of median height and build. Thanks to cars like the 2009 Nissan Sentra, full-size adults no longer have to sacrifice space and comfort for affordability. The Sentra's interior roominess is a product of its tall hatchback underpinnings -- its platform is derived from the Mégane, a family-oriented, European-market hatch engineered by Nissan's partner Renault.

In most other respects, the French connection is scarcely apparent, as the Sentra's interior and exterior stay true to Nissan's recent design motifs. The interior, in particular, employs Nissan's familiar industrial aesthetic on the inside. Though some may disagree with that look, most will admit the cabin is functional, thanks to well-placed intuitive controls and plentiful storage bins.

Besides its spacious and thoughtfully designed interior, the Sentra offers a generous choice of engines. Base models come with a mild 2.0-liter engine that provides a livable compromise between performance and economy, while the SE-R and SE-R Spec V have their own variants of an extra-spicy 2.5-liter inline-4. So far, so good, right? However, in such a competitive segment, any fault is magnified and may be the deciding factor. Unlike many of its competitors, the Sentra's handling abilities are merely mediocre, and consequently, this isn't the most enjoyable small car to drive. You might think that at least the Sentra would deliver a more luxurious ride in return. But such is not the case, as road imperfections are felt throughout the cabin, creating a relatively choppy ride.

This quality and other minor faults contribute to make the 2009 Nissan Sentra a rather midpack choice for a small sedan. Overall, we think cars like the Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra, Mazda 3, Mitsubishi Lancer and Volkswagen Jetta are better all-around choices. Many of these cars also have sporty variants that overshadow the SE-R. Though these competitors may lack the interior space of the Sentra, their athleticism and ride quality may appeal to those who expect a bit more from their cars.