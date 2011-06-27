  1. Home
2011 Nissan Sentra Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious front seating
  • respectable fuel economy and power
  • intuitive control layout.
  • Droning acceleration with CVT
  • flinty ride
  • telescoping steering wheel not available
  • forgettable handling in all but the SE-R.
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Nissan Sentra offers a spacious interior and balances respectable power with fuel economy, but it lacks the charisma and athleticism of its rivals.

Vehicle overview

The 2011 Nissan Sentra makes its case as a reasonable choice for a shopper in the market for a small sedan. Thanks to high fuel economy, spacious seating and plenty of features, the Sentra gets high marks in the areas that matter to most people. Nissan also offers the SE-R and SE-R Spec V trim levels for those seeking bigger thrills. Taken as a whole, however, the Sentra isn't the most inspired car in its class.

Under the hood, the Sentra is pretty competitive. Most Sentra models come with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 140 horsepower while still getting up to 34 mpg on the highway. The high-performance SE-R model offers 177 hp from a larger 2.5-liter engine, while the SE-R Spec V takes this engine's output right up to 200 hp.

But the Sentra falls to midpack when its handling abilities are considered. The lower-level models of the Sentra just aren't particularly fun to drive, and there's no payoff in terms of ride quality either, as the suspension isn't very compliant over rough surfaces. Even the top-shelf Sentra SE-R Spec V trails the pack of high-performance cars with which it tries to compete, since its rear torsion-beam suspension puts it at a disadvantage compared to more lithe competitors that use independent rear suspension and offer similar power.

Overall, the 2011 Nissan Sentra is worth considering for the right price. But it's more practical than desirable. We'd suggest considering alternatives like the 2011 Honda Civic, 2011 Kia Forte and 2011 Mazda 3, all of which offer similar or better driving excitement while still retaining plenty of practicality. In a segment that's increasingly about being fun as well as being smart, the Sentra wilts next to the charms of its rivals.

2011 Nissan Sentra models

The 2011 Nissan Sentra is offered in six different trim levels: four variants based on the 2.0-liter engine (base, S, SR and SL) and two high-performance versions (SE-R and SE-R Spec V).

The base-model Sentra starts with 15-inch steel wheels, power windows and locks, air-conditioning, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, 60/40-split-folding rear seats and a four-speaker audio system with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack. The Sentra 2.0 S adds 16-inch steel wheels, a height-adjustable driver seat, cruise control, keyless entry and a six-speaker audio system with an iPod interface.

The 2.0 SR is similar but borrows some styling cues from its high-performance line mates, offering sport fascias front and rear, rocker sill extensions, foglamps, a rear spoiler and 16-inch wheels. Going with the SL gets you 16-inch alloy wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless ignition/entry, Bluetooth, and a premium Rockford Fosgate audio system with satellite radio, a USB audio input and a color display. Most of the SL's upgrades are offered on the 2.0 S and 2.0 SR as options. Other options abound for the SL, many of them bundled into packages. Highlights include a sunroof, leather upholstery, heated front seats and a navigation system.

The Sentra SE-R trim level is equipped similarly to the 2.0 SR but also includes 17-inch alloy wheels, more performance-minded suspension tuning, an aero-style body kit, cloth sport seats, the SL's color-display stereo and gauges to register not only oil pressure but also g-forces during cornering. The SE-R Upgrade package adds most of the SL's standard and optional features.

The SE-R Spec V further enhances the SE-R's sporting nature by adding higher-performance tires, an even firmer suspension with a lower ride height, larger front brakes and sportier interior trim. One drawback to the added performance of the Spec V is a structural reinforcement brace between the rear shock towers that prevents the rear seats from folding. Also available on the Spec V is an optional feature upgrade package that includes a mechanical limited-slip front differential.

2011 Highlights

The 2011 Nissan Sentra sees only minor updates. Fuel economy has been slightly improved while safety has been enhanced, as antilock brakes and stability control are now standard across the board. A spoiler in the style of the SE-R is available for the 2.0 (with CVT), 2.0 S and 2.0 SL.

Performance & mpg

Nissan Sentra 2.0 models come with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that generates 140 hp and 147 pound-feet torque. The Sentra SE-R has a 2.5-liter engine that produces 177 hp and 172 lb-ft of torque; the Spec V bumps this to 200 hp and 180 lb-ft. In our testing, the Spec V sprinted to 60 mph in 6.7 seconds, a quick time for its class.

The 2.0 Sentra base model features a six-speed manual transmission standard, with an option to upgrade to a continuously variable transmission (CVT). The CVT comes standard on the 2.0 S, 2.0 SR, 2.0 SL and SE-R, with the SE-R offering shift paddles. The Spec V is only offered with a close-ratio six-speed manual.

The 2.0 Sentra models with CVT are notably frugal, achieving an EPA-estimated 27 mpg city/34 mpg highway and 30 mpg in combined driving; the manual transmission drops fuel economy noticeably to 24/31/27 mpg. The SE-R isn't too far behind, though, at 24/30/26. The Spec V checks in with a still respectable 21/28/24 mpg.

Safety

The 2011 Nissan Sentra comes standard with antilock brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. The higher-performing SE-R models come with four-wheel disc brakes, while the others have rear drums.

In government crash testing, the Nissan Sentra earned a perfect five-star rating for front passenger protection in frontal and side-impact crashes. Four stars were given for rear-seat side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Sentra its highest score of "Good" for both frontal-offset and side impacts.

Driving

Overall, the 2011 Nissan Sentra gets the job done on the road. Power from the 2.0-liter engine is adequate, but the CVT leads to an irritating drone from the engine during acceleration. On smooth tarmac the ride is suitable, but when things get rough, the Sentra's suspension lets in a noticeable amount of harshness. Handling is unremarkable on 2.0 models.

The SE-R Spec V does indeed have sharper handling, and its 200 hp is not inadequate performance by any means. But compared to other sport compacts in its class, even the Spec V isn't especially fun to drive. Part of the problem is the manual transmission's balky shift action, which feels awkward and imprecise relative to that of the Honda Civic Si.

Interior

Inside, the Sentra is recognizably a Nissan product, with the company's trademark orange backlighting for the instruments, sporty gauges and slick-looking but easy-to-use controls. Materials quality is decent, but with just a 5-inch screen, the optional navigation system has a pretty tiny monitor.

The front seats are surprisingly spacious, comfortably accommodating taller adults. Smaller drivers, however, might feel confined due to the Sentra's high dashboard and beltline. The non-telescoping steering wheel doesn't help driver comfort either. Rear headroom and hiproom are decent, but rear legroom is a bit on the tight side.

The Sentra 2.0 models offer 60/40-split rear seating and 13.1 cubic feet of cargo room. The SE-R, however, uses a brace behind the rear seats as a chassis-strengthening measure, limiting the usefulness of its fold-down configuration.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Nissan Sentra.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Very pleased
sgilbert,06/19/2011
Have about 2200 miles on it. Have been very impressed with thoughtful design (large trunk, ample rear seat room, large glove box). Seats are comfortable. I really like the tight, solid body, with no squeaks or rattles. Excellent gas mileage (38-39 mpg on highway at 65-70 mph). No wind noise, and quiet on the highway. Excellent build quality - doors have a quality "thunk" on closing. Nice dash lighting. I enjoy the trip computer, but wish it had a compass. The CVT transmission takes some getting used to, but it's OK. Ride is firm (reviewers say "harsh" over bumps, but I don't find it objectionable. All in all, a quality product I'd recommend.
After one year with our 2011 SR
bridgecross,10/14/2011
After 20 years owning various Hondas, we test drove nearly everything in this class/price range, and nothing even came close. This has a smoother ride than the Civic, better handling (by far!) than the Corolla, and is roomier than all others. So roomy, in fact, that the EPA classifies it as a mid-size sedan. With the larger tires on the SR model it feels as though you're driving a much bigger vehicle, and I've noticed that I'm sitting ABOVE Altima drivers! The styling is not as frumpy as some reviewers say, it seems to look different from various angles. From the front it's positively sleek. Next to it, the new Toyotas and Hondas look dull. We have no regrets.
Great Buy
James ,11/14/2010
Very happy so far - have had 3 days and put 200 miles on it. Roomiest and most comfortable car in its class and I am 6'5". Great build quality and features. I love the CVT, though I am still adjusting to. I just filled it up and the the car said 33.8 MPG in combined driving - I calculated 39.8!! I got a great deal, but it did take some back and forth. Also looked at Mazda 3 - no pep/road noise, Ford Focus and Fusion - cheap looking interiors and the Versa. Versa very roomy, but definitely not in the same class.
Great car at a great price
laurie16,03/30/2011
We recently purchased a 2011 Nissan Sentra SR and we are very pleased with the car. It is fun to drive, has all the safety features we wanted, and our son's booster seat fits securely in the back seat. This car is by far the best we've ever owned.
Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 5100 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat2 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2011 Nissan Sentra

Used 2011 Nissan Sentra Overview

The Used 2011 Nissan Sentra is offered in the following submodels: Sentra Sedan, Sentra SE-R Spec V. Available styles include 2.0 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 SR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 SL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M), SE-R 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT), and SE-R Spec V 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Nissan Sentra?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Nissan Sentra trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SL is priced between $6,470 and$6,995 with odometer readings between 93218 and114339 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Nissan Sentra 2.0 is priced between $7,500 and$7,500 with odometer readings between 56235 and56235 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S is priced between $6,495 and$6,495 with odometer readings between 122296 and122296 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SR is priced between $7,785 and$7,785 with odometer readings between 97356 and97356 miles.

Which used 2011 Nissan Sentras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Nissan Sentra for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2011 Sentras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,470 and mileage as low as 56235 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Nissan Sentra.

