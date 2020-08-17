Used 2015 Ford Focus for Sale Near Me

Have owned 3, a 2007 SES, a 2010 SEL and now a 2015 Titanium. I have found all three to be what I expected. Good all around drivers with some minor issues but no major ones. My iPhone connected well and works well. Mileage is good, around town so far is 29-30 MPG and freeway looks to approach 40 MPG. While intended to be our run around town car, it is comfortable enough to travel in. Instrument cluster initially confusing but now is OK. I do not understand why you can reset the "Oil Life" but can't find a percentage left... Makes no sense to me. Vehicle is smooth on the road and quiet on the freeway. I have not noticed any clutch issues, my guess is that they have been corrected. Have had the vehicle for a bit over a month and have a quiet rattle in the rear that is not always noticeable. I may take it in but I get easily frustrated with the "No problem found" response from dealers. Overall, I would recommend this car to those considering something in this segment. I now have 18K miles on the vehicle. The "Clutch Issue" reared its ugly head. Took it into the dealership and to my surprise, they worked on it in earnest to correct the problem. Result: The entire clutch assy was replaced. Approximately 10K miles have passed and the clutch seems to be working OK. I hear some rattling once and awhile from the new clutch but the jerking is gone. I can live with it. Most people would not notice it. It is my understanding that the next version of the Focus will be manufactured in China. That means that this will be my last Focus. I will probably look at something from GM if Ford does not have a North American alternative. Follow up... Overall, I am still happy with the vehicle. My one and only major complaint is the transmission. Specifically, the clutch. It is an automatic and has (I am told ) a double dry clutch. What ever they did in the design of this thing was / is a major muck up. Lots of judder at take off from a standing start. All other gears shift fine. This issue will not make me shy away from Ford, but it is a major nuisance. Whoever is responsible for this at Ford should be taken out to the woodshed.

