2014 Nissan Sentra Review

Pros & Cons

  • Upscale and spacious interior
  • priced lower than many rivals
  • high fuel economy
  • generous trunk space
  • useful infotainment features.
  • Underwhelming acceleration
  • steering lacks feel.
List Price Range
$6,631 - $13,998
Used Sentra for Sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to competitive pricing, admirable fuel economy and a well-appointed cabin, the 2014 Nissan Sentra is a respectable choice in the small sedan class. But know that its rivals offer many of the same attributes and are more rewarding to drive overall.

Vehicle overview

Can't afford or don't need a midsize sedan? Well, many compact sedans now have the interior space and upscale, high-tech features once more commonly associated with cars farther up the model ladder. The 2014 Nissan Sentra is a perfect example of this trend, as it offers an impressive amount of interior room and a nice array of features for pretty attractive pricing. But when it comes time to choose a small sedan, there are other factors to consider.

Nissan fully redesigned the Sentra last year, making changes to the car's design, improving fuel economy and adding space and new features. We were only lukewarm about the car, however, as it did little to impress us in the way it drove. For 2014, Nissan has apparently taken note of the Sentra's weak areas, as the company has made hardware changes that it says reduce noise within the cabin and improve both ride comfort and handling. Although we didn't really notice the Sentra being notably quieter (we had no prior complaint in this area anyway), we found the car's sharper handling made it more enjoyable to drive through turns. Smartphone app integration via the NissanConnect interface is new as well.

Under the hood, the 2014 Sentra carries on with a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine good for 130 horsepower. It provides modest acceleration, but clearly the goal here is to compete with rivals that promise 40-mpg capability on the highway. Indeed, the Sentra FE model earns this same impressive rating, and even looking at the more realistic and useful EPA combined figure, the Sentra is at the top of the small sedan class when it comes to saving you money at the pump.

Still, the 2014 Nissan Sentra stakes a claim in a segment that is chock full of great choices, each with its own advantages. The 2014 Ford Focus and 2014 Mazda 3 both provide a more involving and refined driving experience, along with a slightly more youthful vibe. And you can't leave out the Hyundai Elantra and Honda Civic, given their well-rounded nature and generous lists of standard features. The 2014 Volkswagen Jetta is also notable for its roomy interior and, for 2014, its new turbocharged engine. These are formidable rivals, but if fuel economy and a spacious interior are your top priorities and your budget is tight, the 2014 Nissan Sentra is a smart alternative to the heavyweights in this class.

2014 Nissan Sentra models

The 2014 Nissan Sentra is a small, five-passenger sedan offered in S, SV, SR and SL main trim levels. There are also "FE+" versions of the S and SV that prioritize fuel economy.

The base Sentra S comes with 16-inch steel wheels, a remote keyless entry system with trunk release, a six-way manually adjustable driver seat, a four-way manually adjustable passenger seat, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, full power accessories and a four-speaker sound system with CD player and auxiliary audio jack.

A step up is the SV, which adds audio and cruise control buttons on its steering wheel, upgraded cloth upholstery and a six-speaker sound system. The sporty SR gains bolder styling elements including premium cloth interior, 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, lower body skirting and a rear spoiler. The optional Driver's package for the SV and SR adds automatic headlights, rear disc brakes (SR only), keyless/ignition entry, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a 4.3-inch color display, satellite radio and a USB/iPod interface.

The FE+ versions of the S and SV add a rear spoiler, underbody aerodynamic deflectors and low-rolling-resistance tires, all of which promote slightly higher highway fuel efficiency.

The SL comes with the SV's standard features plus the equipment from the Driver's package. It also boasts unique 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated exterior mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control and wood-tone accents.

Optional for the SV, SR and SL is the Premium package, which adds a sunroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, illuminated vanity mirrors and an eight-speaker Bose audio system. The Navigation package includes a navigation system, a 5.8-inch touchscreen display, a rearview camera, satellite traffic and travel info, voice recognition, NissanConnect smartphone app integration (enables hands-free text messaging and Internet radio streaming) and Bluetooth audio connectivity. The Leather package (SL only) includes the rear disc brakes, leather upholstery and heated front seats.

2014 Highlights

Fresh off a redesign last year, the Nissan Sentra receives additional updates for 2014. These include numerous hardware and tuning changes beneath the skin that Nissan says it made to reduce noise and improve the way the car rides and handles. Nissan also revised the front seats for better comfort and has added smartphone app integration as an option.

Performance & mpg

Every 2014 Nissan Sentra gets a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 130 hp and 128 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the base model, and a continuously variable transmission (CVT) is optional. All other Sentras have the CVT as standard.

The EPA estimates the six-speed manual Sentra will achieve 30 mpg combined (27 mpg city/36 mpg highway). Opting for the CVT ups economy to 34 mpg combined (30 mpg city/39 mpg highway). The FE+ model earns 1 more highway mpg, but the combined figure nets out the same at 34 mpg -- even so, it makes the Sentra one of the most fuel-efficient cars in this class.

In Edmunds testing, a Nissan Sentra SL accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 10.1 seconds, which is slower than average for this class of car.

Safety

The 2014 Nissan Sentra comes standard with antilock brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. Most Sentra models come with rear drum brakes, although rear discs are an option, as is a rearview camera.

In Edmunds brake testing, a 2014 Sentra SL stopped from 60 mph in 118 feet, a better than average distance for the segment.

In government crash tests, the Sentra earned an overall rating of four stars (out of a possible five), with four stars for total frontal impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the 2014 Sentra its best rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal offset, side impact and roof strength crash tests. The Sentra's seat/head restraint design also earned a "Good" rating for whiplash protection in rear impacts. However, the Sentra received a lowest "Poor" rating in the small-overlap frontal offset crash test.

Driving

The Nissan Sentra's 130-hp engine is pleasantly muted while accelerating moderately and cruising at freeway speeds. The Sentra's CVT is one of the better ones out there, offering little of the strangely elastic "rubber-banding" sensation some of these transmissions suffer from. Only under hard acceleration will you notice that it's a CVT when the engine spins to redline and stays there as the car's speed increases. Even so, it's no louder than a conventional automatic in this scenario. If you're accustomed to driving small cars with conventional automatic transmissions, you probably won't notice much difference here.

Although last year's Sentra provided a fairly smooth ride and respectable handling, Nissan has made changes to the suspension and steering this year to improve the car's abilities in both areas. It seems to have worked, as the Sentra does a good job at keeping harsh impacts at bay while running over rough roads, and both steering and handling feel notably sharper this year.

Interior

Taller drivers will welcome the Nissan Sentra's unexpectedly spacious front seats. Rear-seat passengers aren't left out, either. Indeed, the rear accommodations are so spacious that the Sentra practically feels like a midsize sedan from the backseat.

Although the Sentra's conservative overall interior design isn't going to wow you, everything in the cabin is solidly screwed together. One new addition this year is smartphone app integration (NissanConnect), which allows you to search the Internet via the car's 5.8-inch touchscreen interface, stream Internet radio (Pandora or iHeartRadio) and monitor text messages and social media.

Luggage capacity is generous for the class. At 15.1 cubic feet, the Sentra's trunk volume is comparable to that of many midsize sedans.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Nissan Sentra.

5(29%)
4(11%)
3(17%)
2(31%)
1(12%)
3.1
35 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 35 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent ride.
chuckv192,04/09/2015
SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
Okay. For all the people that complain about engine/transmission noise all the time I want to tell you that you are driving it wrong.If you floor the car of course its going to make noise. If you drive sensibly the car is extremely quiet and has an incredible ride. In terms of convenience hopping into this car and going from point A to point B is a delight. Getting in and out is effortless, there is ample headroom and the car is extremely spacious. I have not had any stuttering issues at 13,000 miles. The car hasn't had a single issue either. Fuel economy is great and the sport mode does make the car kind of fun. I never use Eco. I bought the car for 16,700 new.
So far we like it
steveh552,05/27/2014
This is my first brand new car so maybe I am biased but we like our 2014 Sentra. I bought the car April 29 2014 and have driven nearly 2500 miles in a month. Not much road noise, it gets up to speed and cruises just fine, great MPG and I find it comfortable. I have read people complain about the car being underpowered but if you test drove it before buying it, you knew what you were getting. Driving around 100 miles round trip per day all highway and its great.
Everything I Expected For $17,000.
roadtester1,01/04/2015
SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
I purchased my Sentra SV on 12/30/2014. After reviewing several other compact cars including Chevy, Ford, Toyota and VW as well visiting various websites including Edmunds, Kelly Blue Book, IIHS - Insurance Institute for Hwy Safety and the Department of Transportation 1-4 star crash test ratings buying the Sentra was an easy decision. I watched several videos of both expert and not so expert reviews. Take all reviews with a grain of salt as everyone expects a vehicle priced under $20k to perform like a BMW or Benz. Let's be real about this.
Not what I expected
donp9,12/03/2014
SR 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
Bought this car in Nov 2014. Now has 64000 Kms. Had to replace left strut at 43000 Kms. Engine vibrates between 20 km an hour and 80 km an hour as the Rpms are too low - probably some sort of fuel savings but very aggravating. Have to drive it in Sport mode all the time at these speeds to keep the rims higher. Engine is way to small for this size car - should have come with a 2.0 or 2.5. Low profile tires give horrible ride - suspension should have been softened. CVT trans sucks - loses it self when driving at low speed as if it doesn't know what to do- lurches and clunks. I'm sorry I purchased this car- would love to have it written off as I have replacement ins to Nov 2017. I have a 2008 Sentra with 164000 Kms on it and never any problems- still on original struts. Update Dec 2018: Had to replace the stabilizer links - this on a vehicle with 74,000 kms (44,400 miles) that at most has seen only 300kms of gravel. With the CVT the engine revs way to high when cold vs a regular transmission that would shift and lower the rpms regardless of what the temp is. Hit a deer the other day but insurance is going to repair the car - had hoped they would write it off.
See all 35 reviews of the 2014 Nissan Sentra
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2014 Nissan Sentra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover12.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2014 Nissan Sentra

Used 2014 Nissan Sentra Overview

The Used 2014 Nissan Sentra is offered in the following submodels: Sentra Sedan. Available styles include SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), SR 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), FE+ SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), FE+ S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), and S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Nissan Sentra?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Nissan Sentra trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Nissan Sentra SV is priced between $6,631 and$10,000 with odometer readings between 37570 and117346 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Nissan Sentra S is priced between $6,974 and$10,448 with odometer readings between 39117 and94761 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Nissan Sentra SL is priced between $7,500 and$13,998 with odometer readings between 27689 and134560 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Nissan Sentra SR is priced between $7,571 and$9,510 with odometer readings between 88421 and97301 miles.

Which used 2014 Nissan Sentras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Nissan Sentra for sale near. There are currently 18 used and CPO 2014 Sentras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,631 and mileage as low as 27689 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Nissan Sentra.

Can't find a used 2014 Nissan Sentras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Sentra for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $22,330.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $9,610.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Sentra for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $11,476.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $16,920.

