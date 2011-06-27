Vehicle overview

Can't afford or don't need a midsize sedan? Well, many compact sedans now have the interior space and upscale, high-tech features once more commonly associated with cars farther up the model ladder. The 2014 Nissan Sentra is a perfect example of this trend, as it offers an impressive amount of interior room and a nice array of features for pretty attractive pricing. But when it comes time to choose a small sedan, there are other factors to consider.

Nissan fully redesigned the Sentra last year, making changes to the car's design, improving fuel economy and adding space and new features. We were only lukewarm about the car, however, as it did little to impress us in the way it drove. For 2014, Nissan has apparently taken note of the Sentra's weak areas, as the company has made hardware changes that it says reduce noise within the cabin and improve both ride comfort and handling. Although we didn't really notice the Sentra being notably quieter (we had no prior complaint in this area anyway), we found the car's sharper handling made it more enjoyable to drive through turns. Smartphone app integration via the NissanConnect interface is new as well.

Under the hood, the 2014 Sentra carries on with a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine good for 130 horsepower. It provides modest acceleration, but clearly the goal here is to compete with rivals that promise 40-mpg capability on the highway. Indeed, the Sentra FE model earns this same impressive rating, and even looking at the more realistic and useful EPA combined figure, the Sentra is at the top of the small sedan class when it comes to saving you money at the pump.

Still, the 2014 Nissan Sentra stakes a claim in a segment that is chock full of great choices, each with its own advantages. The 2014 Ford Focus and 2014 Mazda 3 both provide a more involving and refined driving experience, along with a slightly more youthful vibe. And you can't leave out the Hyundai Elantra and Honda Civic, given their well-rounded nature and generous lists of standard features. The 2014 Volkswagen Jetta is also notable for its roomy interior and, for 2014, its new turbocharged engine. These are formidable rivals, but if fuel economy and a spacious interior are your top priorities and your budget is tight, the 2014 Nissan Sentra is a smart alternative to the heavyweights in this class.