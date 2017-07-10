Used 2017 Nissan Sentra for Sale Near Me

I will never buy another Nissan, I am so disappointed. I bought a brand new Sentra not even 6 months after owning this vehicle I had to take it in for repairs for what I am certain was a Transmission, well they said there was nothing wrong. Few weeks after that same issue so I took it in again and they said oh it's the Mass Air Flow Sensor. Well a month after that same problem, take it in again and they say oh it's only an Oxygen Sensor I believe they said and replaced it. Well guess what? Month later I am driving with my wife and 2 young children ages 11 & 6 on a very busy 4 lane highway suddenly same exact issue car will not accelerate above 35 MPH and then stalls out in the middle of the highway causing my family to literally miss getting rear ended by a Semi by maybe a foot, again I was nearly certain it's the Transmission have it towed there and again they say no, this time it's the Throttle Body. I have wrote corporate, my local dealer ship and all they keep saying is the Warranty is now up, however, if the problem persist the will cover it. I am literally petrified to put my family back in this 🍋 lemon and now it literally sits in my driveway reminding of what a poor brand is. Bought the vehicle brand new and for 2 years it's been in the shop half a dozen times or more for the same issue that they keep saying is something else when I am certain it is the transmission, so I am stuck with a lemon and the payments on a lemon that myself nor my wife are comfortable driving for fear of the next close call with a semi becoming reality thanks Nissan for refusing to admit it's the Transmission and replacing every part in the car but the transmission.

