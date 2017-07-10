Used 2017 Nissan Sentra for Sale Near Me
- 7,037 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995$3,908 Below Market
- 13,163 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,222$3,569 Below Market
- 23,912 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,299$3,366 Below Market
- certified
2017 Nissan Sentra SV15,964 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,824$3,921 Below Market
- 16,233 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,599$2,951 Below Market
- 20,549 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,688
- 6,948 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,499$2,952 Below Market
- certified
2017 Nissan Sentra SR23,837 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,865$3,454 Below Market
- certified
2017 Nissan Sentra SR TURBO35,671 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,500$4,535 Below Market
- 23,939 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,789
- 37,949 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,000
- certified
2017 Nissan Sentra SR25,974 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,465$2,953 Below Market
- 18,612 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,595$2,232 Below Market
- 6,434 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,994$2,313 Below Market
- 24,366 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,980$2,664 Below Market
- 14,828 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,200$2,661 Below Market
- 40,940 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,881$4,937 Below Market
- certified
2017 Nissan Sentra S11,478 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,390$1,942 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Sentra
Read recent reviews for the Nissan Sentra
Write a reviewSee all 45 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.345 Reviews
Report abuse
Jose Acevedo,06/27/2018
SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
I will never buy another Nissan, I am so disappointed. I bought a brand new Sentra not even 6 months after owning this vehicle I had to take it in for repairs for what I am certain was a Transmission, well they said there was nothing wrong. Few weeks after that same issue so I took it in again and they said oh it's the Mass Air Flow Sensor. Well a month after that same problem, take it in again and they say oh it's only an Oxygen Sensor I believe they said and replaced it. Well guess what? Month later I am driving with my wife and 2 young children ages 11 & 6 on a very busy 4 lane highway suddenly same exact issue car will not accelerate above 35 MPH and then stalls out in the middle of the highway causing my family to literally miss getting rear ended by a Semi by maybe a foot, again I was nearly certain it's the Transmission have it towed there and again they say no, this time it's the Throttle Body. I have wrote corporate, my local dealer ship and all they keep saying is the Warranty is now up, however, if the problem persist the will cover it. I am literally petrified to put my family back in this 🍋 lemon and now it literally sits in my driveway reminding of what a poor brand is. Bought the vehicle brand new and for 2 years it's been in the shop half a dozen times or more for the same issue that they keep saying is something else when I am certain it is the transmission, so I am stuck with a lemon and the payments on a lemon that myself nor my wife are comfortable driving for fear of the next close call with a semi becoming reality thanks Nissan for refusing to admit it's the Transmission and replacing every part in the car but the transmission.
