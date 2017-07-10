Used 2017 Nissan Sentra for Sale Near Me

12,769 listings
Sentra Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 Nissan Sentra S in Black
    used

    2017 Nissan Sentra S

    7,037 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,995

    $3,908 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Sentra SL in Silver
    used

    2017 Nissan Sentra SL

    13,163 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,222

    $3,569 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Sentra SV in Black
    used

    2017 Nissan Sentra SV

    23,912 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,299

    $3,366 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Sentra SV in Black
    certified

    2017 Nissan Sentra SV

    15,964 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,824

    $3,921 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Sentra S in Silver
    used

    2017 Nissan Sentra S

    16,233 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,599

    $2,951 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Sentra SR TURBO in Gray
    used

    2017 Nissan Sentra SR TURBO

    20,549 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,688

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Sentra SV in Gray
    used

    2017 Nissan Sentra SV

    6,948 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,499

    $2,952 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Sentra SR in Gray
    certified

    2017 Nissan Sentra SR

    23,837 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,865

    $3,454 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Sentra SR TURBO in Black
    certified

    2017 Nissan Sentra SR TURBO

    35,671 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,500

    $4,535 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Sentra SR in White
    used

    2017 Nissan Sentra SR

    23,939 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $13,789

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Sentra S in White
    used

    2017 Nissan Sentra S

    37,949 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $9,000

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Sentra SR in Silver
    certified

    2017 Nissan Sentra SR

    25,974 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,465

    $2,953 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Sentra SV in Black
    used

    2017 Nissan Sentra SV

    18,612 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,595

    $2,232 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Sentra SV in White
    used

    2017 Nissan Sentra SV

    6,434 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,994

    $2,313 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Sentra SV in White
    used

    2017 Nissan Sentra SV

    24,366 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,980

    $2,664 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Sentra SV in White
    used

    2017 Nissan Sentra SV

    14,828 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,200

    $2,661 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Sentra SR TURBO in White
    used

    2017 Nissan Sentra SR TURBO

    40,940 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,881

    $4,937 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Sentra S in Gray
    certified

    2017 Nissan Sentra S

    11,478 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,390

    $1,942 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 12,769 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Sentra

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Sentra
Overall Consumer Rating
3.345 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 45 reviews
  • 5
    (29%)
  • 4
    (27%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (11%)
  • 1
    (22%)
Huge Mistake
Jose Acevedo,06/27/2018
SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
I will never buy another Nissan, I am so disappointed. I bought a brand new Sentra not even 6 months after owning this vehicle I had to take it in for repairs for what I am certain was a Transmission, well they said there was nothing wrong. Few weeks after that same issue so I took it in again and they said oh it's the Mass Air Flow Sensor. Well a month after that same problem, take it in again and they say oh it's only an Oxygen Sensor I believe they said and replaced it. Well guess what? Month later I am driving with my wife and 2 young children ages 11 & 6 on a very busy 4 lane highway suddenly same exact issue car will not accelerate above 35 MPH and then stalls out in the middle of the highway causing my family to literally miss getting rear ended by a Semi by maybe a foot, again I was nearly certain it's the Transmission have it towed there and again they say no, this time it's the Throttle Body. I have wrote corporate, my local dealer ship and all they keep saying is the Warranty is now up, however, if the problem persist the will cover it. I am literally petrified to put my family back in this 🍋 lemon and now it literally sits in my driveway reminding of what a poor brand is. Bought the vehicle brand new and for 2 years it's been in the shop half a dozen times or more for the same issue that they keep saying is something else when I am certain it is the transmission, so I am stuck with a lemon and the payments on a lemon that myself nor my wife are comfortable driving for fear of the next close call with a semi becoming reality thanks Nissan for refusing to admit it's the Transmission and replacing every part in the car but the transmission.
Report abuse
