Used 2014 Nissan Sentra for Sale Near Me
- 83,529 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,895$2,167 Below Market
Car World - Hawthorne / California
Our 2014 Nissan Sentra S Sedan shown off in Aspen White is ready for you! Powered by a 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 130hp while tethered to Nissan's seamless shifting next-generation Xtronic CVT. Together, this Front Wheel Drive combination not only make your daily commute more exciting but does so while managing near 39mpg on the open road. To match the spirited performance, the Sentra has an aerodynamic body that features LED-accented headlights as well as LED taillights. While checking out our pictures, you will notice the Sentra S interior is well-designed and made of premium materials not commonly found in this class. You'll find yourself spoiled with features like power windows, power door locks, air conditioning, and a multi-function trip computer. The roomy cabin has more rear legroom than many of its competitors and space whether you bring friends or all of your gear. Nissan provides six airbags, anti-lock braking system, traction control system, vehicle dynamic control, and even a tire pressure monitoring system w/Easy-Fill Tire Alert work together to not only keep you safe in the event of a crash but also to help you avoid an accident altogether. Stylish good looks, premium features, and great gas mileage mean this Sentra represents an amazing value. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Do you have Bad Credit, No Credit, have filed for Bankruptcy, receive SSI or are an Uber or Lyft driver? We have you covered! Known as the 'King of Credit', we are able to finance any customer who is interested in purchasing from CarWorld. We help customers like no other dealership! We discount prices, never quality! And remember, if we can't do it, nobody can! SPECIAL WE'RE THANKFUL FOR YOU! We're saying Happy Holidays with a special thank you gift: $1,000 TRADE-IN CREDIT Receive a minimum $1,000 credit towards your down payment of vehicle purchase Push it, pull it or even tow it! Get the car HERE and RECEIVE THE CREDIT Special Markdowns on Select Models! Don't wait until ticket prices go up! SHOP EARLY BEFORE THEY'RE GONE! *Get pre-approved in MINUTES with our 100% secure credit app* You can be driving your nicer, newer car home TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Sentra S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP8EL698146
Stock: L698146
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2019
- 29,084 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,999$2,020 Below Market
West Auto Sales - West Valley City / Utah
Our 2014 Nissan Sentra S Sedan shown off in Aspen White is ready for you! Powered by a 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 130hp while tethered to Nissan's seamless shifting next-generation Xtronic CVT. Together this Front Wheel Drive combination not only make your daily commute more exciting but does so while managing near 39mpg on the open road. To match the spirited performance the Sentra has an aerodynamic body that features LED-accented headlights as well as LED taillights.You will notice the Sentra S interior is well-designed and made of premium materials not commonly found in this class. You'll find yourself spoiled with features like power windows power door locks air conditioning and a multi-function trip computer. The roomy cabin has more rear legroom than many of its competitors and space whether you bring friends or all of your gear. Nissan provides six airbags anti-lock braking system traction control system vehicle dynamic control and even a tire pressure monitoring system w/Easy-Fill Tire Alert work together to not only keep you safe in the event of a crash but also to help you avoid an accident altogether. Stylish good looks premium features and great gas mileage mean this Sentra represents an amazing value. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! TEXT MESSAGES TO 801-210-7095. We are a small company with very low overhead in order to keep our prices down. We also have a full service shop that all cars receive a 100 point inspection and warranties available on all cars. We sell quality cars and offer outstanding service (We have a 4.8 rating with online reviews which is much higher than most dealers) without the high pressure sales environment and high prices you find at other dealer. Visit our website at WestAutoSales.com for a complete list of our quality cars. Financing available for both good and credit challenged customers and of course trades always welcome. Thanks for looking and please call with any questions or to schedule a test drive.GOOD CREDIT? We have rates as low as 2.99% and can help you with most local CREDIT UNION financing. BAD CREDIT? NO CREDIT? 99.9% APPROVALS! NO CREDIT CHECKS NO INCOME VERIFICATION NO JOB TIME REQUIREMENTS SS # OR ITIN'S ARE OK!!*Buy here pay here. Se Habla Espanol
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Sentra S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP3EY317368
Stock: 7311R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,546 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995$2,921 Below Market
Nearly New Auto and Truck - Green Bay / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Sentra S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP3EY201992
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,252 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995$1,482 Below Market
South Suburban Mitsubishi - Matteson / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Sentra SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP9EY266801
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,496 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,495$1,754 Below Market
Premium Auto Collection - Chesapeake / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Sentra SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP5EY261885
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,555 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,800$2,178 Below Market
Dan Vaden Cadillac - Brunswick / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Sentra SR with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP1EL665361
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,345 miles
$6,988$1,734 Below Market
Northtowne Alfa Romeo and FIAT of Kansas City - Kansas City / Missouri
NORTHTOWNE PRE-OWNED VEHICLE INFORMATION HOTLINEpre-owned vehicle questions answered promptly 816-468-2224.***Can be shipped ANYWHERE in the United States***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Sentra SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AB7APXEN853475
Stock: H26642A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 34,366 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,516$1,939 Below Market
Kelly Nissan of Lynnfield - Lynnfield / Massachusetts
Extra Clean, GREAT MILES 34,366! WAS $11,995, EPA 39 MPG Hwy/30 MPG City! Super Black exterior and Charcoal interior, S trim. Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Originally bought here, Clean CARFAX report! CLICK NOW! SERVICE COMPLETED Total Value: $1,240. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Synthetic Oil and Filter Change, Battery Voltage Test, Windshield Wiper Inserts Replaced, Windshield Wiper Blades Replaced, Rear Glass Wiper Insert Replaced, Rear Glass Wiper Blade Replaced, Tires Inspected, 2 Tires Replaced, Wheel/Tire Balance, Brake Inspection, Front Brakes Pads Replaced, Front Brake Rotors Replaced, Cabin Air Filter Replaced, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, 2 Keys with Programmed Key Fobs, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential. MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. Nissan S with Super Black exterior and Charcoal interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 130 HP at 6000 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS Great Gas Mileage: 39 MPG Hwy. A GREAT TIME TO BUY Was $11,995. OUR OFFERINGS Prices do not include additional fees and costs of closing, including government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer documentation fees, any emissions testing fees or other fees. All prices, specifications and availability subject to change without notice. For all new/pre-owned vehicles, online pricing includes financing though Nissan at Standard Rates. Includes all rebates where applicable. See dealer for details. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Sentra S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP9EL686510
Stock: L200095A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 66,640 milesLemon history, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Prestige Auto Sports - North Hollywood / California
GORSIOUS 2014 NISSAN SENTRA ...LOADED COME WITH 30 DAYS WARRANTY /// GAS SAVOR AND SUPER CLEAN IN SIDE AND OUT. WE ALSO OFFER EXTENTED WARRANTY AND WORK WILL ALL KIND OF CREDIT
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Sentra S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP8EY286845
Stock: 12700
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,915 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,800$1,085 Below Market
Arizona Best Cars - Phoenix / Arizona
Accident Free Autocheck 3-Owner! Thank you for visiting another one of Arizona Best Cars exclusive listings! You are looking at a pristine Brilliant Silver-On-Marble Gray Cloth 2014 Nissan Sentra SV with just 111000 LOW MILES. Car Looks And Runs Great This Is A Must See! Affordable Super Clean Sedan. There is still plenty of tread left on the tires. You won't find another vehicle like this with lower price! This car has successfully undergone a rigorous pre-buy inspection. The interior of this vehicle is virtually flawless. Check out this gently-used 2014 Nissan Sentra SV we recently got in. Accident Free Autocheck 3-Owner history means peace of mind all the time. This 2014 Nissan Sentra SV enjoys a host of features including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. It comes with features such as 4-Wheel Disc Brakes 6 Speakers ABS brakes Air Conditioning AM/FM radio AM/FM/CD Radio Anti-whiplash front head restraints Brake assist Bumpers: body-color CD player Cloth Seat Trim Delay-off headlights Driver door bin Driver vanity mirror Dual front impact airbags Dual front side impact airbags Electronic Stability Control Four wheel independent suspension Front anti-roll bar Front Bucket Seats Front Center Armrest w/Storage Front reading lights Illuminated entry Low tire pressure warning Multi-Adjustable Reclining Front Bucket Seats Occupant sensing airbag Outside temperature display Overhead airbag Overhead console Panic alarm Passenger door bin Passenger vanity mirror Power door mirrors Power steering Power windows Rear anti-roll bar Rear window defroster Remote keyless entry Security system Speed control Speed-sensing steering Speed-Sensitive Wipers Split folding rear seat Tachometer Telescoping steering wheel Tilt steering wheel Traction control Trip computer and Variably intermittent wipers. Named a Best Car on the Thrifty 50 List by U.S. News & World Report. Score this fantastic 2014 Nissan Sentra SV at an outstanding price that you can easily afford! *Note - For third party subscriptions or services please contact the dealer for more information.* It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven 2014 Nissan Sentra SV. More information about the 2014 Nissan Sentra SV: Strengths of this model include interior comfort fuel economy extreme efficiency Acceleration and luxury and technology features. Thank you for choosing Arizona Best Cars for your next vehicle purchase. For further questions or inquiries about this vehicle please call 602 870 8080. Check out our entire inventory at ArizonaBestCars.com All prices for cash purchases.$449 Doc Fee Sales taxes and Registration fees are extra. Actual vehicle options as well as trim level should be confirmed with the dealer by the customer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Sentra SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP2EY246809
Stock: AB8065
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,064 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,350$1,603 Below Market
Shift - Portland - Portland / Oregon
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1823989 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Sentra SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP9EY267446
Stock: c1288101
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 98,708 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,498$1,308 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado
[N94] Illuminated Kick Plates Brilliant Silver Charcoal; Cloth Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You can find this 2014 Nissan Sentra S and many others like it at AutoNation Chevrolet North Denver. This Nissan includes: [L92] CARPETED FLOOR MATS W/TRUNK MAT (PIO) [N94] ILLUMINATED KICK PLATES (PIO) BRILLIANT SILVER *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs. Service records are included with the purchase of this well-maintained pre-owned vehicle. This Nissan Sentra is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. Most vehicles are forgettable, but then there is the 2014 Nissan Sentra S. This high-performance vehicle provides a memorable experience each time you drive it. The engineers at Nissan, without question, designed a masterful automobile that provides all of the essential perks needed for someone like you. More information about the 2014 Nissan Sentra: The Sentra is better-looking than ever and more fuel efficient than ever. Even in the base trim, the Sentra is well-equipped. At the top of the lineup, Nissan includes many premium touches, such as a touch-screen audio system with Bluetooth, Intelligent Key entry and dual-zone climate control. All this comes in at less than $20,000. Interesting features of this model are handsome new styling, premium tech options, Excellent fuel economy, and roomy interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Sentra S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP3EY231994
Stock: EY231994
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 63,116 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,390
Georgia Import Auto - Alpharetta / Georgia
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified!! We are CARFAX ADVANTAGE CAR DEALER SERVING ALPHARETTA SINCE 2008!! CALL 770-569-5558 IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION ON 2 YEARS MAINTENANCE PLAN / 5 FREE OIL CHANGES WITH PURCHASE. EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON MOST VEHICLES!! CALL US FOR DOWN PAYMENT OR FINANCE RELATED QUESTIONS! CASH PURCHASES WELCOMED! With over a decade of experience providing customers with awesome deals on great vehicles, the Team at Georgia Import Auto continues to perform everyday based on the simple, solid, and sensible fundamentals of selling good vehicles to good people in a respectful and transparent manner. High resolution pictures and more inventory can be found on our website www.GAimporAuto.com WE OFFER COMPETITIVE FINANCING AND COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY OPTIONS THROUGH OUR REPUTABLE LENDERS AND INSURERS FOR MOST CREDIT PROFILES! TRADE INS WELCOMED - WE ALSO BUY PRIVATELY OWNED VEHICLES SO GIVE US A CALL 770-569-5558! *Customer is responsible to confirm the ad by checking the car at the dealer location or by speaking to an employee from Georgia Import Auto. Personal Funds prices are listed. Dealer is not liable for the options listed* WWW.GEORGIAIMPORTAUTO.COM - 5770 Atlanta Hwy, Alpharetta, GA 30004 - 770-569-5558
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Sentra SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP6EY237076
Stock: X237076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,252 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$1,346 Below Market
Flawless Automall - Woodbridge / New Jersey
* GREAT DEAL AT $7,995 * * 2014 ** Nissan * * Sentra * * S * This 2014 Nissan Sentra S is complete with top-features such as the braking assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, digital display, and airbag deactivation. It has great mileage with 30 MPG in the city and 39 MPG on the highway. Stay safe with this sedan's 4 out of 5 star crash test rating. Want to learn more? Call today for more information. For more information regarding this or any other vehicles and for GREAT SAVINGS contact our Internet department at (732)-769-1400. Contact Information: Flawless Auto Mall, 820 US 1, Woodbridge, NJ, 07095, Phone: (732) 769-1400, E-mail: sales@flawlessautomall.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Sentra S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP7EL691138
Stock: F2487A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,643 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,999
West Auto Sales - West Valley City / Utah
Impress your friends by driving our 2014 Nissan Sentra S Sedan shown in Super Black! Powered by a 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 130hp while tethered to Nissan's seamless shifting next-generation Xtronic CVT. Together this Front Wheel Drive combination not only makes your daily commute more exciting but does so while managing near 39mpg on the open road. To match the spirited performance the Sentra has an aerodynamic body that features LED-accented headlights as well as LED taillights.You will notice the Sentra S interior is well-designed and made of premium materials not commonly found in this class. You'll find yourself spoiled with features like power windows power door locks air conditioning and a multi-function trip computer. The roomy cabin has more rear legroom than many of its competitors and space whether you bring friends or all of your gear. Nissan provides six airbags an anti-lock braking system traction control system vehicle dynamic control and even a tire pressure monitoring system w/Easy-Fill Tire Alert work together to not only keep you safe in the event of a crash but also to help you avoid an accident altogether. Stylish good looks premium features and great gas mileage mean this Sentra represents an amazing value. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! TEXT MESSAGES TO 801-210-7095. We are a small company with very low overhead in order to keep our prices down. We also have a full service shop that all cars receive a 100 point inspection and warranties available on all cars. We sell quality cars and offer outstanding service (We have a 4.8 rating with online reviews which is much higher than most dealers) without the high pressure sales environment and high prices you find at other dealer. Visit our website at WestAutoSales.com for a complete list of our quality cars. Financing available for both good and credit challenged customers and of course trades always welcome. Thanks for looking and please call with any questions or to schedule a test drive.GOOD CREDIT? We have rates as low as 2.99% and can help you with most local CREDIT UNION financing. BAD CREDIT? NO CREDIT? 99.9% APPROVALS! NO CREDIT CHECKS NO INCOME VERIFICATION NO JOB TIME REQUIREMENTS SS # OR ITIN'S ARE OK!!*Buy here pay here. Se Habla Espanol
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Sentra S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP4EY286499
Stock: 7276R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,144 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,000$1,109 Below Market
Olathe Ford Lincoln - Olathe / Kansas
2014 Nissan Sentra SV Brilliant Silver FWD 16 Steel Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Audio System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. 30/39 City/Highway MPGWith Market Value Pricing you'll find our competitive market-based price on every new vehicle upfront. No games. No hassles. Just real prices! ..... Call our Internet Specialists to schedule a test drive! (913) 782-0881. Olathe Ford Lincoln is Home to the World's Happiest Customers!Stickers prepared by Dealer Specialties, at the request of the Dealer solely for his and its conveniences and this Dealership make no representations, expressed or implied to any actual or perspective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of this vehicle listed equipment, accessories, price or any warranties. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of the vehicle. Dealer will not honor pricing errors displayed here. Pricing does not include administrative fee of $399.00. All subject to management approval.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Sentra SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP4EY328721
Stock: CB0633A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 95,709 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,571$886 Below Market
Sheehy Nissan Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
Blue 2014 Nissan Sentra SR FWD CVT with Xtronic 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic, Cloth.Sheehy Value Car located at Sheehy Nissan Manassas only! All Sheehy Value Cars come with a 30 Day 1000 mile Powertrain warranty, No haggle- No Hassle pricing, Carfax history report and backed by our 3 day money-back guarantee. See Sheehy Nissan Manassas for details- this vehicle is non-transferable to other Sheehy Locations. Recent Arrival! 30/39 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Sentra SR with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP4EY321610
Stock: D534373A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 110,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,799$1,063 Below Market
Desert Auto Dealer - Palm Desert / California
This Sedan has a CLEAN TITLE, on top of that an optional extended warranty is available.The automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads plus enjoy driving this dependable 4 Cylinder engine while getting amazing fuel mileage and reliability.The front wheel drive delivers better traction and stability in snow and ice.Push-button keyless start couldn't be simpler, just slide behind the wheel, with the key fob in your pocket, briefcase or purse, whats more is the satellite radio Offers 100's of channels, fade-free signal, nationwide reception and barely any commercials. The hands-free calling is a great safety perk thanks to the installed Bluetooth connection, meanwhile you can say goodbye to lots of CD's with the built-in MP3 player. The AUX input is a must have for the ultimate in entertainment selection whereas the keyless entry option adds to the convenience of owning this vehicle.The installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads, in addition to the cruise control is really a must-have for any long distance drive. The woodgrain trim is easy on the eyes, not to mention the alarm system is an effective measure to safeguard the belongings in your car. The break assist is a great safety feature that can stop this car quickly and effectively, meanwhile with this tire pressure monitoring systems, monitoring tire pressure with manual gauges is no longer necessary.You can easily let fresh air in with the push of a button thanks to the power windows, whats more is the CD player is a must have for any daily driver. This traction control system allows for smooth acceleration on slippery roads, moreover the steering wheel audio controls let you control almost every aspect of your music without taking your hands off the wheel.... Read the full description on our Website at: www.desertimportexport.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Sentra SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7APXEY260019
Stock: 260019
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
