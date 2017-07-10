Used 2014 Nissan Sentra for Sale Near Me

Arizona Best Cars - Phoenix / Arizona

Accident Free Autocheck 3-Owner! Thank you for visiting another one of Arizona Best Cars exclusive listings! You are looking at a pristine Brilliant Silver-On-Marble Gray Cloth 2014 Nissan Sentra SV with just 111000 LOW MILES. Car Looks And Runs Great This Is A Must See! Affordable Super Clean Sedan. There is still plenty of tread left on the tires. You won't find another vehicle like this with lower price! This car has successfully undergone a rigorous pre-buy inspection. The interior of this vehicle is virtually flawless. Check out this gently-used 2014 Nissan Sentra SV we recently got in. Accident Free Autocheck 3-Owner history means peace of mind all the time. This 2014 Nissan Sentra SV enjoys a host of features including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. It comes with features such as 4-Wheel Disc Brakes 6 Speakers ABS brakes Air Conditioning AM/FM radio AM/FM/CD Radio Anti-whiplash front head restraints Brake assist Bumpers: body-color CD player Cloth Seat Trim Delay-off headlights Driver door bin Driver vanity mirror Dual front impact airbags Dual front side impact airbags Electronic Stability Control Four wheel independent suspension Front anti-roll bar Front Bucket Seats Front Center Armrest w/Storage Front reading lights Illuminated entry Low tire pressure warning Multi-Adjustable Reclining Front Bucket Seats Occupant sensing airbag Outside temperature display Overhead airbag Overhead console Panic alarm Passenger door bin Passenger vanity mirror Power door mirrors Power steering Power windows Rear anti-roll bar Rear window defroster Remote keyless entry Security system Speed control Speed-sensing steering Speed-Sensitive Wipers Split folding rear seat Tachometer Telescoping steering wheel Tilt steering wheel Traction control Trip computer and Variably intermittent wipers. Named a Best Car on the Thrifty 50 List by U.S. News & World Report. Score this fantastic 2014 Nissan Sentra SV at an outstanding price that you can easily afford! *Note - For third party subscriptions or services please contact the dealer for more information.* It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven 2014 Nissan Sentra SV. More information about the 2014 Nissan Sentra SV: Strengths of this model include interior comfort fuel economy extreme efficiency Acceleration and luxury and technology features. Thank you for choosing Arizona Best Cars for your next vehicle purchase. For further questions or inquiries about this vehicle please call 602 870 8080. Check out our entire inventory at ArizonaBestCars.com All prices for cash purchases.$449 Doc Fee Sales taxes and Registration fees are extra. Actual vehicle options as well as trim level should be confirmed with the dealer by the customer.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Nissan Sentra SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

34 Combined MPG ( 30 City/ 39 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3N1AB7AP2EY246809

Stock: AB8065

Certified Pre-Owned: No

