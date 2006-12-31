Used 2007 Nissan Sentra for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 92,045 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995$1,684 Below Market
Freehold Nissan - Freehold / New Jersey
Meet our One Owner 2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S Sedan that looks radiant in Super Black! Powered by a 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder generating 140hp while connected to the seamless Xtronic CVT to put the power in your hands. This Front Wheel Drive Nissan was built to perform and still earns you nearly 36mpg on the open road! The sleek exterior is enhanced by the halogen headlamps and 16-inch wheels.The interior of our 2.0 S is handsomely trimmed and there are lots of must-have goodies that you crave. Take your place in the supportive cloth seats to admire chrome accents on the door handles as you set the air conditioning to your preferred temperature. While you take your Sunday drive, turn up the AM/FM/CD audio system with auxiliary input with the steering wheel mounted audio controls and smile with pride.Nissan didn't leave out the safety features either! Relax knowing you are protected with optimized crumple zones, tire pressure monitoring, occupant classification, LATCH for child seats, and plenty of airbags. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!At Freehold Nissan we want you to know that all our vehicles are priced at a competitive value position to the market. We use an independent 3rd party software to research internet listings on all vehicles in the market so we can ensure that our prices are the most competitive out there. We do this simply so people choose us when they start searching for their next car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB61E07L722046
Stock: T2037
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 88,002 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,495$1,486 Below Market
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE DRIVES GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AUTOMATIC, VERY CLEAN INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. WE FINANCE! YOU'RE APPROVED! CALL US OR STOP BY FOR A TEST DRIVE. SE HABLA ESPAÑOL. FALAMOS PORTUGUESE. CALL US NOW AT 954-740-3461! - LOW DOWN PAYMENT! - RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! - NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! - NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! - GUARANTEED APPROVAL! - BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! - Baja Cuota Inicial! - Tarifas desde 2.9 %! - Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! - Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento, Sin Problemas! - No se deje rechazar mas! - APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! - Construya o reconstruya SU CRÉDITO! Llámenos ya al 954-740-3461 Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price is a cash price or with approved credit. Price is subject to change without notice. Auto Provider Inc. 5350 North State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL, 33319 WWW.YOURAUTOPROVIDER.COM 954-740-3461
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB61EX7L685121
Stock: 685121
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 132,523 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,995$959 Below Market
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
2007 NISSAN SENTRA 2.0 Local Trade In, Well Maintained, Blue w Beige Cloth Interior, Well Equipped with, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth, CD Audio, Cloth Seats, Cruise Control, Overhead Airbags, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Satellite Radio Ready, Side Airbags, Traction Control. Financing and Extended Service Plans Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB61E47L695627
Stock: AT12696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-12-2020
- 91,329 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,606$1,039 Below Market
Atlanta Auto Brokers - Marietta / Georgia
Odometer is 48627 miles below market average!Extended Warranty Available, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD w/4 Speakers, Power windows.29/36 City/Highway MPG2007 Nissan Sentra2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 4D Sedan2.0 BlueCVT with Xtronic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB61E87L615987
Stock: CA0004
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 134,783 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,989$995 Below Market
Larry H. Miller Used Truck Center Sandy - Sandy / Utah
Located at Trucks and Imports this 2007 Blue Nissan Sentra 2.0 FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: CVT with Xtronic, Cloth, 15 x 6.5 Steel Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD w/4 Speakers, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Suede Cloth Seat Trim, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, and Variably intermittent wipers.CVT with Xtronic, Cloth.Clean CARFAX.29/36 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB61E37L719495
Stock: S8418B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 157,466 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,000$848 Below Market
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
driver sunglass storage|Door operated dome lamp w/time delay off|Driver/front passenger map pockets|Driver/front passenger seat-mounted side-impact airbags|Dual color-keyed coat hooks|Dual-stage driver/front passenger airbags|Emergency inside-trunk release|Energy absorbing steering column|Engine block heater *Standard in AK
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB61E07L652242
Stock: B5EL67U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,286 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995$860 Below Market
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE DRIVES GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AU T TOMATIC, VERY CLEAN INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. WE FINANCE! YOU'RE APPROVED! CALL US OR STOP BY FOR A TEST DRIVE. SE HABLA ESPAÑOL. FALAMOS PORTUGUESE. CALL US NOW AT 954-740-3461! - LOW DOWN PAYMENT! - RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! - NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! - NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! - GUARANTEED APPROVAL! - BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! - Baja Cuota Inicial! - Tarifas desde 2.9 %! - Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! - Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento, Sin Problemas! - No se deje rechazar mas! - APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! - Construya o reconstruya SU CRÉDITO! Llámenos ya al 954-740-3461 Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price is a cash price or with approved credit. Price is subject to change without notice. Auto Provider Inc. 5350 North State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL, 33319 WWW.YOURAUTOPROVIDER.COM 954-740-3461
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB61E57L606311
Stock: 6311
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,275 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,952$740 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Hayward - Hayward / California
Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB61E77L634756
Stock: 7L634756
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 134,224 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999$761 Below Market
DCH Kia Temecula - Temecula / California
Recent Arrival! 29/36 City/Highway MPG DON'T DO IT!! Before you run out and buy from someone you don't know come check out our 'Economy' vehicles priced at $3,000 $4,000 $5,000 $6,000! Completely safe and ready to go! This vehicle has already been Smogged so you don't have any DMV registration issues! The Brakes and Tires are fine, and our dealership didn't spend a bunch of money doing things to make this unit too expensive! JUST A BASIC SAFETY TO SAVE YOU MONEY!! AFFORDABLE and AVAILABLE right here at DCH Kia of Temecula!! We have this vehicle, along with several other 'Economical' units, offered at super low prices and are fully inspected for safety and reliability! The Tires, brakes rotors are inspected to be safe so you don't have to spend any money doing them after you just bought a car from someone you don't know! Many of our customers are shopping for an affordable cash vehicle in the $3,000-$8,000 price range so we have several at all times to choose from. Please call our Internet Department at 951-699-3331 for your special Internet pricing and to make sure this specific vehicle didn't just sell...They will make sure you receive a full tank of gas with your purchase and a professional and easy no-hassle experience. We appreciate your business and the opportunity to help you get an affordable vehicle. Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle??s unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB61E47L692419
Stock: KTR4862A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 125,449 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,990
Dan Perkins Subaru - Milford / Connecticut
Clean CARFAX. Gray 2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 4D Sedan FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 29/36 City/Highway MPG Enjoy the benefits of a lifetime powertrain warranty on all pre-owned Acura, Honda, Hyundai, INFINITI, Kia, Lexus, Nissan, Subaru, and Toyota vehicles with less than 55,000 miles on the odometer that are 5 years old or newer. Speak with one of our customer friendly Sales professionals for more details. Warranty coverage like this can only be found at Dan Perkins Subaru of Milford! Visit us at www.danperkinssubaru.com, or call us at 866-979-1012!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB61E07L694104
Stock: J25194
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 171,064 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,300
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2007 Nissan Sentra 4dr 2.0 4dr Sedan (2L I4 CVT) features a 2.0L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Remote Fuel Door, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB61E87L690866
Stock: CAAW-690866
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 119,987 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
Scenic Motors - Mount Airy / North Carolina
*Our One Owner, Accident Free, 2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S Sedan shown in Magnetic Gray Metallic is a practical, roomy and economical car. Motivated by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 140hp while mated to a seamless CVT for amazing passing duties. This Front Wheel Drive is gentle on the gas, offering near 33mpg on the highway while showing off sculpted lines and nice wheels. Inside the 2.0 S, you will enjoy comfortable bucket seats, air conditioning, AM/FM/CD audio, power accessories, and more! This Sentra would be a perfect commuter car for those with a long drive to work, or for college students making several trips between home and school. Nissan safety equipment is extensive, including dual-stage front airbags, front side airbags, full-length curtain airbags, active front seat headrests, and a tire pressure monitoring system. You'll need to act fast, this one won't hang out on our lot long! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! *Scenic's Limited Lifetime Warranty Program provides assurance that your vehicle has coverage to protect against unanticipated related repair costs. Lifetime Warranty is included on all new vehicles and every vehicle 5 years old or newer with 60,000 miles or less. - LIFETIME COVERAGE Coverage for as long as you own your vehicle - POWERTRAIN COVERAGE Including engine, transmission, and drive axle - UNIVERSAL The Scenic Lifetime Warranty can be used at any licensed repair facility in the United States - EASY MAINTENANCE REQUIREMENTS To keep coverage in effect, simply follow the manufacturer's recommended maintenance as referred to in the owner's manual. **Excludes Diesel and Commercial Units
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB61E37L620353
Stock: 20T233A3
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 155,048 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$5,995
Simpson Chevrolet of Irvine - Irvine / California
Buy with confidence with our available Simpson Total Protection Package!, Please call for more details., Prior Rental., **Fresh Oil Change**, Low tire pressure warning.Clean CARFAX.All of our Pre-Owned vehicles receive a FRESH OIL CHANGE, NEW CABIN FILTER, and an ALIGNMENT. At Simpson Automotive, we're big enough to deal, small enough to care!All roads lead to Simpson!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB61E07L654959
Stock: 220740DB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 149,327 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,575
Prestigious Automotive - National City / California
Beautiful Southern California Luxury Economy Sedan w/Select-Shift Automatic Transmission PS Cold AC Excellent Running Economical 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder EFi Engine Top-of-the-Line Luxury SL Model Low Mileage Leather Upholstery FACTORY SLIDING/TILT MOONROOF Tilt Wheel Cruise Control Power Windows Door Locks & Mirrors Factory AM/FM Stereo Sound System w/CD Player & Steering Wheel Volume/Channel Controls Front Bucket Seats w/Center Console w/Cupholders & Console Floor-Mounted Transmission Shifter Fold Forward Split 60/40 Rear Seats w/Retractable Center Console w/Cupholders & Shoulder-Harness Seatbelts for 3 Rear Passengers Factory Alloy Wheels w/Quality 'PrimeWell PS830' 205/55R 16 Radial Tires Expansive Glove Box Recent Smog Certification Current California Vehicle Registration through March 2021 & more; Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report w/Documented Service & Maintenance Records; Excellent Value at Just $3575/Best; Financing Available; Trades & Credit Cards Accepted; For more information please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527 (Cell) or (619) 765-2321 (Office); To view more pictures and/or to apply for financing on-line please visit our website at www.presautoinc.com ... For fastest response and best service please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527. Thanks. ... OUR DEALERSHIP REMAINS OPEN DURING THE TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN FOR YOUR AUTOMOTIVE NEEDS. Visit Prestigious Auto online at www.presautoinc.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at (619)985-6527 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB61E57L618992
Stock: 618992
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,428 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 13.0px Arial; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}***6 SPEED MANUAL SER SPEC-V, LOW MILEAGE.............................2007 NISSAN SENTRA SPORTS SEDAN, MAGNETIC GRAY METALLIC WITH A BLACK INTERIOR WITH RED ACCENTS, ALL POWER, AM/FM CD PLAYER, LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, REAR SPOILER, 17 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, ONLY 79K MILES, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CB61E47L698424
Stock: MAX16569
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2019
- 28,598 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$11,900
Lexus of Cherry Hill - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
This 2007 Nissan Sentra 4dr CAR features a 2.0L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. The vehicle is Fresh Powder with a Tan interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Bucket Seats,Power Brakes - Contact paul siderio at 856-727-1111 x1104 or pauls@lexusofcherryhill.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB61E37L610776
Stock: P33858A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-03-2012
- 123,106 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$5,500
Tempe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Tempe / Arizona
Bumpers, which, are the body - color, a driver door bin, passenger vanity mirror, a rear seat center armrest, tachometer, a tilt steering wheel, 4 speakers, A/C, as well as a rear window defroster we promise that it is not an imposter! It includes, power steering, power windows, speed - sensing steering, front bucket seats, front center armrest, a split folding rear seat, suede cloth seat trim, passenger door bin, it is safe, includes, 15' x 6.5' steel wheels with full wheel covers too, power door locks as well as ABS (4-wheel) brakes to finish it off - the time is not now to scoff! 29/36mpg You Will Like How We Do Business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB61E87L674053
Stock: HK11154A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-10-2017
- 144,900 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,900$1,002 Below Market
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $2900. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $1500 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Look at this 2006 Nissan Sentra 1.8. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 1.8L/108 engine will keep you going. This Nissan Sentra features the following options: Trunk lamp, Tilt steering column, Remote trunk/fuel door release, Reclining front bucket seats, Rear window defogger w/light & timer, Rear assist grips, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes, Pipe-style steel door beams, and Passenger visor vanity mirror. Stop by and visit us at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Sentra 1.8 S with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Stereo, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CB51D86L616601
Stock: 26238
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-18-2020
