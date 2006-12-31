Used 2007 Nissan Sentra for Sale Near Me

12,769 listings
Sentra Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 12,769 listings
  • 2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S in Silver
    used

    2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S

    92,045 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    $1,684 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 in Gray
    used

    2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0

    88,002 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,495

    $1,486 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0

    132,523 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,995

    $959 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S

    91,329 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,606

    $1,039 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0

    134,783 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,989

    $995 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 in White
    used

    2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0

    157,466 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,000

    $848 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S
    used

    2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S

    108,286 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    $860 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S in Gray
    used

    2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S

    114,275 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,952

    $740 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S in Black
    used

    2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S

    134,224 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    $761 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 in Gray
    used

    2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0

    125,449 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,990

    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S in Silver
    used

    2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S

    171,064 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,300

    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 in Gray
    used

    2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0

    119,987 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 in Gray
    used

    2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0

    155,048 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SL in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SL

    149,327 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,575

    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V in Gray
    used

    2007 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V

    79,428 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S in White
    used

    2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S

    28,598 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,900

    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 in Black
    used

    2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0

    123,106 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,500

    Details
  • 2006 Nissan Sentra 1.8 S in Red
    used

    2006 Nissan Sentra 1.8 S

    144,900 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,900

    $1,002 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 12,769 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Sentra

  • 5
    (59%)
  • 4
    (28%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Sentra is a homerun!
Sebastian,12/31/2006
OK, it's still not the flashiest thing on the highway, but what a GREAT car for the money! The Sentra is so smooth (love that CVT) and quiet (much quieter than the Civic or Mazda 3) and has so many cool features (choose the convenience package for sure) that it is very hard to beat. (Warning: it is easy to exceed the speed limit without knowing it - that's how smooth and quiet it is.) The interior is very comfortable and above average in looks - controls are well placed and uncomplicated. In the first month of driving the car is getting 33.6 miles per gallon, not bad, and I expect it to get a little better as the car is broken in.
