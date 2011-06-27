  1. Home
2008 Nissan Sentra Review

Pros & Cons

  • Very spacious seating front and rear, straightforward control layout, quiet highway ride, speedy SE-R Spec V model.
  • Engine drone gets tiresome with CVT, so-so handling, ride quality can be harsh, manual gearbox's clunky shift action.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its exceptional passenger room, the 2008 Nissan Sentra is a reasonable choice for buyers in need of an economy sedan that doesn't feel compact. Just don't expect much in the way of driving excitement, even on the SE-R models.

Vehicle overview

No longer does owning an economy sedan mean you'll be holding your breath or retracting limbs as you wedge yourself into a pint-size compact. On the contrary, many of these cars are now sized to accommodate 6-foot adults in any of their seats, and the 2008 Nissan Sentra in particular meets the EPA's "midsize car" classification. If you're tall but need a car that's affordable, this is very good news.

The Sentra's size is a product of its tall hatchback underpinnings -- its platform is derived from the Megane, a family-oriented, European-market hatch engineered by Nissan's partner Renault. In most other respects, the French connection is scarcely apparent, as the Sentra is styled to look like a miniature Maxima on the outside and employs Nissan's familiar industrial aesthetic on the inside. Not everyone will find this approach to cabin design attractive, but it's certainly functional. All the controls are exactly where you'd expect them to be and storage areas are abundant in number and variety.

Another advantage to the Nissan Sentra is its variety of engines. The base 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine provides 140 horsepower and a livable compromise between performance and economy when paired with the continuously variable transmission (CVT) that Nissan offers in lieu of a conventional automatic. Those seeking a little more speed can choose either the medium-hot Sentra SE-R, which has a 177-hp 2.5-liter four-cylinder, or the truly hot Sentra SE-R Spec V with its higher-revving, 200-horse version of that engine.

If speed on the cheap is what you're after, the Spec V is an impressive deal given its under-$21K price tag and 6.7-second 0-60-mph time. Handling is another matter, though. Although the SE-R models have more aggressive running gear than the lower trims, their non-independent rear suspension design and tall, blocky dimensions make them less adept through the corners than competitors like the Honda Civic Si, Mazdaspeed 3, Subaru WRX and Volkswagen GLI.

Ride quality is an issue on all Nissan Sentras, as even the softer-tuned 2.0 models are unable to shield occupants from bumps and ruts the way most economy sedans can. Accordingly, we'd advise prospective Sentra buyers to try the Hyundai Elantra, which offers comparable interior room and a more compliant ride. Other good options include the Civic, Mazda 3, Mitsubishi Lancer and, for those with slightly higher spending limits, Volkswagen's Jetta. These cars aren't quite as roomy, but all offer a superior ride/handling balance and, in many cases, higher-quality cabin furnishings. That's not to say you wouldn't be happy with a 2008 Nissan Sentra, as it's a competent car in most respects. However, with so many qualified small sedans in this price range, consumers should shop around until they find a car that meets their needs exactly.

2008 Nissan Sentra models

Offered in sedan form only, the 2008 Nissan Sentra comes in five trim levels: 2.0, 2.0 S, 2.0 SL, SE-R and SE-R Spec V. The base 2.0 trim includes 15-inch steel wheels, a split-folding rear seat, air-conditioning, a CD stereo with an auxiliary audio jack, and power windows and locks, but isn't eligible for many options. Most buyers will prefer the midrange Sentra 2.0 S, which adds 16-inch steel wheels, a height-adjustable driver seat, keyless entry, cruise control, power mirrors, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls and a trip computer. Step up to the 2.0 SL and you get alloy wheels, leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless start, satellite radio, Bluetooth and an overhead CD storage container. Many of the SL's features are optional on the S. Options on both include a sunroof, a Rockford Fosgate sound system, a spoiler and a trunk divider.

The Sentra SE-R offers most of the SL's conveniences, but keyless start, satellite radio and steering-wheel audio controls move to the options list. Additional equipment on the standard SE-R includes 17-inch alloy wheels, firmer suspension tuning, larger brakes, a lower body kit, cloth-upholstered sport seats, aluminum-trimmed pedals, and oil pressure and G-force gauges. The SE-R Spec V supplies summer tires, an even firmer and lowered suspension, even larger front brakes and additional interior enhancements. Note that the Spec V has a rear reinforcement brace that prevents the rear seats from folding. The sunroof and Rockford Fosgate stereo are optional on both SE-R models. Only the standard SE-R is eligible for keyless start, and only the Spec V can be fitted with a limited-slip front differential.

2008 Highlights

ABS, cruise control and a security system become standard fare on 2.0 S models, while all 2008 Nissan Sentras gain auto-up convenience for the power driver window. Satellite radio is standard on the Sentra 2.0 SL. A manual transmission is no longer available on the base 2.0 model.

Performance & mpg

All Nissan Sentra 2.0 models are motivated by a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine good for 140 hp and 147 pound-feet of torque. A CVT driving the front wheels is standard on base 2.0 and 2.0 SL models, while S buyers can get either the CVT or a six-speed manual gearbox. The EPA rates fuel economy at 25 mpg city/33 mpg highway with the CVT and 24/31 with the manual.

The CVT is also standard on the SE-R, which has a 2.5-liter four-cylinder good for 177 hp and 172 lb-ft of torque. More hardcore in personality, the SE-R Spec V gets a high-output version of this engine capable of 200 hp and 180 lb-ft of torque. The Spec V's motor also has a higher redline (7,000 rpm versus the standard SE-R's 6,200), and can only be matched to a six-speed manual with it. The Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V gets to 60 mph in 6.7 seconds.

Safety

Front-seat side airbags and full-length head curtain airbags are standard on every 2008 Nissan Sentra. Antilock brakes are standard on all except the base 2.0 model, which has ABS as an option. The SE-R models have four-wheel disc brakes, but other Sentras still have rear drums.

The Nissan Sentra earned a perfect five stars in government-administered frontal-impact crash tests. It earned five stars for front-occupant protection in side impacts and four stars for the rear.

Driving

Handling is adequate but uninspiring in the Nissan Sentra. The car's electric power steering is well weighted, but there isn't much road feel. The SE-R models, particularly the Spec V, fare better in this regard and can be driven quite hard on curvy roads. Compared to similarly priced peers, though, the Spec V feels ungainly and fails to involve its driver as closely as a true sport compact should. Still, the SE-R models offer plenty of power. The Spec V is particularly entertaining, as its engine combines a generous amount of low-end torque with a free-revving personality. Unfortunately, the manual gearbox is awkward and unsatisfying to shift.

In 2.0 form, the 2008 Nissan Sentra is a decent performer. The base engine is reasonably smooth, with adequate power for easy highway driving, though the CVT allows it to drone on at high rpm more than a conventional automatic would. Ride quality is fine on smooth blacktop, but limited suspension travel results in considerable harshness over bumps. The firmly tuned Spec V can get downright uncomfortable during commutes.

Interior

The Nissan Sentra's cabin offers a modern design, well-organized controls and generally agreeable materials quality. Both SE-R models have black seat cloth with red stitching, but red front seatbelts are exclusive Spec V fixings. Seating is spacious, with ample room for tall adults to get comfortable in both the front and rear. The downside is that the Sentra's driving position can be awkward for those under 6 feet tall: The steering wheel doesn't telescope, and the dash and door panels feel unnaturally high. Storage space is abundant in the Sentra, and luggage capacity is a respectable 13.1 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Nissan Sentra.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Warm Slippers
Rimantas Aukstuolis,10/09/2015
2.0 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
We bought the car new in 2008 and now have 111,000 miles. Normal maintenance, replaced part of exhaust system. Otherwise totally reliable.The "expert" review is critical of the ride smoothness. Let me be clear. This is the most comfortable riding car I have ever owned in over 40 years of car ownership. I attribute it to the French, Renault heritage of the chassis platform. If I have a criticism of the suspension it may be that the smoothness of the ride does sacrifice some handling characteristics in that it is not nearly as sure footed as my Honda Civic or Subaru Legacy (rock solid). Build quality appears cheap but is functional and durable. Exterior I believe is classic. Smooth lines. Subsequent model years have messed up a fundamentally clean style. Interior is nothing fancy but comfortable seats, roomy with well placed controls. We bought a hybrid Honda Civic the same time we bought the Sentra for about $8,000 more. Honda was built better with higher quality components, inside and out and better gas milage but we sold the Honda and kept the Sentra for "around town" transport. It's just more comfortable, easier access, more capacity and almost as reliable and trouble free. Like an old pair of well worn slippers. Update: April 2017- still going strong at 111,000 miles. No serious issues. Great for around town. An additional thought. I have experienced relatively poor handling in snow despite using winter tires. A tire store (which has also done repairs and has an incentive to find things wrong) did note an alignment problem in the back end which they said could be fixed with shims but the process of fixing it could rapidly escalate if they broke any of the fittings which were corroded. I opted not to fix and drive on, being careful in snow (with winter tires) and not noticing any appreciable, unusual tire wear. I mention this as there have been other postings which refer to the same alignment problem. At October 2016, 119000 miles still going strong. Headlight burned out and I had garage replace all front lights because change meant removing headlight assembly, not just twisting out a socket as on other cars. Also developed hole in exhaust ahead of catalytic converter. Garage rewelded and saved me $1900 for new converter. My old Honda had stainless exhaust which is significant. Passenger side auto door lock now buzzes when I unlock. Annoying. It will fail at some point. Repair isn't worth it as it would require disassembly of inside door panel. April 2017 = 125,000 miles. New tires (Kumho). Rolls right along. October 2017 = 127,000. Oil change, no issues. October 2018 = 135,000 no issues. Replaced rear drum brakes and pads (first time!). April 2020 = over 145,000 miles. Only issue was rotting rubber intake tube between air cleaner and manifold. This caused engine to stop at low rev's. Easy fix for under $200.00. Otherwise runs very well.
Snappy Sentra
Steve Rich,08/12/2015
2.0 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
This 08 Sentra is called the big mans little sedan,four six footers will be content. Rocket launch acceleration is not in this cars DNA, but hyper milling is the order of the day, every day, and that's how I drive it, it makes me feel like "Cool Hand Luke". Car has been very dependable and very predictable,which is good! One Big Secret to NISSANS is; any CVT Nissan produced from 03-10 has a 10 year, 120,000 mile warranty on the transmission (I called Nissan direct and they read the memo to me over the phone...twice). They had some bad CVT parts out there and wanted to cover their bases! Well done Nissan. I would like to see some better sheet metal designs come out of Nissan, hopefully Carlos will do that (CEO of Nissan). Nice car, I have put about 30,000 miles on it with no problems, well ok the factory tires could be better! Also this 08 Sentra has a nice seat height!
CVT TRANSMISSION
pswanee,10/06/2012
This is the third transmission installed on my 2008 Nissan Sentra. After 67,672 miles the first one broke down where the car had to be towed 95 miles to the Nissan Dealer. The second one broke down at 68,845, only 2 weeks after getting it back, 173 miles. Nissan extended their warranty on this CVT transmission, because of the problems, from 5 years 60,000 miles to 10 years 120,000 miles. Since the transmission broke down at 7,672 miles from the initial warranty, the BBB advised the Lemon law cannot be applied since it is after the initial warranty 5 years 60,000 miles even though it was extended. Nissan being aware of this will not buy back the vehicle but just keeps replacing the transmissi
Affordable econobox
Terry Reiber,04/03/2017
2.0 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
Sentra gets good gas mileage, cheap to insure and repair. Sentra is easy to drive, average comfort. The CVT works well, with the car running about 2,000 rpm at 60 mph. The CVT is tuned for mileage, so 0-30 feels a little wheezy because the transmission tries to maintain lows revs while accelerating. The car warms up or cools down quickly because of the "egg" shape of the cabin. Cheap to buy second hand. The Sentra is a little bit of an ugly duckling. The cab forward design (front and back wheels moved forward and aft) leaves the handling a little clumsy and uninspiring at low speeds, however the car really stretches out and works great on the highway. I can fit into the car easily at 6 feet. If your a taller person, or looking for an econo box that works well on the highway and fits 4-5 people, take a look. As a second hand vehicle, they sell for cheap and cost very little to maintain and insure, while fuel economy is very good. I would recommend it for the person who is less than discerning in terms of low speed handling and acceleration, but more interested in a fiscally conservative, reasonable ride.
See all 178 reviews of the 2008 Nissan Sentra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 2008 Nissan Sentra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2008 Nissan Sentra

Used 2008 Nissan Sentra Overview

The Used 2008 Nissan Sentra is offered in the following submodels: Sentra Sedan, Sentra SE-R Spec V. Available styles include 2.0 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 SL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), SE-R Spec V 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M), 2.0 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M), 2.0 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and SE-R 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Nissan Sentra?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Nissan Sentra trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0 is priced between $1,900 and$2,637 with odometer readings between 158260 and222565 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S is priced between $5,900 and$5,900 with odometer readings between 89502 and89502 miles.

Which used 2008 Nissan Sentras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Nissan Sentra for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2008 Sentras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $1,900 and mileage as low as 89502 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Nissan Sentra.

