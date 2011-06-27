  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Sentra
  4. Used 1990 Nissan Sentra
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(12)
Appraise this car
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Sentra
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com

1990 Nissan Sentra Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Nissan Sentra for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$779 - $1,841
Used Sentra for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

The bargain-basement Sentra E has been dropped from the model list. No other changes are made.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Nissan Sentra.

5(42%)
4(58%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

368,000 and going
las27563481,03/11/2013
Bought the car with 70K on it in 1994? I have driven it 300,000 miles since and have had only one failure where I let it run out of water (hose leak) and ran it hot. Threw a head gasket on it (this all around 340,00 miles and running fine now. I've put one clutch in at 180,000 and two DS and one PS front axles, both rear wheel bearings and one set of 4 struts over the entire time i've owned his car. BTW, when I had the cylinder head off to replace the head gasket (again, at 340,00 miles) there was NO ridge at the top of any of the four cylinders. I've torn down many motors and have seen wear and cylinder wall ridges at 80,000. This engine has 5 times that in miles and was smooth.
This car will not die!
SG,01/13/2010
This car is phenomenal on gas mileage. My husband (to be, at the time) bought this car before I met him. We've now been married 15 years. A few years back, we thought it might be time to get him a new car, so we did, and I inherited this as I was driving a pickup at the time. Well, that was 4 years ago, and I'm still driving this little car. It looks terrible - the paint's starting to fade, the door has a big gash in it that's starting to rust, the interior ceiling cloth has disintegrated and is coming down in sheets, but I cannot bring myself to get a new car. This car drives great. It gets incredible gas mileage. I fill it up ONCE A MONTH. I have a 12 mile commute to work.
Just 'cause it's a Nissan---
familycarman,03/01/2002
Don't be fooled by the "no maintenance" theology of Nissan cars. I purchased this one from a dealership. The previous owner (traded it in for a Ford) had used it to commutte several miles each day-- and I believe never bothered to do hardly any maintenance. The car was low-priced and worked great-- until one day it all came falling apart at about 130,000 miles-- much less than what I would expect for a Nissan.
$200.00 goes a long way
james4750,08/23/2008
I drive this car everyday to work 25 miles round trip and it has never failed me yet. It has 238,000 miles on it and still runs like new. It does not burn a drop of oil. Other than a new timing chain at 211,000 miles, nothing other than regular maintenance has been done to the motor and still runs like new. Other than 2 clutches I have had no tranny problems. It's 18 years old and I bet it runs another 18 years. I am the car's 2nd owner.
See all 12 reviews of the 1990 Nissan Sentra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
90 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
90 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1990 Nissan Sentra features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1990 Nissan Sentra

Used 1990 Nissan Sentra Overview

The Used 1990 Nissan Sentra is offered in the following submodels: Sentra Hatchback, Sentra Sedan, Sentra Coupe, Sentra Wagon. Available styles include XE 4dr Sedan, SE 2dr Coupe, XE 2dr Hatchback, 2dr Coupe, XE 2dr Coupe, and XE 4dr Wagon.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Nissan Sentra?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Nissan Sentras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Nissan Sentra for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Nissan Sentra.

Can't find a used 1990 Nissan Sentras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Sentra for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $7,832.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,313.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Sentra for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $9,613.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $8,138.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Nissan Sentra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Sentra lease specials

Related Used 1990 Nissan Sentra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles