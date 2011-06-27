1990 Nissan Sentra Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$779 - $1,841
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
The bargain-basement Sentra E has been dropped from the model list. No other changes are made.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
las27563481,03/11/2013
Bought the car with 70K on it in 1994? I have driven it 300,000 miles since and have had only one failure where I let it run out of water (hose leak) and ran it hot. Threw a head gasket on it (this all around 340,00 miles and running fine now. I've put one clutch in at 180,000 and two DS and one PS front axles, both rear wheel bearings and one set of 4 struts over the entire time i've owned his car. BTW, when I had the cylinder head off to replace the head gasket (again, at 340,00 miles) there was NO ridge at the top of any of the four cylinders. I've torn down many motors and have seen wear and cylinder wall ridges at 80,000. This engine has 5 times that in miles and was smooth.
SG,01/13/2010
This car is phenomenal on gas mileage. My husband (to be, at the time) bought this car before I met him. We've now been married 15 years. A few years back, we thought it might be time to get him a new car, so we did, and I inherited this as I was driving a pickup at the time. Well, that was 4 years ago, and I'm still driving this little car. It looks terrible - the paint's starting to fade, the door has a big gash in it that's starting to rust, the interior ceiling cloth has disintegrated and is coming down in sheets, but I cannot bring myself to get a new car. This car drives great. It gets incredible gas mileage. I fill it up ONCE A MONTH. I have a 12 mile commute to work.
familycarman,03/01/2002
Don't be fooled by the "no maintenance" theology of Nissan cars. I purchased this one from a dealership. The previous owner (traded it in for a Ford) had used it to commutte several miles each day-- and I believe never bothered to do hardly any maintenance. The car was low-priced and worked great-- until one day it all came falling apart at about 130,000 miles-- much less than what I would expect for a Nissan.
james4750,08/23/2008
I drive this car everyday to work 25 miles round trip and it has never failed me yet. It has 238,000 miles on it and still runs like new. It does not burn a drop of oil. Other than a new timing chain at 211,000 miles, nothing other than regular maintenance has been done to the motor and still runs like new. Other than 2 clutches I have had no tranny problems. It's 18 years old and I bet it runs another 18 years. I am the car's 2nd owner.
Features & Specs
MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
90 hp @ 6000 rpm
