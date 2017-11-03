More about the 2018 Nissan Sentra

Used 2018 Nissan Sentra Overview

The Used 2018 Nissan Sentra is offered in the following submodels: Sentra Sedan, Sentra NISMO. Available styles include SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), SR 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M), SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), NISMO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), SR TURBO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), NISMO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), and SR TURBO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Nissan Sentra ?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Nissan Sentra trim styles: The Used 2018 Nissan Sentra S is priced between $10,450 and $17,390 with odometer readings between 19127 and 68079 miles.

The Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SV is priced between $9,997 and $18,999 with odometer readings between 9857 and 50347 miles.

The Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SR is priced between $13,290 and $16,777 with odometer readings between 17320 and 59389 miles.

The Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SL is priced between $14,991 and $20,300 with odometer readings between 16165 and 28651 miles.

The Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SR TURBO is priced between $15,490 and $16,000 with odometer readings between 1321 and 45447 miles.

Which used 2018 Nissan Sentras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Nissan Sentra for sale near. There are currently 102 used and CPO 2018 Sentras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,997 and mileage as low as 1321 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Nissan Sentra.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Nissan Sentra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

