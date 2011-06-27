  1. Home
2003 Nissan Sentra Review

Pros & Cons

  • Pleasing cabin design, SULEV emissions for California-sold cars, 165-horsepower SE-R sport version, fun to drive.
  • Generic styling, Limited Edition and SE-R Spec V models command premium price.
Edmunds' Expert Review

An economy sedan that doesn't act like an economy sedan.

2003 Highlights

For 2003, there is a new 2.5 Limited Edition trim, which includes GXE front fascia styling, the 165-horsepower QR25 4-cylinder engine, standard automatic transmission, standard Antilock Braking System (ABS) and side-impact supplemental airbags. The Sentra CA model is no longer available as all 1.8-liter engine-equipped Sentra XE and GXE models sold with California emission specifications offer zero evaporative emissions and meet SULEV (Super Ultra Low Emission Vehicles) standards. Other changes this year include a new power steering ratio for XE and GXE, a revised six-speed manual transmission for SE-R Spec V model and a new bright yellow exterior paint color for the SE-R and SE-R Spec V.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Nissan Sentra.

5(66%)
4(25%)
3(6%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.5
206 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 206 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

i have owned 3, let me be the judge!
reaperhooks,02/13/2014
i just bought my 3rd Ser spec v today. and there is a reason i have owned 2 spec v's prior to this and the reason is simple, the cars are amazing for the cost. i know you will read alot of bad reviews here and a bunch of fake hype but you cant find another car to out perform or outlast a Spec v for 4000$-5000$ period. unless you wanna risk buying a lemon. i owned a 2002 spec v, a 2005 spec v and now just bought a 2003 spec v and have NEVER had any issues aside from the fuel pump Recall they had which was FREE. best car for the price and a great car to start learning how to tune on, super easy to find your way around the engine. change the oil and tires and it'll last you 250k miles NP
Not for the Average Joe.
op559,03/14/2012
If you are one of those non car savvy folks with little to no mechanical skills, this is NOT the car for you. Well, unless you have loads of cash at your disposal for repairs. I have owned my SPEC V since 2004, and trust me, changing the oil and basic maintenance just does not cut it for these things. The 2 main issues on this particular model are the butterfly screws inside the intake manifold that NEED to be loctited and the stock exhaust manifold that NEEDS to be replaced with an aftermarket header ASAP after purchase, due to the poor factory design that can cause SERIOUS DAMAGE to your engine. If you enjoy modding, working on cars and learning about them, this car can be very rewarding.
Fun car to drive
shad82,05/28/2011
I've had my car for almost 6 years and it is still a fun little car to drive. And it handles very well. My biggest problems with it was the faulty pre cat failure and I had to replace the ignition coils a few times as well. Another thing that I don't like about my car is the gas mileage, its a good car for local runs but I don't think its good car for long distance trips.
(Of Course) Bang for the buck
Zeek,08/28/2005
The Spec-V is one of the best 'bang for your buck' cars available. It is also one of the few with four doors. It will run a mid to low 15 second quarter mile stock, but there aren't many modifications available for the car yet, so for you tuners there isn't very much further to go. The car has its great points, handling, lots of torque, and styling, and it's bad points,
See all 206 reviews of the 2003 Nissan Sentra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
126 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
126 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2003 Nissan Sentra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2003 Nissan Sentra

Used 2003 Nissan Sentra Overview

The Used 2003 Nissan Sentra is offered in the following submodels: Sentra Sedan, Sentra SE-R Spec V, Sentra SE-R. Available styles include GXE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), SE-R 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A), XE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), SE-R Spec V 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M), GXE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), SE-R 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M), XE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), and 2.5 Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Nissan Sentra?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Nissan Sentras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Nissan Sentra for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Nissan Sentra.

Can't find a used 2003 Nissan Sentras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Sentra for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $23,591.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $12,654.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Sentra for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $18,979.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,126.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Nissan Sentra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

