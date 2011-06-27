2003 Nissan Sentra Review
- Pleasing cabin design, SULEV emissions for California-sold cars, 165-horsepower SE-R sport version, fun to drive.
- Generic styling, Limited Edition and SE-R Spec V models command premium price.
Edmunds' Expert Review
An economy sedan that doesn't act like an economy sedan.
2003 Highlights
For 2003, there is a new 2.5 Limited Edition trim, which includes GXE front fascia styling, the 165-horsepower QR25 4-cylinder engine, standard automatic transmission, standard Antilock Braking System (ABS) and side-impact supplemental airbags. The Sentra CA model is no longer available as all 1.8-liter engine-equipped Sentra XE and GXE models sold with California emission specifications offer zero evaporative emissions and meet SULEV (Super Ultra Low Emission Vehicles) standards. Other changes this year include a new power steering ratio for XE and GXE, a revised six-speed manual transmission for SE-R Spec V model and a new bright yellow exterior paint color for the SE-R and SE-R Spec V.
Most helpful consumer reviews
reaperhooks,02/13/2014
i just bought my 3rd Ser spec v today. and there is a reason i have owned 2 spec v's prior to this and the reason is simple, the cars are amazing for the cost. i know you will read alot of bad reviews here and a bunch of fake hype but you cant find another car to out perform or outlast a Spec v for 4000$-5000$ period. unless you wanna risk buying a lemon. i owned a 2002 spec v, a 2005 spec v and now just bought a 2003 spec v and have NEVER had any issues aside from the fuel pump Recall they had which was FREE. best car for the price and a great car to start learning how to tune on, super easy to find your way around the engine. change the oil and tires and it'll last you 250k miles NP
op559,03/14/2012
If you are one of those non car savvy folks with little to no mechanical skills, this is NOT the car for you. Well, unless you have loads of cash at your disposal for repairs. I have owned my SPEC V since 2004, and trust me, changing the oil and basic maintenance just does not cut it for these things. The 2 main issues on this particular model are the butterfly screws inside the intake manifold that NEED to be loctited and the stock exhaust manifold that NEEDS to be replaced with an aftermarket header ASAP after purchase, due to the poor factory design that can cause SERIOUS DAMAGE to your engine. If you enjoy modding, working on cars and learning about them, this car can be very rewarding.
shad82,05/28/2011
I've had my car for almost 6 years and it is still a fun little car to drive. And it handles very well. My biggest problems with it was the faulty pre cat failure and I had to replace the ignition coils a few times as well. Another thing that I don't like about my car is the gas mileage, its a good car for local runs but I don't think its good car for long distance trips.
Zeek,08/28/2005
The Spec-V is one of the best 'bang for your buck' cars available. It is also one of the few with four doors. It will run a mid to low 15 second quarter mile stock, but there aren't many modifications available for the car yet, so for you tuners there isn't very much further to go. The car has its great points, handling, lots of torque, and styling, and it's bad points,
MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
126 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 6000 rpm
