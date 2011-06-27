1991 Nissan 300ZX Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$3,526 - $7,789
Used 300ZX for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
The 300ZX is available with the four-wheel steering and antilock brakes. A driver airbag joins the options list this year.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Nissan 300ZX.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Stephen ,06/21/2010
I really love this car, it drives so smooth and handles way better than most other cars on the road. It has plenty of speed for a 20 year old car, and the interior is amazing. Repairs can be costly but if you take care of it, it will last a very long time. They are also very fun to customize although it requires a lot of knowledge and skill plus a lift lol.
J. Stein,10/14/2010
This thing handles like no other car I've owned-put a set of sticky tires on it & give me a wicked turning road, and I'm in hog heaven. Also the advertised mileage for it, in my case at least,, is a bit low. I've seen as high as 26 mpg on road trips. Can't complain about that! I always thought this model was the sharpest looking one of the bunch, hands down.
michaelb1236,12/20/2011
The 90's Z is by far the best vehicles of its era. Its a tripple treat, Style, Comfort, and Performance. Ive owed a 91 300zx for a little over 4 years. the overall design is out standing from its 3l V6 to the exterior design, flawless interior and performance. The z one of the best sports cars to date. Handling in the vehicle is optimal with its front engine RWD makes cornering a blast. If you find your self on a curvy road, you will find no greater experience. The 300zX is a sport "luXury" car, it does not cheat you out of any equipment however the suspension is designed with only one thing in mind performance. over all the z is a magnificent car driven to trill.
colin,08/15/2009
My 300zx was an amazing car!! They all are. I loved the way it performed. Even though it was a non turbo it is still pretty quick sitting at 220hp stock. I have NEVER even sat in a car that handles better than a 300zx. It just grips the road so well. Unfortunately mine was a hole in my wallet and everyone around where I live that owned one that I have talked to said the same thing. That's why I sold my baby. But if you have the money its worth the buy!!!! these cars are so much fun!!!!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Nissan 300ZX features & specs
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the 300ZX
Related Used 1991 Nissan 300ZX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019