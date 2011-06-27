The 90's Z is by far the best vehicles of its era. Its a tripple treat, Style, Comfort, and Performance. Ive owed a 91 300zx for a little over 4 years. the overall design is out standing from its 3l V6 to the exterior design, flawless interior and performance. The z one of the best sports cars to date. Handling in the vehicle is optimal with its front engine RWD makes cornering a blast. If you find your self on a curvy road, you will find no greater experience. The 300zX is a sport "luXury" car, it does not cheat you out of any equipment however the suspension is designed with only one thing in mind performance. over all the z is a magnificent car driven to trill.

