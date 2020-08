Used 2013 Nissan 370Z for Sale Near Me

Audi Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina

Excellent Condition, LOW MILES - 65,472! PRICED TO MOVE $800 below Kelley Blue Book! Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, CD Player, Keyless Start, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats. OPTION PACKAGES: SPORT PKG: viscous limited slip differential, 19" Rays forged alloy wheels, 245/40R19 front & 275/35R19 rear tires, sport brakes w/red calipers, front chin spoiler, rear spoiler, Euro-tuned sport shocks, HDD BASED NAVIGATION SYSTEM: 7" VGA color touch-screen monitor, USB port, iPod input, Bluetooth streaming audio, NavWeather & NavTraffic, RearView monitor, REARVIEW MIRROR: back-up camera, compass, universal garage door opener. Nissan Touring with PEARL WHITE exterior and Persimmon interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 332 HP at 7000 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle, Local Trade-In EXCELLENT VALUE: This 370Z is priced $800 below Kelley Blue Book. MORE ABOUT US: Audi Raleigh is the premier dealership location for the best deals on both new and used cars in the Raleigh, North Carolina area. We have a strong and committed sales team and factory-certified technicians with years of experience satisfying customer's needs. Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Nissan 370Z Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN1AZ4EH0DM381365

Stock: DP36409B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020