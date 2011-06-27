Vehicle overview

This year, there's been a considerable amount of attention focused on Nissan's new GT-R sports car; 473 horsepower has a habit of doing that. However, unless you've got $70,000 (assuming -- ahem -- no dealer markup) and have your name on a waiting list, this Skyline successor will likely remain out of reach. Thankfully, Nissan has another legendary sports car for the rest of us: the Z.

Available as a coupe or convertible, the 2008 Nissan 350Z is a proper sports car priced for the everyman. Its fairly compact dimensions, sharp handling, potent V6 and rear-wheel drive make it fun to drive in almost any situation. Plus, the car's styling still looks fresh, even though the current-generation Z debuted for 2003.

For 2008 the 350Z stands pat, though it does mark the first full year of availability for the limited-production Nismo 350Z. The Nismo has effectively taken the place of the now-discontinued Track trim. This racetrack-oriented model comes with a specially tuned suspension, additional body reinforcements, a full aerodynamic package, Brembo brakes, and unique wheels and exhaust.

In testing, we've found the Nismo to be the best-handling 350Z to date, though this enhanced performance does come at the expense of fairly punishing ride comfort and noise. The remaining trim levels are more suited for everyday use, although the clutch can be too stiff in traffic. No matter which trim you choose, you'll still get one of the best values out there for a rear-drive performance car. Of course, the Z isn't perfect. Compared to models like the BMW Z4 and Mazda RX-8, the Z lacks handling finesse and cockpit refinement, and against the various permutations of the Ford Mustang GT, it lacks personality. But for an affordable sports car that delivers all-around performance and style, the 2008 Nissan 350Z is an ideal choice.