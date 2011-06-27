  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(38)
2008 Nissan 350Z Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Strong and sweet-sounding V6 engine is happy at any rpm, capable handling and braking, excellent value, still looks great after several years.
  • Some low-grade interior materials, steering wheel doesn't telescope, poor rearward visibility, stiff-leg clutch can be a pain around town.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2008 Nissan 350Z is still one of the best performance buys on the market.

Vehicle overview

This year, there's been a considerable amount of attention focused on Nissan's new GT-R sports car; 473 horsepower has a habit of doing that. However, unless you've got $70,000 (assuming -- ahem -- no dealer markup) and have your name on a waiting list, this Skyline successor will likely remain out of reach. Thankfully, Nissan has another legendary sports car for the rest of us: the Z.

Available as a coupe or convertible, the 2008 Nissan 350Z is a proper sports car priced for the everyman. Its fairly compact dimensions, sharp handling, potent V6 and rear-wheel drive make it fun to drive in almost any situation. Plus, the car's styling still looks fresh, even though the current-generation Z debuted for 2003.

For 2008 the 350Z stands pat, though it does mark the first full year of availability for the limited-production Nismo 350Z. The Nismo has effectively taken the place of the now-discontinued Track trim. This racetrack-oriented model comes with a specially tuned suspension, additional body reinforcements, a full aerodynamic package, Brembo brakes, and unique wheels and exhaust.

In testing, we've found the Nismo to be the best-handling 350Z to date, though this enhanced performance does come at the expense of fairly punishing ride comfort and noise. The remaining trim levels are more suited for everyday use, although the clutch can be too stiff in traffic. No matter which trim you choose, you'll still get one of the best values out there for a rear-drive performance car. Of course, the Z isn't perfect. Compared to models like the BMW Z4 and Mazda RX-8, the Z lacks handling finesse and cockpit refinement, and against the various permutations of the Ford Mustang GT, it lacks personality. But for an affordable sports car that delivers all-around performance and style, the 2008 Nissan 350Z is an ideal choice.

2008 Nissan 350Z models

The 2008 Nissan 350Z sports car is available as a coupe or roadster. Trim levels include base, Enthusiast, Touring, Grand Touring and Nismo. Note that the base and Nismo trims are exclusive to the coupe.

Base coupes come with 18-inch wheels, bi-xenon headlights, automatic climate control, full power accessories and a CD/MP3 player with steering-wheel controls. Going with an Enthusiast model adds cruise control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a limited-slip rear differential. The roadster version includes a power-operated soft top and power seats.

The Touring model adds an upgraded Bose audio system with satellite radio, Bluetooth, power seats for the coupe, seat heaters for the roadster and leather upholstery. The Nissan 350Z Grand Touring has front and rear spoilers and more powerful Brembo brakes. Grand Touring coupes also have special lightweight wheels.

The limited-edition Nismo 350Z forgoes many of the Grand Touring's luxuries in favor of performance-enhancing upgrades, such as a stiffened, seam-welded chassis, firmer springs and shock absorbers, and various aerodynamic upgrades. Brake and wheel specs are identical to the Grand Touring, though the Nismo's wheels have a darker finish. Inside, each Nismo has red/black cloth seats, a gray-faced tachometer and a number plaque indicating its build order in the production run. A navigation system is optional on Touring and Grand Touring models.

2008 Highlights

The 2008 Nissan 350Z is unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The rear-drive Nissan 350Z is armed with a 3.5-liter V6 that makes 306 hp and 268 pound-feet of torque. Putting the power to the ground is either a six-speed manual transmission or a five-speed automatic. Base and Nismo models take only the manual gearbox. This is among the quickest sub-$50,000 cars you can buy, as we timed a Nismo 350Z at 5.1 seconds for the 0-60-mph sprint.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes are standard on all models, while all but the base car have traction control. Stability control comes on the Grand Touring trim, and on Touring models equipped with the manual transmission. GT and Nismo models have upgraded Brembo calipers and rotors. Side and head-protecting side curtain airbags are optional on all coupes except the Nismo, on which they're standard. Regular side airbags are standard on roadsters. In government crash tests, the 2008 Nissan 350Z coupe received a top five-star side-impact rating. In frontal-impact testing, it received four stars.

Driving

The 2008 Nissan 350Z offers performance equal to some of the best sports cars available. The V6 is quite docile, though, and opening it up a bit produces an enjoyable and throaty growl. Power delivery is linear and athletic and particularly entertaining at higher revs. Although the automatic transmission matches revs on downshifts, a manual transmission brings out the most in the car. The six-speed's shifter feels heavy through the gates, but it's fairly precise and clutch take-up is smooth (if not stiff).

Around town, rearward visibility is poor. On a curvy road, however, the 350Z rewards its driver with a high level of outright grip and balance. The steering is a bit coarse in feel, but otherwise it's quick and well weighted. The track-tuned 2008 Nismo 350Z has the sharpest reflexes of the Z-car family, though its excessive road noise and predisposition toward freeway hop make it unsuitable as a daily driver.

Interior

The Z's instrument panel features three gauge pods that move with the tilt steering wheel. Unfortunately, the wheel doesn't have a telescoping adjustment. All of the controls a driver might need are close at hand, but some of the materials used in the cockpit seem low-grade for this price range. In the coupe's cargo area, there's a distinctive rear suspension brace that certainly improves body rigidity, but it also compromises valuable luggage space. The roadster's trunk is even more diminutive (just 4.1 cubic feet), but the top is easy to operate and can be dropped in about 20 seconds.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Nissan 350Z.

5(79%)
4(18%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
38 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

First Z car, not first fun car
MJB,07/16/2015
2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M)
Very low center of gravity, wide footprint. I'm switching the audio, suspension and wheels/tires to improve the driver experience and overall handling. I think the car is well balanced for the price, but a few thousand dollars in the right areas and you have a very competitive handling car with a good driver experience inside. The motor is a thing of beauty. Stock sound and power is plenty to get up to high speeds - 90-130+, although I believe the suspension and wheels need to be upgraded to fully realize the VQ35HR's potential. The exterior styling is timeless and I really like the hood on the HR (07/08) models. HID projectors are a classy touch that provide excellent visibility. I love this car. It is a visceral machine with an unmistakable racing DNA. This car wants to be thrown into corners, drifted through wide curves, and pull out of corners. Just a great experience overall.
I LOVE MY NISMO
NISMO 1441,09/13/2009
If I had to give up my wife of 20 years or NISMO.....oh that'd be tough...That end of the day experience of crawling in the cockpit and ZZZZ'ing up that engine is like therapy. I wanted an 08 before the styling changed...beautiful curves, not a bad angle to the car. Walked in to a dealer on V-day 09 ready to check out the 09s, not really in the market and there was 08 1441 sitting on the floor with $26,500 on the windshield. Are you serious???? Pack it up....and drove it off the showroom floor. My wife looked at it and said, that's all bad, hence my plates "ALL BAD."
Absolutely awesome sports car
Ryan,03/09/2010
My last 3 cars have been sports cars, (Mustang GT, Subaru WRX, 350Z) and this trumps them all This car pulls beautifully, runs great, is super reliable, amazing performance. Just love it. I recommend it highly
Last 350ZR is the best
bigp,08/24/2009
This is my first Z and I'm pleased to say that everything about the Z legend is true. The newest VQ35HR engine has legendary horsepower and torque, mated with the 5sp Automatic for legendary reliability, the sound of the exhaust is addictive, the design is an instant classic. Very respectable MPG for a little monster car like this. And cool tuned suspension/ride for the balance between road handling and comfort. Everything I was hoping for and a lot more.
See all 38 reviews of the 2008 Nissan 350Z
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
306 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2008 Nissan 350Z features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2008 Nissan 350Z

Used 2008 Nissan 350Z Overview

The Used 2008 Nissan 350Z is offered in the following submodels: 350Z Coupe, 350Z Convertible, 350Z NISMO. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M), Touring 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Enthusiast 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M), Touring 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6M), Enthusiast 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M), Grand Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M), Enthusiast 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Grand Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Enthusiast 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6M), NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M), Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6M).

