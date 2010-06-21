Used 1991 Nissan 300ZX for Sale Near Me
4 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 115,949 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,900
- 55,720 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$25,000
- 157,398 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,990
- 53,459 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$28,990
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan 300ZX searches:
Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan 300ZX
Read recent reviews for the Nissan 300ZX
Write a reviewSee all 31 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.831 Reviews
Report abuse
Stephen ,06/21/2010
I really love this car, it drives so smooth and handles way better than most other cars on the road. It has plenty of speed for a 20 year old car, and the interior is amazing. Repairs can be costly but if you take care of it, it will last a very long time. They are also very fun to customize although it requires a lot of knowledge and skill plus a lift lol.