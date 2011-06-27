Vehicle overview

If you were to dream up the ideal attributes for a sports car, they'd probably end up a lot like those of the 2010 Nissan 370Z. With the Z, you've got a proper two-seater with rear-wheel drive, 300-plus horsepower, seductive styling, petite dimensions, big wheels and a curb weight under 3,300 pounds. It's seductively priced, too, starting right around $30,000. Of course, like many transitions from dream to reality, the real-world Z isn't perfect. But this latest incarnation of Nissan's iconic sports car is indeed something to lust after.

The redesigned 370Z coupe was introduced just last year, wowing us with performance numbers that are on par with much more expensive vehicles. As a 2010 encore, Nissan is bringing out the 370Z roadster. Equipped with a conventional soft top, the Z roadster is impressively similar in character to the coupe. It comes with the same drivetrain, a high-revving 3.7-liter V6 that's paired to either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed automatic. The roadster's curb weight is only about 200 more pounds than the coupe's, and its suspension tuning is very similar. As such, the roadster mostly retains the coupe's quick reflexes and powerful acceleration.

Yet just when you think that the 370Z has given you a permanent pass to sports-car nirvana, a couple of character flaws surface. The V6 lacks aural flair and, more important, has a high-rpm coarseness that substantially dulls the enjoyment a driver would normally get from a spirited run. The Z is also noisy, particularly the coupe with the bigger tires and wheels. These might seem like spurious complaints -- aren't all sports cars noisy? -- but a performance car deserves an invigorating engine note, and excessive tire roar makes long freeway trips laborious.

These two flaws are unfortunate, as the rest of the 370Z package is stellar. Overall, Nissan deserves a salute for keeping the Z torch burning brightly. Even so, the door has been left open to other possibilities, including the more refined BMW 1 Series, the capable Hyundai Genesis coupe, the related (and considerably more polished) Infiniti G37, the inexpensive Mazda Miata and America's triumvirate of reborn pony/muscle cars. But if your dreams are about an affordable high-performance sports car, getting a 370Z is the best way to make them come true.