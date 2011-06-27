  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(14)
Appraise this car

2012 Nissan 370Z Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent handling and braking
  • nifty rev-matching manual transmission
  • powerful V6
  • compliant highway ride
  • high-quality interior
  • relatively low price.
  • Too much road noise
  • V6 sounds coarse at high rpm
  • big rear blind spots.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Affordable high-performance sports cars don't get any better than the 2012 Nissan 370Z.

Vehicle overview

Carrying on a legacy of affordable fun that stretches all the way back to the 240Z of the early 1970s, the 2012 Nissan 370Z is proof that you don't have to be rich to drive a cool sports car.

With its gutsy engine, athletic handling, sexy styling and driver-oriented two-seat cockpit, the rear-wheel-drive 370Z has all the sports car bases covered. The fact that you can pick one up for about the price of a top-line family sedan makes owning one just that much easier to rationalize.

If the standard 370Z coupe isn't quite your style, you'll find the 370Z Roadster delivers the same entertaining driving dynamics with the added bonus of a power-folding soft top that makes it possible to enjoy al fresco motoring in about 20 seconds. If it's more muscle you want, the high-performance 370Z Nismo model features a more powerful engine, 19-inch alloy wheels and a sport-tuned suspension.

While the 370Z has a lot of strong points, it has a few notable shortcomings. For one thing, the 3.7-liter V6 sounds coarse and almost trucklike when pushed hard and lacks the pleasing exhaust note you'd expect from a car like this. The coupe's interior is also downright loud, especially with the optional Sport package's 19-inch wheels and tires, a condition that becomes tedious on longer drives.

For some enthusiasts with children, the lack of a backseat might be an issue, and that could make a number of four-person sport coupes more appealing, such as the BMW 1 Series, Hyundai Genesis Coupe and the mechanically similar (though much more refined) Infiniti G37 coupe. For about the same amount of dough, you could also pick up the performance versions of three American icons: the Chevrolet Camaro, Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang.

Ultimately though, the 370Z continues to excel at its time-honored mission: delivering strong sports car performance at a relatively reasonable price.

2012 Nissan 370Z models

The 2012 Nissan 370Z is offered in two-seat coupe and soft-top convertible body styles. The coupe is available in base, Touring and Nismo trim levels, while the convertible (a.k.a. Roadster) comes in base and Touring only.

Standard features for the entry-level 370Z coupe include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic bi-xenon headlights, heated outside mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, cruise control, automatic climate control, an eight-way manual driver seat, a tilt-adjustable leather-wrapped steering wheel, cloth upholstery and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

Moving up to the Touring coupe gets you leather and faux suede upholstery, heated four-way power seats (includes four-way driver lumbar adjustment), an auto-dimming rearview mirror, cargo area cover, Bluetooth phone connectivity and an eight-speaker Bose sound system with an in-dash six-CD changer and satellite radio. The Nismo coupe adds 19-inch forged aluminum wheels and high-performance tires, stiffer suspension tuning, upgraded brakes, a limited-slip rear differential and a more powerful V6, plus unique front and rear fascias, a larger rear wing and special Nismo interior trim details.

The 370Z Roadster comes standard with a power-operated soft top, but is otherwise equipped similarly to the coupe. Likewise for the Roadster Touring model with the addition of heated and ventilated power seats.

Coupe and Roadster Touring buyers looking for more performance can add an optional Sport package that includes 19-inch wheels, a limited-slip rear differential, upgraded brakes, front and rear spoilers and the SynchroRev Match feature for manual-transmission-equipped cars. Touring models can also be fitted with a navigation system with a touchscreen interface, real-time traffic and weather updates, voice controls, digital music storage, Bluetooth audio streaming, an iPod interface and a rearview camera.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Nissan 370Z returns with no major changes.

Performance & mpg

In base and Touring trims, the rear-wheel-drive 2012 Nissan 370Z and 370Z Roadster are powered by a 3.7-liter V6 that puts 332 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque to the pavement through a standard six-speed manual transmission. When equipped with the Sport package, the manual transmission comes with the SynchroRev Match feature, which automatically matches engine rpm to wheel speed during downshifts to make clutch re-engagements super-smooth. A seven-speed automatic transmission with steering-column-mounted shift paddles and rev-matched downshifts is available as an option.

In Edmunds performance testing, a 370Z coupe with the Sport package accelerated from zero to 60 mph in a quick 5.1 seconds, while the Roadster did it in 5.5 seconds. The fuel economy penalty for such hustle isn't devastating, with EPA estimates for the coupe coming in at 18 mpg city/26 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined with the manual and 19/26/22 with the automatic. The Roadsters are nearly as good, at 18/25/20 with the manual and 18/25/21 mpg with the automatic.

The 370Z Nismo model has a specially tuned version of the same V6 engine that produces 350 hp and 276 lb-ft of torque. The six-speed manual with SynchroRev Match is the only transmission offered.

Safety

Standard safety equipment for the 2012 Nissan 370Z includes antilock brakes, traction and stability control, side-impact airbags, side curtain airbags (roof-mounted in the coupe and door-mounted in the Roadster) and active head restraints.

In Edmunds brake testing, a coupe with the Sport package's upgraded brakes stopped from 60 mph in an outstanding 101 feet -- about the same as the Nissan GT-R. A Roadster with the Sport package took only 5 more feet to stop.

Driving

Behind the wheel, the 2012 Nissan 370Z delivers all the thrills you'd expect from a true sports car. The standard sport-tuned suspension delivers excellent handling and a surprisingly smooth ride. As you'd expect, the Nismo model's firmer suspension, larger wheels and performance tires means you'll be trading away a good bit of ride comfort in everyday driving for outstanding cornering ability that's well-suited to weekend track days. Pervasive road noise is also an issue for the 370Z coupe.

The 3.7-liter V6 manages to deliver grin-inducing acceleration while still remaining tame enough for tooling around town. Both transmissions are equally likable, and the SynchroRev Match's blip of the throttle on downshifts is bound to make you feel like a driving champion. One downside to this powertrain is that it just doesn't sound very good, with a notably coarse nature at high rpm.

Interior

The Nissan 370Z's interior features an attractive design and quality materials, especially in the upscale Touring models with their leather and faux suede upholstery. Seats are comfortable and supportive, and despite the lack of a telescoping adjustment for the steering wheel, the driving position is near ideal. One downside to the car's styling is that its thick roof pillars make for limited visibility out the back.

Those who opt for the Roadster won't have long to wait when they want to catch some rays, as the fully lined soft top folds itself neatly under a color-matched hard tonneau cover in roughly 20 seconds. As in most sports cars, luggage space is scarce, with just 6.9 cubic feet of storage under the coupe's hatchback and a slightly smaller than average 4.2 cubic feet in the convertible's trunk.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Nissan 370Z.

5(64%)
4(22%)
3(14%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

370z - finally...bucket list item checked off!!
Dan,09/24/2015
2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
I've wanted a Z car since I was a kid - seeing the 300zs and the progression to this car draws me closer - the lineage is strong and makes the car special in a way only car guys (car people??) would appreciate. I am tired of seeing reviews calling the car rough or loud or whatever...I'm not really sure what folks expect when they make a choice to buy a car like this. Yes, the car is rough and tumble. The shifter vibrates. The clutch is heavy and abrupt. The engine is coarse and loud....and I love it. This is one of the last true machines that makes you feel connected to the car. It is very mechanical and industrial feeling rather than overly finessed and neutered. It rewards you when you spank it right but can absolutely make you look like a high school kid if you don't focus on your around town shifts. Taking it through the winding wooded roads of connecticut is where this car becomes downright amazing. Hearing the exhaust ricochet through the woods, feeling the car build momentum and feeling the extremely rigid chassis in corners is just a drivers dream situation. And this is what the forum pundits just don't get - there are faster cars, cars that are more comfortable or practical, both, etc but I can't think of another car id rather whip through twisty roads just for the hell of it. This is a built for purpose and BALANCED sports car, not a modified econ-box that brings an heirloom quality to it that is rare in these times. One knock against the car is head room. I am a relatively tall guy (6' and 250lbs) that would prob be given big guy status but not quite big and tall status. Anyhow, my hair brushes against the headliner sometimes and it is a reminder that there is just an 1/8 inch of steel between my head and pavement in the event of a rollover...obviously, I bought the car anyways. Long story short. This is a car for those passionate about cars and driving. If you value comfort or luxury features over sportiness then there are likely better and cheaper cars for you. But if you are a petrol head with apassion for automobiles you will absolutely not be let down - if anything, you will be further amazed by the car with each day. I highly recommend this car with manual because I frankly don't see the point of buying this with an auto no matter how good the auto is (I have a g37x so I know the auto is good) For me, this is truly a bucket list item realized. Thanks to the wife for authorizing what is otherwise an irresponsible purchase....or is it?
Love the Z
bluejuke,10/02/2012
Had the Z about 5k miles so far, it is just about perfect in every way! The headlights light up everything, the interior truly makes you feel special and not regret one penny you spent on the car! I got the only manual on the lot at the time and it really is everything i hoped it would be, ample torque to pass ppl on the highway without a downshift and when you do downshift its intoxicating! Although some see the rough engine noise as a downfall i feel it's just one more thing that shows this is a raw sports car! It sounds coarse because of the variable cam profiles it uses at different rpm's.
Great sportscar value
pbschroeder,04/09/2012
I've had this car about 10 days now. It is fast, comfortable and handles well. I have owned a Corvette, several Porsches and several BMWs. In many ways, this car is their equal, especially when you factor in the cost of the car. Where else can you get this kind of performance for $38K? This is not to say I do not plan to own more Corvettes, Porsches and BMWs in the future. However, this is a car I predict I will look back on and be happy I owned it.
ZeeYou later.
RenoRedRaider,04/22/2016
2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
Wow. Quick, quick, quick. Did I say this thing is quick yet? Naturally, you know almost immediately if a 370z is something you want after seeing it for the first time. Having owned Z cars in the past, along with other high-end drop tops, I had no hesitation getting this car. If you've owned one before of an earlier model, you know what you're in for. Aside from being designed for people who are less than 6-feet tall, I still drive somewhat comfortably even though I'm 6-foot, 1-inch tall. Sure, there are some rear quarter visibility challenges, but all Z divers have come to depend on their mirrors. It's a joy to drive, because it's responsive. Quick, fast, agile, and full of great technology. Would I own another one if this "went away"? Heck yes.
See all 14 reviews of the 2012 Nissan 370Z
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
332 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2012 Nissan 370Z features & specs

More about the 2012 Nissan 370Z

Used 2012 Nissan 370Z Overview

The Used 2012 Nissan 370Z is offered in the following submodels: 370Z Coupe, 370Z Convertible, 370Z NISMO. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M), Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A), 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A), Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M), Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A), Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M), 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A), and NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M).

