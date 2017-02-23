Used 2014 Nissan 370Z for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 51,676 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,998$3,149 Below Market
Master Buick GMC - Augusta / Georgia
This vehicle is at Master Buick GMC in Augusta, GA. 370Z Touring, 2D Convertible, 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V, 7-Speed Automatic, RWD, Orange, Black Leather, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Euro-Tuned Sport Shocks, Glass rear window, Heated & Cooling Sport Bucket Front Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Nissan Sport Brakes, Remote keyless entry, Sport Package, Traction control, Ventilated front seats, Viscous Limited-Slip Differential, Wheels: 19'x 9' Fr / 19'x 10' Rr Rays Forged Alloy. Odometer is 706 miles below market average! 2014 Nissan 370Z 2D Convertible Touring 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V RWD Orange Please Contact Us Now By Phone or Email. Don't pay too much for the vehicle you want...Come on down and take a look at this terrific 2014 Nissan 370Z. $249 Dealer Fee. - Master Buick GMC - ' After We Sell, We Serve Since 1937'. Located in beautiful Augusta,GA. Friendly Staff, Savings, Selection, and Effortless Sales Process.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan 370Z Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4FH2EM620138
Stock: TU0138
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 84,027 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,990$1,664 Below Market
Unique Motors of Tampa - Tampa / Florida
This 2014 Nissan 370Z 2dr features a 3.7L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is GRAY with a BLACK interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Satellite; Sentry Key; Daytime Running Lights; Active Belts; Retractable Roof Panel Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 813-443-0887 or uniquemotorsoftampa@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan 370Z with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH4EM635564
Stock: P635564
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 20,737 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$24,980$224 Below Market
Honda Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
This 2014 Nissan 370Z 2dr 2DR ROADSTER TOUR AT features a 3.7L V6 Cylinder 6cyl engine. The vehicle is Other with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Superb Condition. Magnetic Black Metallic exterior and Black interior. Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Keyless Start, Premium Sound System, Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, Leather Added! AND MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats, Heated/Cooled Seats. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Rollover Protection System, Electronic Stability Control. Nissan Touring with Magnetic Black Metallic exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 332 HP at 7000 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORTEdmunds.com explains Nissan's 2014 370Z two-seater continues to deliver impressive performance for the money. It's astoundingly capable, hyper-responsive and just plain fast.. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan 370Z Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4FH8EM621262
Stock: E015541A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 10,537 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseDelivery Available*
$23,990
Carvana - Baltimore - Baltimore / Maryland
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan 370Z with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH3EM636883
Stock: 2000662096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 13,705 miles
$25,998
CarMax Lancaster - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Lancaster / Pennsylvania
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in PA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 Document Preparation Charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan 370Z with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH9EM632627
Stock: 18319527
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,330 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$18,000$285 Below Market
Five Star Nissan of Florence - Florence / South Carolina
Recent Arrival! 2014 Nissan 370Z Base Magma Red Metallic 2D Coupe 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V RWD ** LOCAL TRADE IN **, ** REAR BACK UP CAMERA **, !! ALL SERVICE RECORDS !!, !! 30+ MPG !!, BLUETOOTH.Odometer is 3898 miles below market average!19/26 City/Highway MPGAt Nissan Of Florence we believe in Market Pricing all vehicles in our inventory so that we are able to pass those savings along to our customers. Please call 843-665-8467 for any questions. Proudly serving the Florence South Carolina area along with these great Cities: Orangeburg, Sumter, Bishopville, Darlington, Dillon, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand, Surfside Beach, Conway, Bennettsville, Camden, Lugoff, Elgin, Lumberton, Fayettville, Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Columbia, Charlotte and surrounding areas.Under 10k Used Cars in Florence S.C.. Price includes dealer doc fee. Price does not include tag, title, license or registration fees. Buyer is responsible for state, county and city taxes, tag, title and registration fees in the state where the vehicle will be registered. We sale and service all makes and models. Nissan, Toyota, Honda, INFINITI, Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, Lincoln, Hyundai, Kia, Lexus, Acura, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, Mercedes, BMW, Jaguar, Tahoe, Suburban, Yukon, F150, Silverado, Tacoma, Wrangler, Charger, Challenger, just to name a few. In order to get internet price you must either bring in the printed page, or mention the special to dealership, and have same reference in your contract at time of purchase. All vehicles plus tax, title & WRA. Includes dealer fees. Advertised prices include all applicable manufacturer rebates & incentives which the dealer retains. Used cars may be subject to recalls for safety issues that have not been repaired. Visit www.safercar.gov for current vehicle recall information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan 370Z with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH9EM636645
Stock: PV4660
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 19,671 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,998
CarMax Omaha - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Omaha / Nebraska
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NE, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan 370Z Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH2EM632212
Stock: 19267593
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,165 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,980$861 Below Market
Auto Aves - Lakewood / Colorado
Nissan 370Z SPORTY, FUN at a LOW PRICE!, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes.RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24VLocally owned and serving the greater Denver community since 1987, AUTO AVES has been providing our members with a world-class experience. Because all of our financing is done through local Credit Unions, buying a car here is an investment in our LOCAL ECONOMY. So support your local small business, and give AUTO AVES the opportunity to help with your next vehicle purchase!Our non-commissioned sales team has only one goal, to help you find the best car to suit your needs!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan 370Z with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EHXEM631535
Stock: 2000685A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 28,758 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$21,581
D-Patrick Volkswagen - Evansville / Indiana
2014 Nissan 370Z Base Recent Arrival! Luxury Pre-Owned vehicles you can trust. Why Exclusive? We are Evansville’s only certified Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and Volkswagen service center. Every luxury vehicle we choose to offer has been serviced by manufacturer-certified master technicians. Get exclusive one owner, local trades and retired company vehicles that have not been sent off, serviced and repaired at a nationwide auction. We are Evansville’s exclusive source for Certified Pre-Owned Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and VW. Get luxury for less at D-Patrick Exclusive Pre-Owned *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. 18 x 8.0 Fr/18 x 9.0 Rr Alloy Wheels, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Woven Carbon Cloth Seat Trim. Clean CARFAX. 2D Coupe 7-Speed Automati
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan 370Z with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH6EM635761
Stock: E7756
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 9,049 milesDelivery Available*
$22,990
Carvana - Pittsburgh - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan 370Z with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH1EM635537
Stock: 2000653437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 47,957 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$22,500
World Car Nissan - San Antonio / Texas
NAVIGATION, BOSE, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START, REAR SPOILER, FRONT FOG LIGHTS. Clean CARFAX. Recent Arrival! 2014 Nissan 370Z Touring Navigation, Leather, Bose, Back up Camera, Rear Spoiler RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V 19/26 City/Highway MPG 18" x 8.0" Fr/18" x 9.0" Rr Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Hard Drive-Based Navigation System, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Bose AM/FM 6CD In-Dash/MP3 Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Synthetic Suede & Leather Seat Trim, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan 370Z Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH5EM635802
Stock: H635802
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 43,529 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$23,990
Subaru of Kennesaw - Kennesaw / Georgia
Clean CARFAX. Magnetic Black Metallic 2014 Nissan 370Z RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V 2D Convertible, 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V, 7-Speed Automatic, RWD, Magnetic Black Metallic, Wine w/Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, 18' x 8.0' Fr/18' x 9.0' Rr Alloy Wheels, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Woven Carbon Cloth Seat Trim. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan 370Z Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4FH4EM620772
Stock: K17776B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 31,629 miles
$22,998
CarMax Winston-Salem - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Winston Salem / North Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan 370Z Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH1EM633741
Stock: 19085324
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,811 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$19,200
Impex Auto Sales - Greensboro / North Carolina
NEW ARRIVAL MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan 370Z Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH0EM631382
Stock: CC5395B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 40,592 miles
$21,998
CarMax Norcross - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Norcross / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan 370Z with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH7EM634747
Stock: 19194048
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,980 miles
$23,998
CarMax Birmingham - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Hoover / Alabama
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in AL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls, check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan 370Z Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH7EM632724
Stock: 19215002
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,716 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,998
CarMax Norcross - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Norcross / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan 370Z with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH1EM636977
Stock: 19367225
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,710 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,998
CarMax Arlington/Ft. Worth - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fort Worth / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan 370Z with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH9EM631901
Stock: 19270904
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan 370Z searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan 370Z
- 5(33%)
- 4(33%)
- 1(33%)
Related Nissan 370Z info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used BMW M3 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2015
- Used BMW M3 2017
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2012
- Used Alfa Romeo Giulia 2018
- Used Chrysler 300 2013
- Used Lexus GS 350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2015
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2016
- Used GMC Terrain 2016
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2018
- Used Audi A4 2012
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2017
- Used Nissan Rogue 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus LC 500
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT
- Used Chrysler Crossfire
- Used BMW Z4
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
Shop used models by city
- Used Nissan NV200 San Jose CA
- Used Nissan NV200 Santa Ana CA
- Used Nissan NV200 Austin TX
- Used Nissan Titan XD Mckinney TX
- Used Nissan Quest Fort Myers FL
- Used Nissan Altima Lansing MI
- Used Nissan Titan XD Cedar Rapids IA
- Used Nissan GT-R Rockford IL
- Used Nissan NV Cargo Mountain View CA
- Used Nissan NV Passenger Overland Park KS
Shop used model years by city
- Used Nissan Titan 2011 Manassas VA
- Used Nissan NV Cargo 2016 Marietta GA
- Used Nissan Titan 2012 Norfolk VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Chevrolet Express 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Porsche Macan
- 2019 2500
- 2020 Mirage G4
- 2019 4Runner
- 2019 Nissan Versa Note
- 2019 Outlander
- 2020 MX-5 Miata RF
- Acura RLX 2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.