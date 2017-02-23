Used 2014 Nissan 370Z for Sale Near Me

You need to be short and small to own this car. It can be tough to get in and out of. Also, forget being able to put the seats back to rest. There is no storage, so hope you don't need to travel. That being said, this car is awesome. It is amazingly fast, and takes curves sweet! I am so happy with the car (despite the rough ride, which is standard with most sports cars). I love having the top down and seeing people give me thumbs up, nods, or a "nice car". I wish it was a little more roomy, but what do you expect for a sports car. The dealership I purchased the car from was amazing. They were willing to work with me and gave me quite a bit for my trade in to make this car affordable for me. I can truly say when it comes to buying another car, I will use this dealer again! And the Nissan. I don't see myself parting with it any time soon. :) Cheers Roadsters.

