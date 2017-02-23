Used 2014 Nissan 370Z for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 Nissan 370Z Touring in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Nissan 370Z Touring

    51,676 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,998

    $3,149 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan 370Z in Gray
    used

    2014 Nissan 370Z

    84,027 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,990

    $1,664 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan 370Z Touring in Black
    used

    2014 Nissan 370Z Touring

    20,737 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $24,980

    $224 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan 370Z in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Nissan 370Z

    10,537 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Delivery Available*

    $23,990

    Details
  • 2014 Nissan 370Z in Black
    used

    2014 Nissan 370Z

    13,705 miles

    $25,998

    Details
  • 2014 Nissan 370Z in Red
    used

    2014 Nissan 370Z

    71,330 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $18,000

    $285 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan 370Z Touring in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Nissan 370Z Touring

    19,671 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,998

    Details
  • 2014 Nissan 370Z in Silver
    used

    2014 Nissan 370Z

    94,165 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,980

    $861 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan 370Z in Silver
    used

    2014 Nissan 370Z

    28,758 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $21,581

    Details
  • 2014 Nissan 370Z in Gray
    used

    2014 Nissan 370Z

    9,049 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $22,990

    Details
  • 2014 Nissan 370Z Touring in Black
    used

    2014 Nissan 370Z Touring

    47,957 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $22,500

    Details
  • 2014 Nissan 370Z Touring in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Nissan 370Z Touring

    43,529 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $23,990

    Details
  • 2014 Nissan 370Z Touring in Gray
    used

    2014 Nissan 370Z Touring

    31,629 miles

    $22,998

    Details
  • 2014 Nissan 370Z Touring in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Nissan 370Z Touring

    63,811 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,200

    Details
  • 2014 Nissan 370Z in Gray
    used

    2014 Nissan 370Z

    40,592 miles

    $21,998

    Details
  • 2014 Nissan 370Z Touring in Black
    used

    2014 Nissan 370Z Touring

    49,980 miles

    $23,998

    Details
  • 2014 Nissan 370Z in Gray
    used

    2014 Nissan 370Z

    91,716 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,998

    Details
  • 2014 Nissan 370Z in Black
    used

    2014 Nissan 370Z

    69,710 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,998

    Details

Love my New-Used Nissan 370Z Roadster!
Shelina Berry,02/23/2017
Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
You need to be short and small to own this car. It can be tough to get in and out of. Also, forget being able to put the seats back to rest. There is no storage, so hope you don't need to travel. That being said, this car is awesome. It is amazingly fast, and takes curves sweet! I am so happy with the car (despite the rough ride, which is standard with most sports cars). I love having the top down and seeing people give me thumbs up, nods, or a "nice car". I wish it was a little more roomy, but what do you expect for a sports car. The dealership I purchased the car from was amazing. They were willing to work with me and gave me quite a bit for my trade in to make this car affordable for me. I can truly say when it comes to buying another car, I will use this dealer again! And the Nissan. I don't see myself parting with it any time soon. :) Cheers Roadsters.
