Purchased this car 2 months ago. It's not Turbo but it sure is fast. Have not had any serious problems out of this car yet. The design is out of this world for a 1995 car. Customizing this car is easy and fun. I will be doing an engine swap for a TT engine soon. 300 hp is more than enough for this car. I owned an 07 350Z but I love this car more because of the price for one, and the fact that it is becoming more and more rare daily. Most people think that this car is newer than it really is because of the look. If you ever ask anyone who has owned this car they will say they love it. It handles like a dream. If you can find a TT version buy it and cherish it...

