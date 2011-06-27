  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan 300ZX
  4. Used 1995 Nissan 300ZX
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(17)
Appraise this car

1995 Nissan 300ZX Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Nissan 300ZX for Sale
List Price Estimate
$4,493 - $9,925
Used 300ZX for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

No changes for the 300ZX.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Nissan 300ZX.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
17 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

MY FAVORITE CAR EVER
MICHAEL RAY,03/21/2002
I've owned many cars the last 30 years, but none of them comes close to the all around feeling I got while driving my 300zx Conv. I'm 6ft3" and weigh 260 pounds and people couldn't believe I drove such a small car untill they saw how much room their actually was. It felt like you were sitting in the cockpit of a fighter jet. the performance was x-cellant.
The Best Z Ever
Raphael,04/20/2010
Purchased this car 2 months ago. It's not Turbo but it sure is fast. Have not had any serious problems out of this car yet. The design is out of this world for a 1995 car. Customizing this car is easy and fun. I will be doing an engine swap for a TT engine soon. 300 hp is more than enough for this car. I owned an 07 350Z but I love this car more because of the price for one, and the fact that it is becoming more and more rare daily. Most people think that this car is newer than it really is because of the look. If you ever ask anyone who has owned this car they will say they love it. It handles like a dream. If you can find a TT version buy it and cherish it...
LOVE IT
RAJ,11/18/2009
I bought this car about 7 years ago. Man what a sports car. I have the non turbo and it still flies and kicks the crap out of most cars on the road. I highly recommend this car for anyone looking for a not so expensive super fun car to drive. handles like a dream and a lot of girls who don't know much about cars think its a 2005 and up model lol. it was definitely ahead of its time. Two words " Buy It!"
300zx
tom,03/04/2006
This car has been AWESOME. Acceleration is like an on off switch, no one can keep up. Sytling is timeless. Mechanically fantastic, althought electronics like radio, power antenna and lighter are suspect. Love this car and would keep it till it died if it weren't for a kid on the way. 11 years and 101k miles later it still will break the tires free at 60mph if you have the guts for it. Find one, buy one. period.
See all 17 reviews of the 1995 Nissan 300ZX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 1995 Nissan 300ZX features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Nissan 300ZX

Used 1995 Nissan 300ZX Overview

The Used 1995 Nissan 300ZX is offered in the following submodels: 300ZX Coupe, 300ZX Convertible. Available styles include 2+2 2dr Coupe, 2dr Convertible, 2dr Coupe, and Turbo 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Nissan 300ZX?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Nissan 300ZXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Nissan 300ZX for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Nissan 300ZX.

Can't find a used 1995 Nissan 300ZXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan 300ZX for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $11,320.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,038.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan 300ZX for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $22,102.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $16,671.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Nissan 300ZX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan 300ZX lease specials

Related Used 1995 Nissan 300ZX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles