Used 2008 Nissan 350Z for Sale Near Me

2006 Nissan 350Z Touring Roadster Convertible 3.5L V6 5-Speed Shiftable Automatic Transmission !! Great Shape Inside n Out !! Excellent Miles !! ONLY 65,887 Miles !! Silver Alloy Metallic Exterior Charcoal Leather Interior The 350Z embodies an exceptional blend of even temperament and enthusiastic spirit. Its steering, stopping, and suspension systems synergistically connect in a way that can effectively tame even the twistiest back roads. - One of the Best Performance Buys on the Market - This 350Z Touring features a gorgeous Silver Alloy Metallic exterior with Charcoal leather interior. Metallic Alloy trimmed doors, dash, center console, and shift knob add to the upscale furnishings found throughout this contemporary and cutting-edge interior. Base coupes come with 18-inch wheels, xenon HID headlights, automatic climate control, power windows and mirrors, keyless entry and a CD player. Going with an Enthusiast model sets you up with that equipment, plus cruise control, traction control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a limited-slip rear differential and, on the roadster, a power-operated soft top and power seats. The Touring model adds an upgraded Bose audio system, Bluetooth connectivity, power seats for the coupe and seat heaters for the roadster, and leather upholstery. The 2007 Nissan 350Z combines styling, safety, luxury, performance, technology and unmatched build quality. Many have considered the Z to be one of Nissan's finest sport coupes. The long sleek contours and cutting edge styling of this vehicle is definitely an eye catcher. All that's missing is you in the drivers seat, call us now and lets deal on this excellent luxury roadster. We welcome pre-buy inspection of all units. Call with any questions you may have 239-603-3368. Support with shipping & financing are available. Autoquest USA has been in business for 28 years and have built our reputation on honesty and customer satisfaction. Call with any questions you may have 239-603-3368 / 239-985-9450. Support with shipping & financing are available. If we don`t have the vehicle you are looking for, we will find it for you. We specialize in finding the vehicle that best fits your personal needs. Call or email us today! Prices do not include sales tax, registration or any applicable dealer fees ($299.00). We are not responsible for vehicle inspections findings, on vehicle sold out of the state of Florida. While we strive to provide accurate and thorough listing information, we are not responsible for typos or data entry errors.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Nissan 350Z Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN1BZ36A17M651837

Stock: 651837

Certified Pre-Owned: No

