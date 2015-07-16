Used 2008 Nissan 350Z for Sale Near Me
64 listings
- 83,531 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$10,900$1,698 Below Market
- 24,992 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,908$1,587 Below Market
- 39,833 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$15,998
- 67,796 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,995
- used
2008 Nissan 350Z131,333 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$12,685
- 119,573 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,985
- 96,383 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,500
- Not Provided
$11,995
- 102,476 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995
- 64,592 miles
$10,627
- 91,479 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,988
- used
2008 Nissan 350Z113,973 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,495
- 94,879 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,999
- 65,887 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,950
- 145,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,900
- 51,221 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,777
- 142,809 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,497
- 77,776 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,499
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan 350Z
Read recent reviews for the Nissan 350Z
See all 38 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.838 Reviews
Report abuse
MJB,07/16/2015
2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M)
Very low center of gravity, wide footprint. I'm switching the audio, suspension and wheels/tires to improve the driver experience and overall handling. I think the car is well balanced for the price, but a few thousand dollars in the right areas and you have a very competitive handling car with a good driver experience inside. The motor is a thing of beauty. Stock sound and power is plenty to get up to high speeds - 90-130+, although I believe the suspension and wheels need to be upgraded to fully realize the VQ35HR's potential. The exterior styling is timeless and I really like the hood on the HR (07/08) models. HID projectors are a classy touch that provide excellent visibility. I love this car. It is a visceral machine with an unmistakable racing DNA. This car wants to be thrown into corners, drifted through wide curves, and pull out of corners. Just a great experience overall.
