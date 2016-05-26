Used 2004 Nissan 350Z for Sale Near Me

64 listings
350Z Reviews & Specs
  • 2004 Nissan 350Z Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Nissan 350Z Touring

    75,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,399

  • 2004 Nissan 350Z Touring in Silver
    used

    2004 Nissan 350Z Touring

    91,742 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,000

  • 2004 Nissan 350Z in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Nissan 350Z

    120,261 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,991

  • 2004 Nissan 350Z Touring in Black
    used

    2004 Nissan 350Z Touring

    40,215 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,999

  • 2004 Nissan 350Z Touring in Silver
    used

    2004 Nissan 350Z Touring

    174,619 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,600

  • 2004 Nissan 350Z Touring in Silver
    used

    2004 Nissan 350Z Touring

    118,759 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,988

  • 2004 Nissan 350Z Touring in Silver
    used

    2004 Nissan 350Z Touring

    169,548 miles
    1 Accident, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,000

  • 2003 Nissan 350Z Touring in Silver
    used

    2003 Nissan 350Z Touring

    39,340 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,999

  • 2005 Nissan 350Z Touring in Silver
    used

    2005 Nissan 350Z Touring

    68,172 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,295

  • 2005 Nissan 350Z Touring in Black
    used

    2005 Nissan 350Z Touring

    59,661 miles

    $14,900

  • 2005 Nissan 350Z Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Nissan 350Z Touring

    78,983 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,999

  • 2003 Nissan 350Z Track in White
    used

    2003 Nissan 350Z Track

    50,662 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,999

  • 2005 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast in Silver
    used

    2005 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast

    57,388 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $11,777

  • 2005 Nissan 350Z Touring in Red
    used

    2005 Nissan 350Z Touring

    124,798 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,800

  • 2003 Nissan 350Z Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Nissan 350Z Touring

    114,000 miles

    $7,495

  • 2003 Nissan 350Z Touring in Silver
    used

    2003 Nissan 350Z Touring

    83,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,995

  • 2005 Nissan 350Z Touring in Silver
    used

    2005 Nissan 350Z Touring

    94,591 miles

    $9,795

  • 2005 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast in Silver
    used

    2005 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,999

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan 350Z searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan 350Z

Overall Consumer Rating
4.9445 Reviews
  • 5
    (91%)
  • 4
    (8%)
  • 3
    (1%)
  • 2
    (0%)
Fun in the Sun!
Warren,05/26/2016
Touring 2dr Roadster (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I picked up my silver beauty while looking for a commute vehicle a few years back. In the market for a Honda Accord, I noticed her on the used car lot and suddenly had a desire to experience a convertible for the first time in my life. Over the ensuing 3 years, I've had many enjoyable experiences and a few bad ones. Overall, the positives far outweigh the negatives. At 12 years old, she still looks fresh and sharp; especially with the top down. Performance is acceptable. The 3.5 liter V-6 is responsive and the power delivery is smooth and satisfying. The exhaust note is a "love it or hate it" affair for most folks and fortunately for me, I have no issues with how the Z sounds. Sure it's sort of droney an does not sound like a V-8. But in reality, it's not supposed to sound like a Mustang and thank God it does not sound like a modified Civic. I drive 27 miles one way to work and I was slightly disappointed that 23 MPG is the best I can achieve. Around town, I'll get 18-19 MPG which is marginal. That said, I did not buy the Z for fuel economy and it's not a huge issue for me. I do find it odd that my 2015 Ram 1500 with a 5.7 V8 will actually knock down better highway mileage than the Z - but I guess that's the beauty of an 8-speed transmission. At 6'4", the interior is somewhat cramped - but I tend to prefer smaller vehicles - so it's not a problem for me. Just by looking at the car, it's obvious it's not going to be as roomy as a Honda Accord. The way I view it, if i wanted a roomier interior, I wouldn't have purchased the Z. The trunk is practically useless but the interior does offer several cubbies; some of which require seat manipulation to access. During my three years of ownership, I've had a few minor and one major issue. The driver's side door would not latch and required a new mechanism - which ended up being a lot more expensive than I anticipated. The remote fuel filler door actuator stopped working which required replacement. The driver's side power window broke which required replacement. And finally, the transmission needed to be rebuilt at 130,000 miles. I've had a few annoying minor issues which I have not yet addressed such as the storage compartment on the dash (I do not have navigation) is broken and will not open and the weather stripping on the outside of driver side window is loose. All in all, I expected some minor issues with a 100,000+ vehicle. The transmission issue was expensive but again, not unexpected for a high mileage vehicle. The engine still runs flawlessly and per my mechanic, seems to be in excellent shape. Compared to my '94 Mustang Cobra, the Z is rock-solid with no body roll and precise steering. I rarely push it to the limit, but the handling seems to be very adequate. I have had a few occasions where I lost control of the back end in wet conditions under fairly unremarkable conditions. In other words, I did not feel the loss of control was warranted based on the driving input. Ever since I've had those "scares" - I tend to pay very close attention in the rain. There are a few days per year when, despite the lack of convenience, poor fuel economy and added weight - owning a convertible is a magical experience. When the weather is perfect and the sun is shining brightly... It's for those type of days that make inconveniences of owning a convertible totally worth it. My Z is a daily-driver and I'll likely replace her next year - but she'll remain in my garage as a weekend car. To say that I've been completely satisfied with my purchase would be an understatement. There are faster, better handling, more modern choices out there - but there is just something special about the Z that make me smile each time I take the wheel.
