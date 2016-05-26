Used 2004 Nissan 350Z for Sale Near Me
- 75,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,399
- 91,742 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,000
- used
2004 Nissan 350Z120,261 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,991
- 40,215 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$12,999
- 174,619 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,600
- 118,759 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,988
- 169,548 miles1 Accident, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,000
- 39,340 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,999
- 68,172 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,295
- 59,661 miles
$14,900
- 78,983 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,999
- 50,662 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,999
- 57,388 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$11,777
- 124,798 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,800
- 114,000 miles
$7,495
- 83,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995
- 94,591 miles
$9,795
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,999
Overall Consumer Rating4.9445 Reviews
Warren,05/26/2016
Touring 2dr Roadster (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I picked up my silver beauty while looking for a commute vehicle a few years back. In the market for a Honda Accord, I noticed her on the used car lot and suddenly had a desire to experience a convertible for the first time in my life. Over the ensuing 3 years, I've had many enjoyable experiences and a few bad ones. Overall, the positives far outweigh the negatives. At 12 years old, she still looks fresh and sharp; especially with the top down. Performance is acceptable. The 3.5 liter V-6 is responsive and the power delivery is smooth and satisfying. The exhaust note is a "love it or hate it" affair for most folks and fortunately for me, I have no issues with how the Z sounds. Sure it's sort of droney an does not sound like a V-8. But in reality, it's not supposed to sound like a Mustang and thank God it does not sound like a modified Civic. I drive 27 miles one way to work and I was slightly disappointed that 23 MPG is the best I can achieve. Around town, I'll get 18-19 MPG which is marginal. That said, I did not buy the Z for fuel economy and it's not a huge issue for me. I do find it odd that my 2015 Ram 1500 with a 5.7 V8 will actually knock down better highway mileage than the Z - but I guess that's the beauty of an 8-speed transmission. At 6'4", the interior is somewhat cramped - but I tend to prefer smaller vehicles - so it's not a problem for me. Just by looking at the car, it's obvious it's not going to be as roomy as a Honda Accord. The way I view it, if i wanted a roomier interior, I wouldn't have purchased the Z. The trunk is practically useless but the interior does offer several cubbies; some of which require seat manipulation to access. During my three years of ownership, I've had a few minor and one major issue. The driver's side door would not latch and required a new mechanism - which ended up being a lot more expensive than I anticipated. The remote fuel filler door actuator stopped working which required replacement. The driver's side power window broke which required replacement. And finally, the transmission needed to be rebuilt at 130,000 miles. I've had a few annoying minor issues which I have not yet addressed such as the storage compartment on the dash (I do not have navigation) is broken and will not open and the weather stripping on the outside of driver side window is loose. All in all, I expected some minor issues with a 100,000+ vehicle. The transmission issue was expensive but again, not unexpected for a high mileage vehicle. The engine still runs flawlessly and per my mechanic, seems to be in excellent shape. Compared to my '94 Mustang Cobra, the Z is rock-solid with no body roll and precise steering. I rarely push it to the limit, but the handling seems to be very adequate. I have had a few occasions where I lost control of the back end in wet conditions under fairly unremarkable conditions. In other words, I did not feel the loss of control was warranted based on the driving input. Ever since I've had those "scares" - I tend to pay very close attention in the rain. There are a few days per year when, despite the lack of convenience, poor fuel economy and added weight - owning a convertible is a magical experience. When the weather is perfect and the sun is shining brightly... It's for those type of days that make inconveniences of owning a convertible totally worth it. My Z is a daily-driver and I'll likely replace her next year - but she'll remain in my garage as a weekend car. To say that I've been completely satisfied with my purchase would be an understatement. There are faster, better handling, more modern choices out there - but there is just something special about the Z that make me smile each time I take the wheel.
