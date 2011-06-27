I bought this car from a private party with 114xxx miles on it. The first thing you notice about this car is the body style, I feel this car was way ahead of its time in both looks and performance. This car could easily take a 350z chew it up and spit it out. When the turbos kick in on this car you feel like a plane about to take off the runway. You will not find a 16 year old car that looks better than this car, and you definitely wont find a 16 year old Japanese car that comes stock with as much power as this car. If you find one of these at a good price and your willing to pay for the up keep you can not go wrong.

