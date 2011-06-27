  1. Home
1993 Nissan 300ZX Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

The first chop-top Z-car debuts this year. A basket handle behind the seats reduces body flex in the 300ZX convertible and gives the seatbelts an anchor point. No changes for the other models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Nissan 300ZX.

4.9
33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My 300zx Twin Turbo
GoldenGary,09/21/2009
I bought this car from a private party with 114xxx miles on it. The first thing you notice about this car is the body style, I feel this car was way ahead of its time in both looks and performance. This car could easily take a 350z chew it up and spit it out. When the turbos kick in on this car you feel like a plane about to take off the runway. You will not find a 16 year old car that looks better than this car, and you definitely wont find a 16 year old Japanese car that comes stock with as much power as this car. If you find one of these at a good price and your willing to pay for the up keep you can not go wrong.
You get a lot of bang fo the buck
Babak,04/28/2008
I bought the 93 Fairlady Z RHD that was used in the movie Kill Bill Vol.1. Let me tell you, this car is as much fun to drive as it is just to wash,wax and park it there and stare at it. I love it more than anything including my jealous girl friend.
Almost 10 years with this one!
Matt,12/22/2007
I have owned Zs for most of my life starting with a 1973 240z and now with this 93 2+2. I would rather bought a 2 seater but could not find one in this condition (when purchased). Parts are expensive but mostly reliable and still a classic design ahead of it's time. Only complaints are the stereo, Bose, was very troublesome and low end performance of is poor. Top end and handling is great.
The best convertible out there!
patkipper,12/02/2005
I have had this car for 7 years, and it gets more fun to drive every time! No problems, style still current with today's cars! Performance is 2nd to none, and handling is just as good as the coupe. The rarety of the car from '93 - '95 will make it a collector's car in the future. Excellent gas mileage... better than my wife's Honda CR-V! Pearl White with black leather interior and suede on the door panels/center console along with the excellent build quality shines throughout the car, and the V6 engine puts out plenty of ponies to 'get up and go' without the extra weight of power roof motors. Very big trunk for a convertible as well.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Nissan 300ZX

Used 1993 Nissan 300ZX Overview

The Used 1993 Nissan 300ZX is offered in the following submodels: 300ZX Coupe, 300ZX Convertible. Available styles include Turbo 2dr Coupe, 2+2 2dr Coupe, 2dr Convertible, and 2dr Coupe.

