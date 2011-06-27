Overall rating

There is a decided lack of affordable sports cars these days. In fact, you wouldn't need all your fingers to count them. So we should celebrate the fact that the 2018 Nissan 370Z is so singularly focused on being a sports car with its two seats, small dimensions and powerful, non-turbocharged V6 engine.

Unfortunately, this generation 370Z came out for 2009. There hasn't been a full redesign since, which is an eternity in car terms, and Nissan hasn't made many substantive updates either. That means the 370Z continues to be just as unrefined and inconvenient for your daily drive as it was about a decade ago, but now it has also been surpassed in performance by newer competitors.

These rivals also provide more features and a more livable driving experience. You could probably get by knowing that the Z lacks advanced accident avoidance safety features or smartphone features such as Apple CarPlay. But the 370Z is so dated, it doesn't even come standard with a USB port.

Having a back-to-basics sports car certainly doesn't have to be a bad thing. But when competitors outdo the 370Z in both performance and livability, it's hard to recommend.