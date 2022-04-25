What is the Murano?

A stalwart of Nissan's lineup since 2003, the midsize Murano has always offered its own bold style and comfortable seating for five. The current generation has been around since 2015, which means it probably should have received a full redesign last year. But, as the Murano soldiered on unchanged last year, and with no hint of a new model in the works, we think Nissan will simply keep cranking out its aging SUV.

With the impressive redesigns of the smaller Rogue, larger Pathfinder as well as the upcoming and similarly sized fully electric Ariya, the Murano not only feels dated but looks it as well. The smaller Rogue now offers just as much legroom as the larger Murano as well as offering even more cargo capacity (go figure) as well as a more modern interior with a better tech interface. And on the larger side, the Pathfinder provides buyers with three rows of seating, an impressive towing capacity and, like the Rogue, Nissan's most up-to-date interior. As for the Ariya, it's nearly the same size as the Murano, and though more expensive, it puts a much more modern foot forward for Nissan.

The Murano is still a good value in its segment, but without a complete redesign it will continue to lose more ground to a bevy of newer rivals that include the Hyundai Santa Fe, Honda Passport and Toyota Venza.