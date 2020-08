Used 2003 Nissan 350Z for Sale Near Me

Bill Vince's Bridgewater Acura - Bridgewater / New Jersey

Ultra Rare Track Model, Beyond impossible to find! 6 speed, Rays wheels, Brembos, Road trip season is here! Just serviced and detailed by us, Shop with confidence at NJ's Sports Car headquarters! We don't play games like our competitors and add on Certification charges, Prep fees and other BS charges. All deals subject to $499 dealer doc fee, plates and applicable state sales tax! What you see is what you pay, nice and easy-how buying a car should be! No one sells more Sport Compact, Modern Classic and Special Interest vehicles than Bridgewater Acura! We ship Worldwide. Follow us on Instagram @ Bridgewater_Acura for daily updates, new arrivals and special events!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Nissan 350Z Track with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Trip Computer .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN1AZ34E63T016825

Stock: P15480

Certified Pre-Owned: No