2004 Nissan 350Z Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Smooth and powerful V6 engine, excellent handling, available drop-top version, a bargain compared to anything that can run with it.
- Rough ride on Track model, some low-grade interior materials, lack of luggage space, poor rearward visibility.
Other years
List Price
$5,600
Edmunds' Expert Review
Nissan's crown jewel. For the money, the 2004 Nissan 350Z is one of the best performance buys on the market.
2004 Highlights
Nissan adds a roadster to the 350Z lineup. Available in Enthusiast and Touring variants, the 2004 Nissan 350Z roadster offers the same performance and handling as the Z coupe but with the added fun of top-down driving. In other news, satellite radio (either XM or Sirius) is a new option this year for the Touring version of the coupe.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Warren,05/26/2016
Touring 2dr Roadster (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I picked up my silver beauty while looking for a commute vehicle a few years back. In the market for a Honda Accord, I noticed her on the used car lot and suddenly had a desire to experience a convertible for the first time in my life. Over the ensuing 3 years, I've had many enjoyable experiences and a few bad ones. Overall, the positives far outweigh the negatives. At 12 years old, she still looks fresh and sharp; especially with the top down. Performance is acceptable. The 3.5 liter V-6 is responsive and the power delivery is smooth and satisfying. The exhaust note is a "love it or hate it" affair for most folks and fortunately for me, I have no issues with how the Z sounds. Sure it's sort of droney an does not sound like a V-8. But in reality, it's not supposed to sound like a Mustang and thank God it does not sound like a modified Civic. I drive 27 miles one way to work and I was slightly disappointed that 23 MPG is the best I can achieve. Around town, I'll get 18-19 MPG which is marginal. That said, I did not buy the Z for fuel economy and it's not a huge issue for me. I do find it odd that my 2015 Ram 1500 with a 5.7 V8 will actually knock down better highway mileage than the Z - but I guess that's the beauty of an 8-speed transmission. At 6'4", the interior is somewhat cramped - but I tend to prefer smaller vehicles - so it's not a problem for me. Just by looking at the car, it's obvious it's not going to be as roomy as a Honda Accord. The way I view it, if i wanted a roomier interior, I wouldn't have purchased the Z. The trunk is practically useless but the interior does offer several cubbies; some of which require seat manipulation to access. During my three years of ownership, I've had a few minor and one major issue. The driver's side door would not latch and required a new mechanism - which ended up being a lot more expensive than I anticipated. The remote fuel filler door actuator stopped working which required replacement. The driver's side power window broke which required replacement. And finally, the transmission needed to be rebuilt at 130,000 miles. I've had a few annoying minor issues which I have not yet addressed such as the storage compartment on the dash (I do not have navigation) is broken and will not open and the weather stripping on the outside of driver side window is loose. All in all, I expected some minor issues with a 100,000+ vehicle. The transmission issue was expensive but again, not unexpected for a high mileage vehicle. The engine still runs flawlessly and per my mechanic, seems to be in excellent shape. Compared to my '94 Mustang Cobra, the Z is rock-solid with no body roll and precise steering. I rarely push it to the limit, but the handling seems to be very adequate. I have had a few occasions where I lost control of the back end in wet conditions under fairly unremarkable conditions. In other words, I did not feel the loss of control was warranted based on the driving input. Ever since I've had those "scares" - I tend to pay very close attention in the rain. There are a few days per year when, despite the lack of convenience, poor fuel economy and added weight - owning a convertible is a magical experience. When the weather is perfect and the sun is shining brightly... It's for those type of days that make inconveniences of owning a convertible totally worth it. My Z is a daily-driver and I'll likely replace her next year - but she'll remain in my garage as a weekend car. To say that I've been completely satisfied with my purchase would be an understatement. There are faster, better handling, more modern choices out there - but there is just something special about the Z that make me smile each time I take the wheel.
theojac,09/30/2009
Just purchased a 2004 cherry red 350z with black drop top and black leather w/only 19000 miles...I've read the other reviews and agree that it is such an enjoyable ride that you will find any excuse to drive it...and it is a head turner. This is like heaven on the eyes. I would put the design of this roadster up with any other sports car at any price...it's just that beautiful!
Patti,07/23/2009
I love my Z and people thinks it funny because I am 60 years young. Have to replace tires after 33,000 miles and can't rotate. Still tho car is a head turner or is it because granny is driving one and not them..Had BMW Z's but this car is much more fun to drive.
rioleck,03/01/2011
I've owned this car for about 1.5 years so far and have driven it over 30k miles. It has been both a daily driver to work and used on 1000 mile trips. The car handles very well with good acceleration and braking. Overall this is a comfortable car for me at 6'1". The seats hug you so you don't feel like sliding out of your seat around sharp turns. There is now over 120k miles on the car and it still drives very smooth with zero problems.
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
287 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
287 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
287 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
287 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety
