  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan 350Z
  4. Used 2004 Nissan 350Z
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(445)
Appraise this car

2004 Nissan 350Z Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and powerful V6 engine, excellent handling, available drop-top version, a bargain compared to anything that can run with it.
  • Rough ride on Track model, some low-grade interior materials, lack of luggage space, poor rearward visibility.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Nissan 350Z for Sale
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price
$5,600
Used 350Z for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Nissan's crown jewel. For the money, the 2004 Nissan 350Z is one of the best performance buys on the market.

2004 Highlights

Nissan adds a roadster to the 350Z lineup. Available in Enthusiast and Touring variants, the 2004 Nissan 350Z roadster offers the same performance and handling as the Z coupe but with the added fun of top-down driving. In other news, satellite radio (either XM or Sirius) is a new option this year for the Touring version of the coupe.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Nissan 350Z.

5(91%)
4(8%)
3(1%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
445 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 445 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fun in the Sun!
Warren,05/26/2016
Touring 2dr Roadster (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I picked up my silver beauty while looking for a commute vehicle a few years back. In the market for a Honda Accord, I noticed her on the used car lot and suddenly had a desire to experience a convertible for the first time in my life. Over the ensuing 3 years, I've had many enjoyable experiences and a few bad ones. Overall, the positives far outweigh the negatives. At 12 years old, she still looks fresh and sharp; especially with the top down. Performance is acceptable. The 3.5 liter V-6 is responsive and the power delivery is smooth and satisfying. The exhaust note is a "love it or hate it" affair for most folks and fortunately for me, I have no issues with how the Z sounds. Sure it's sort of droney an does not sound like a V-8. But in reality, it's not supposed to sound like a Mustang and thank God it does not sound like a modified Civic. I drive 27 miles one way to work and I was slightly disappointed that 23 MPG is the best I can achieve. Around town, I'll get 18-19 MPG which is marginal. That said, I did not buy the Z for fuel economy and it's not a huge issue for me. I do find it odd that my 2015 Ram 1500 with a 5.7 V8 will actually knock down better highway mileage than the Z - but I guess that's the beauty of an 8-speed transmission. At 6'4", the interior is somewhat cramped - but I tend to prefer smaller vehicles - so it's not a problem for me. Just by looking at the car, it's obvious it's not going to be as roomy as a Honda Accord. The way I view it, if i wanted a roomier interior, I wouldn't have purchased the Z. The trunk is practically useless but the interior does offer several cubbies; some of which require seat manipulation to access. During my three years of ownership, I've had a few minor and one major issue. The driver's side door would not latch and required a new mechanism - which ended up being a lot more expensive than I anticipated. The remote fuel filler door actuator stopped working which required replacement. The driver's side power window broke which required replacement. And finally, the transmission needed to be rebuilt at 130,000 miles. I've had a few annoying minor issues which I have not yet addressed such as the storage compartment on the dash (I do not have navigation) is broken and will not open and the weather stripping on the outside of driver side window is loose. All in all, I expected some minor issues with a 100,000+ vehicle. The transmission issue was expensive but again, not unexpected for a high mileage vehicle. The engine still runs flawlessly and per my mechanic, seems to be in excellent shape. Compared to my '94 Mustang Cobra, the Z is rock-solid with no body roll and precise steering. I rarely push it to the limit, but the handling seems to be very adequate. I have had a few occasions where I lost control of the back end in wet conditions under fairly unremarkable conditions. In other words, I did not feel the loss of control was warranted based on the driving input. Ever since I've had those "scares" - I tend to pay very close attention in the rain. There are a few days per year when, despite the lack of convenience, poor fuel economy and added weight - owning a convertible is a magical experience. When the weather is perfect and the sun is shining brightly... It's for those type of days that make inconveniences of owning a convertible totally worth it. My Z is a daily-driver and I'll likely replace her next year - but she'll remain in my garage as a weekend car. To say that I've been completely satisfied with my purchase would be an understatement. There are faster, better handling, more modern choices out there - but there is just something special about the Z that make me smile each time I take the wheel.
Can't Stop Smiling!
theojac,09/30/2009
Just purchased a 2004 cherry red 350z with black drop top and black leather w/only 19000 miles...I've read the other reviews and agree that it is such an enjoyable ride that you will find any excuse to drive it...and it is a head turner. This is like heaven on the eyes. I would put the design of this roadster up with any other sports car at any price...it's just that beautiful!
Little old ladys Z
Patti,07/23/2009
I love my Z and people thinks it funny because I am 60 years young. Have to replace tires after 33,000 miles and can't rotate. Still tho car is a head turner or is it because granny is driving one and not them..Had BMW Z's but this car is much more fun to drive.
Great Car
rioleck,03/01/2011
I've owned this car for about 1.5 years so far and have driven it over 30k miles. It has been both a daily driver to work and used on 1000 mile trips. The car handles very well with good acceleration and braking. Overall this is a comfortable car for me at 6'1". The seats hug you so you don't feel like sliding out of your seat around sharp turns. There is now over 120k miles on the car and it still drives very smooth with zero problems.
See all 445 reviews of the 2004 Nissan 350Z
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
287 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
287 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
287 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
287 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2004 Nissan 350Z features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2004 Nissan 350Z

Used 2004 Nissan 350Z Overview

The Used 2004 Nissan 350Z is offered in the following submodels: 350Z Coupe, 350Z Convertible. Available styles include Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Touring 2dr Roadster (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Touring 2dr Roadster (3.5L 6cyl 6M), Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M), 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M), Enthusiast 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Enthusiast 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M), Enthusiast 2dr Roadster (3.5L 6cyl 6M), Enthusiast 2dr Roadster (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Performance 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M), and Track 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Nissan 350Z?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Nissan 350Z trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Nissan 350Z Touring is priced between $5,600 and$9,399 with odometer readings between 174619 and174619 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Nissan 350ZES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Nissan 350Z for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2004 350ZES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,600 and mileage as low as 174619 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Nissan 350Z.

Can't find a used 2004 Nissan 350Zs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan 350Z for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,056.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $8,470.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan 350Z for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $25,412.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 2 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,864.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Nissan 350Z?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan 350Z lease specials

Related Used 2004 Nissan 350Z info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles