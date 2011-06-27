1990 Nissan 300ZX Review
1990 Highlights
Cutting-edge styling and exceptional performance launch the new 300ZX onto our top-ten list of all-time favorite sports cars. Available as a two-seater or a two-plus-two, the 300ZX can move its occupants hither and yon with alacrity. An available turbo engine in the two-seater makes the 300ZX even more fun.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Nissan 300ZX.
Most helpful consumer reviews
VintageMoon,02/13/2009
Found one with very low miles in pristine condition and just had to have it. Much faster and handles way better than the older ones by leaps and bounds! Do not buy it unless you know for a fact when the timing belt was replaced. The book say replace at 60K and they are serious about that. Cost on replacing the belt and water pumps is like 1200.00 so add that to the price of car and drive it to a Nissan dealer that day! It will break even if you are driving like grandma (and you won't, TRUST)! If it breaks, it will destroy the engine!! Even if it breaks while trying to start the engine. It is easy to get 300K+ out of one if you do this! If not, you will pay!
Chris,01/04/2006
The Nissan 300zx Twin Turbo, is a car that with a few modifations can real shock you with their power output. It comes stock with 300 hp, by adding after market turbos, turbo regulator, duel air intake & filters, and performance chip you will be able to outperform most sport cars on the road today. This will easily put you at over 400 hp. This will whip a new Corvette, BMW M3, Etc. When dealing with turbos power is so easy to gain, and you will gain so much more than in non turbo cars. If you want to spend money, because they can be expensive to maintain. I give this car an A, Thanks!
OC60s300z,10/11/2010
I've only had this car for about 4 months but this car handles and accelerates better than some V8 cars I've owned/driven. I bought it with it needing injectors. Since then, it is absolutely AWESOME! I have a '93 twin turbo Stealth R/T, & a '00 Mustang GT and even w/ the Z being a non-turbo, it'll whip BOTH their a$$es, feels like a more solid, quality built car & is a lot more fun to drive. Just beware of mashing the gas halfway into a corner- it likes to swap ends, & get "squirrely". It'll also turn the back tires into pollution pretty easily at stop lights. Even being 20 yrs old, the styling/design has held up really well. I was in love w/ these cars when i was in H.S. & still am.
Ben Cannon,04/03/2003
As a new owner of a used 1990 Twin Turbo 300ZX, I must tell u that I'm extremely pleased. I've wanted a Twin Turbo every since I drove my friends. The ultimate power in this vehicle is astounding, and it's an automatic. I was counseled that in the Twin Turbo models the automatic is the best choice because of problems with clutch and rear differential in those years. I've only had it for a week, but it's been a week of absolute pure Z pleasure.
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6400 rpm
