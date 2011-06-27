  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(28)
1990 Nissan 300ZX Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Cutting-edge styling and exceptional performance launch the new 300ZX onto our top-ten list of all-time favorite sports cars. Available as a two-seater or a two-plus-two, the 300ZX can move its occupants hither and yon with alacrity. An available turbo engine in the two-seater makes the 300ZX even more fun.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Nissan 300ZX.

5(82%)
4(18%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
28 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

This Car Rocks!
VintageMoon,02/13/2009
Found one with very low miles in pristine condition and just had to have it. Much faster and handles way better than the older ones by leaps and bounds! Do not buy it unless you know for a fact when the timing belt was replaced. The book say replace at 60K and they are serious about that. Cost on replacing the belt and water pumps is like 1200.00 so add that to the price of car and drive it to a Nissan dealer that day! It will break even if you are driving like grandma (and you won't, TRUST)! If it breaks, it will destroy the engine!! Even if it breaks while trying to start the engine. It is easy to get 300K+ out of one if you do this! If not, you will pay!
Fun to drive & catches a lot of eyes
Chris,01/04/2006
The Nissan 300zx Twin Turbo, is a car that with a few modifations can real shock you with their power output. It comes stock with 300 hp, by adding after market turbos, turbo regulator, duel air intake & filters, and performance chip you will be able to outperform most sport cars on the road today. This will easily put you at over 400 hp. This will whip a new Corvette, BMW M3, Etc. When dealing with turbos power is so easy to gain, and you will gain so much more than in non turbo cars. If you want to spend money, because they can be expensive to maintain. I give this car an A, Thanks!
Hands down most fun car EVER
OC60s300z,10/11/2010
I've only had this car for about 4 months but this car handles and accelerates better than some V8 cars I've owned/driven. I bought it with it needing injectors. Since then, it is absolutely AWESOME! I have a '93 twin turbo Stealth R/T, & a '00 Mustang GT and even w/ the Z being a non-turbo, it'll whip BOTH their a$$es, feels like a more solid, quality built car & is a lot more fun to drive. Just beware of mashing the gas halfway into a corner- it likes to swap ends, & get "squirrely". It'll also turn the back tires into pollution pretty easily at stop lights. Even being 20 yrs old, the styling/design has held up really well. I was in love w/ these cars when i was in H.S. & still am.
Sexy and Secure
Ben Cannon,04/03/2003
As a new owner of a used 1990 Twin Turbo 300ZX, I must tell u that I'm extremely pleased. I've wanted a Twin Turbo every since I drove my friends. The ultimate power in this vehicle is astounding, and it's an automatic. I was counseled that in the Twin Turbo models the automatic is the best choice because of problems with clutch and rear differential in those years. I've only had it for a week, but it's been a week of absolute pure Z pleasure.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1990 Nissan 300ZX Overview

The Used 1990 Nissan 300ZX is offered in the following submodels: 300ZX Hatchback. Available styles include 2+2 2dr Coupe, Turbo 2dr Coupe, and GS 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Nissan 300ZX?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Nissan 300ZXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Nissan 300ZX for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Nissan 300ZX.

Can't find a used 1990 Nissan 300ZXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan 300ZX for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $23,188.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $25,002.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan 300ZX for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,805.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $16,543.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Nissan 300ZX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan 300ZX lease specials

