Used 1991 Nissan 300ZX Consumer Reviews
Love This Car!
I really love this car, it drives so smooth and handles way better than most other cars on the road. It has plenty of speed for a 20 year old car, and the interior is amazing. Repairs can be costly but if you take care of it, it will last a very long time. They are also very fun to customize although it requires a lot of knowledge and skill plus a lift lol.
'91 300ZX STD
This thing handles like no other car I've owned-put a set of sticky tires on it & give me a wicked turning road, and I'm in hog heaven. Also the advertised mileage for it, in my case at least,, is a bit low. I've seen as high as 26 mpg on road trips. Can't complain about that! I always thought this model was the sharpest looking one of the bunch, hands down.
Tripple Threat!
The 90's Z is by far the best vehicles of its era. Its a tripple treat, Style, Comfort, and Performance. Ive owed a 91 300zx for a little over 4 years. the overall design is out standing from its 3l V6 to the exterior design, flawless interior and performance. The z one of the best sports cars to date. Handling in the vehicle is optimal with its front engine RWD makes cornering a blast. If you find your self on a curvy road, you will find no greater experience. The 300zX is a sport "luXury" car, it does not cheat you out of any equipment however the suspension is designed with only one thing in mind performance. over all the z is a magnificent car driven to trill.
1991 Nissan 300zx
My 300zx was an amazing car!! They all are. I loved the way it performed. Even though it was a non turbo it is still pretty quick sitting at 220hp stock. I have NEVER even sat in a car that handles better than a 300zx. It just grips the road so well. Unfortunately mine was a hole in my wallet and everyone around where I live that owned one that I have talked to said the same thing. That's why I sold my baby. But if you have the money its worth the buy!!!! these cars are so much fun!!!!
Good, affordable fun
172,000 miles and still going strong.
