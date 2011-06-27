  1. Home
2020 BMW M4 CS

What’s new

  • The M4 CS is unchanged for 2020
  • Part of the first M4 CS generation introduced for 2015

Pros & Cons

  • Engine is cranked up to deliver 454 horsepower
  • Upgrades the standard M4's sharp handling
  • Distinctive exterior styling and well-appointed interior
  • Hefty price increase over the regular M4
  • Lacks some of the M4's convenience and safety features
  • Getting a little long in the tooth
MSRP Starting at
$103,100
2020 BMW M4 CS pricing

    Features & Specs

    2dr Coupe features & specs
    2dr Coupe
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM
    MSRP$103,100
    MPG 17 city / 23 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    Horsepower454 hp @ 6250 rpm
    See all 2020 BMW M4 CS features & specs

    FAQ

    Is the BMW M4 CS a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 M4 CS both on the road and at the track. You probably care about BMW M4 CS fuel economy, so it's important to know that the M4 CS gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the M4 CS has 11.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW M4 CS. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 BMW M4 CS?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 BMW M4 CS:

    Is the BMW M4 CS reliable?

    To determine whether the BMW M4 CS is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the M4 CS. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the M4 CS's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 BMW M4 CS a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 BMW M4 CS is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 M4 CS is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 BMW M4 CS?

    The least-expensive 2020 BMW M4 CS is the 2020 BMW M4 CS 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $103,100.

    Other versions include:

    • 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $103,100
    What are the different models of BMW M4 CS?

    If you're interested in the BMW M4 CS, the next question is, which M4 CS model is right for you? M4 CS variants include 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM). For a full list of M4 CS models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2020 BMW M4 CS

    2020 BMW M4 CS Overview

    The 2020 BMW M4 CS is offered in the following submodels: M4 CS Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM).

    What do people think of the 2020 BMW M4 CS?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 BMW M4 CS and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 M4 CS.

