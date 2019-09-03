Used 2018 Nissan 370Z for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 5,425 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$24,000$4,568 Below Market
Greenacres Nissan - Greenacres / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. **LIFETIME WARRANTY INCLUDED-SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS**, 2D Coupe, 3.7L V6, 7-Speed Automatic, RWD, Magnetic Black, Black/Yellow Cloth. 2018 Nissan 370Z Base Magnetic Black 3.7L V6 RWD 19/26 City/Highway MPG THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: 2D Coupe, 3.7L V6, 7-Speed Automatic, RWD, Magnetic Black, Black/Yellow Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 2 DIN AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6 Speakers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18" x 8" Fr/18" x 9" Rr Styled Black Alloy, and Woven Carbon Cloth Seat Trim. Please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We'll buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours! Open 7 days a week to serve you. Prices do not include tax, tag, dealer fees, reconditioning and certification if applicable. *COMPLIMENTARY LOANERS AND CAR WASHES FOR LIFE! **3 DAY LOVE IT OR EXCHANGE IT ON ALL NEW AND USED VEHICLES!! *Ask about our 4D Purchase Experience: Door-Step In-House Delivery, Dealer Direct Pricing, Door-Step Service Pickup.**Customer must trade-in a vehicle to receive $1,500 Trade Assist Credit. Trade Assist credit is provided by this dealership and not all trades qualify for savings. Must finance with dealer. See Dealer for complete details.***WE ARE NOW THE EXCLUSIVE HOME OF THE LIFETIME WARRANTY - UNLIMITED TIME & MILES ****ASK YOUR SALES REP. FOR DETAILS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan 370Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH3JM571785
Stock: JM571785P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 17,654 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$27,997$2,241 Below Market
Larry H. Miller Casa Chevrolet - Albuquerque / New Mexico
2018 Nissan 370ZLarry H Miller Casa Chevrolet located on Lomas and Louisiana, just 2 blocks south of I-40. We service metro Albuquerque, South Valley, Rio Rancho, Farmington, Las Cruces, Gallup, Santa Fe, and Surrounding New Mexico cities.CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 5243 miles below market average! 18/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan 370Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH9JM572665
Stock: PIM4515
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 893 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,992
Luther Brookdale Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Brooklyn Park / Minnesota
Navigation System, Touchscreen Radio, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Premium Wheels, 8 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Clean CARFAX.2018 Nissan 370Z TouringLUTHER BROOKDALE CHRYSLER JEEP DODGE is the market leader by providing a SUPERIOR CUSTOMER SERVICE experience as well as a SUPERIOR BENEFITS PACKAGE. THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE offers warranty coverage for 30 Days / 1,500 miles Full Comprehensive Limited Warranty and a 60 day / 2,500 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty, as well as Free CARFAX Reports & Clean Title Guarantee on pre-owned vehicles. Have Peace of Mind knowing THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE also comes with a 5 day / 500-mile Return or Exchange Policy As well as 10 cents off per gallon of any grade of fuel and $6 Works car washes for 3 years at Holiday Station stores. Our level of CUSTOMER SERVICE is only matched by our level of VALUE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan 370Z Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4FH1JM520381
Stock: W88997
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 8,941 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,999
Piazza Nissan of Ardmore - Ardmore / Pennsylvania
2018 SILVER NISSAN 370Z SPORT TECH!!!HOT!! HOT!! HOT!! JUST IN!! COME CHECK OUT THIS EXTREMELY RARE NISSAN 370Z!! CLEAN CARFAX!! ONE OWNER!! PRICED TO SELL!! WITH ONLY 8,796 MILES THE ENGINE IS NOT EVEN BROKEN IN YET!! RED POWDER COATED CALIPERS!! PRISTINE BRILLIANT SILVER FLAKE PAINT JOB WITH NOT 1 BLEMISH/SCRATCH OR DING!! THE EXTERIOR FEATURES A FRONT CHIN SPOILER, REAR SPOILER, BI-FUNCTIONAL XENON HEADLIGHTS, FENDER MOUNTED Z EMBLEMS W/LED TURN INDICATORS AND LAST BUT NOT LEAST POWER REMOTE HEATED OUTSIDE MIRRORS FOR THOSE COLD WINTER DAYS!! NOW LETS GET TO THE ENGINE PERFORMANCE!! 3.7L DOHC 24 VALVE V6 ENGINE!! 332 HORSEPOWER & 270 LB-FT TORQUE!! 7 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS. WITH DOWNSHIFT REV MATCHING & PADDLE SHIFTERS!! FRONT AND REAR STABILIZER BARS!! NISSAN SPORT BRAKES WITH RED CALIPERS!! 19" RAYS LIGHTWEIGHT FORGED ALLOY WHEELS!! SOME MORE GREAT FEATURES ARE PUSH BUTTON START!! AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR!! BUILT IN NAVIGATION!! 7" VGA TOUCH SENSITIVE DISPLAY WITH REAR VIEW MONITOR!!BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM!! THIS IS AN EXTREMELY RARE VEHICLE AND IS PRICED TO SELL!! COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE BEFORE ITS GONE!!WWW.PIAZZANISSAN.COM610-649-4400
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan 370Z Sport Tech with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH7JM572793
Stock: J19187A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 12,445 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,998
CarMax Fresno - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fresno / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan 370Z Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH1JM571851
Stock: 19209136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Nissan 370Z Sport13,574 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,991
Autocenters Nissan - Wood River / Illinois
ONE OWNER with ZERO ACCIDENTS, BOSE Premium Audio, Back Up Camera, 6 Speed Manual Transmission, 19 Inch Wheels, Privacy Glass, Rear Spoiler, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio and Cruise Controls, Push Button Start, and MORE!!. 18/26 City/Highway MPG Pearl White 2018 Nissan 370Z Sport RWD 6-Speed Manual 3.7L V6Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Warranty Deductible: $100* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Vehicle History* 167 Point InspectionSpecial APR Financing Available For Well-Qualified Buyers and Optional Extended Protection Plans Available!! For additional information, or to schedule your appointment please contact AutoCenters Nissan at 1-866-796-8835. Visit our digital showroom at www.autocentersnissan.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan 370Z Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH4JM572606
Stock: N10094A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 13,246 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$39,998
CarMax San Antonio - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - San Antonio / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan 370Z NISMO Tech with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH1JM570652
Stock: 19233588
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 1,327 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,999
All American Chevrolet of San Angelo - San Angelo / Texas
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 1,327! 370Z Coupe trim. CD Player, Keyless Start, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats. Nissan 370Z Coupe with CHICANE YELLOW exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 332 HP at 7000 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "What the 370Z offers is uncommonly pure performance that's affordable." -newCarTestDrive.com. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner VISIT US TODAY: FIND NEW ROADS at All American Chevrolet of San Angelo! San Angelo Chevy offers brand new Chevrolet models including, the Silverado, Equinox, Trax, as well as an extensive used vehicle inventory. We have a substantial amount of leasing and financing options in addition to the variety of incentives available to our valued customers from all over the Concho Valley, the Big Country and beyond. Come see us at 203 North Bryant Blvd. conveniently located off of US-67, US-87 in San Angelo, TX. Plus TT&L and fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan 370Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH6JM571702
Stock: 571702P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-24-2020
- 16,262 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,489
Steamboat Ford - Steamboat Springs / Colorado
2018 Nissan 370Z Base Magnetic Black CARFAX One-Owner. RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6, KEYLESS ENTRY, BLUETOOTH, CD PLAYER This excellent pre-owned vehicle is offered for sale at Steamboat Motors in Steamboat Springs, Colorado where you'll always get excellent customer service, best prices and superb selection. Call us at 970-879-8880 or stop in. We look forward to helping you! Odometer is 7015 miles below market average! 19/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan 370Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH7JM570042
Stock: F8583A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- certified
2018 Nissan 370Z26,833 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$25,990$367 Below Market
Nissan of Vacaville - Vacaville / California
Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2018 Nissan 370Z BaseNissan Details:* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* 167 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $100* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateOur dealerships inventory over 1000 quality pre-owned vehicles for you to choose from. Call today for details (707)450-1522.6 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Leather Shift Knob, Radio: 2 DIN AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6 Speakers, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 18" x 8" Fr/18" x 9" Rr Styled Black Alloy, Woven Carbon Cloth Seat Trim.As your premier Solano CountyNissan dealer, we here at Nissan of Vacaville provide for every automotive need for drivers from Vacaville to Vallejo. Please feel free to explore our website to see our extensive inventory of new and used cars and SUVs. In addition to our friendly and knowledgeable sales staff, we also provide financing, service, and parts for drivers in the Vacaville, Sacramento, Vallejo, and Fairfield areas. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Vacaville of Nissan. Prices do not include additional fees and costs of closing, including government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer documentation fees, any emissions testing fees or other fees. All prices, specifications and availability subject to change without notice. Contact dealer for most current information. Price may include Manufacturer Rebates and Incentives, please see dealer for details"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan 370Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH2JM572541
Stock: N15713R
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 14,872 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$28,998
CarMax Palmdale - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Palmdale / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan 370Z with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4FH9JM520404
Stock: 19417916
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Nissan 370Z NISMO Tech25,172 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,995
Weston Nissan - Davie / Florida
WE ARE OPEN! HOME DELIVERY SERVICE - ANYWHERE, ANY TIME!370Z NISMO Tech, 2D Coupe, 3.7L V6, 7-Speed Automatic, RWD, Magnetic Black, red Leather, ****NISSAN CERTIFIED PREOWNED****, 4 New Tires, ALL MAINTENANCE IS UP TO DATE, All Routine Mainenance Up to Date, Fresh Detail, Leather, Like New Condition, Local Trade, NONSmoker, Se Habla Espanol!, SERVICE RECORD(S) AVAILABLE. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Certified. 19/26 City/Highway MPGPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2018 Nissan 370Z NISMO Tech Magnetic BlackNissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 167 Point Inspection * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan 370Z NISMO Tech with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EHXJM570178
Stock: 16960T
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 17,712 milesFair Deal
$26,998
CarMax Beaverton - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Beaverton / Oregon
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in OR, and excludes tax, license and registration costs, and $25 Optional Document Processing Fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan 370Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH6JM571229
Stock: 18908361
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,601 milesDelivery Available*
$27,990
Carvana - Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan 370Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH5JM571609
Stock: 2000601443
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 5,572 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,000
Koons White Marsh Chevrolet - White Marsh / Maryland
**Bluetooth**Bose**Navigation**Touchscreen**Backup Camera** Great '18 Nissan 370z Touring In Magnetic Black With Bluetooth, Navigation / Navi GPS, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, Traction Control, Cruise Control, Backup Camera, XM Radio, CD Player and Much More!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan 370Z Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH1JM570442
Stock: 00P24766
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- certified
2018 Nissan 370Z Touring367 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$39,900
O'Brien Nissan - Bloomington / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. FRESH OIL CHANGE, BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, DEALER SERVICED, REAR BACKUP CAMERA, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, A/C & Heated Ventilated Bucket Front Seats, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Body Color Splash Guards (4-Piece), Carpeted Floor Mats, Carpeted Trunk Mat, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter. 2018 Nissan 370Z Touring Sport Certified. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Vehicle History * 167 Point Inspection 3.7L V6 Magnetic Black RWD 7-Speed Automatic Odometer is 18825 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan 370Z Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4FH5JM520366
Stock: NP20366
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 1,251 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,299
County Line Nissan - Middlebury / Connecticut
2018 Nissan 370Z Touring Sport 3.7L V6 7-Speed Automatic RWD 2D Convertible Passion Red Clean CARFAX. 18/25 City/Highway MPGCertified. CARFAX One-Owner. Nissan Details: * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 167 Point Inspection * Roadside AssistanceBody Color Splash Guards (4-Piece), Carpeted Floor Mats, Carpeted Trunk Mat, Special Paint - Passion Red.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan 370Z Touring Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4FH2JM520275
Stock: 10794R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,651 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$32,900
Dixie Motors - Nashville / Tennessee
OFFICE 615..256..2277 CALL OR TEXT US ANYTIME Ben West 615..473..6979 Randy Russell 615..390..3135 Local Trade*New Bridgestones*2 Keys Due to current conditions we will go to online purchasing and will also have one on one appointments available. Please call or text us anytime for a virtual video tour of any of our cars. All of the cars are detailed and sanitized. We know that you have many choices when looking for a vehicle and want to personally thank you for taking the time to shop with us. Highlights: Nismo 370Z Speed Sensitive Steering Nissan Connect With Navigation Leather/Suede Combo Bluetooth Rear Vision Camera Bose Premium Sound Programmable Garage Door Opener USB Input Paddle Shift Push Button Start Local Trade Both Keys New Tires Fresh Oil Service Please call 615-256-CARS (2277) from 9-5 Monday through Saturday. After hours, feel free to call or text one of the contacts below with any questions or to schedule an appointment ... Randy Russell 615..390..3135 Ben West 615..473..6979 At Dixie Motors, you will find a relaxed, no pressure experience without the stresses and haggling of the typical auto dealership. We search the entire nation to bring our customers the highest quality pre-owned vehicles in the Middle Tennessee area. This vehicle was hand selected by our staff and fully inspected before being placed in our inventory. We will be happy to talk about your trade, work through financing, select the proper nationwide warranty and suggest a reputable shipping company. We can also pick you up at Nashville International Airport (BNA) and help you with fun places to visit if you decide you want to spend some time with us here in Music City! If you have any questions at all, or would like to schedule an appointment, please give us a call ... and thank you for taking the time to view our listing. - This 2018 Nissan 370Z Coupe 2dr NISMO Automatic features a 3.7L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Magnetic Black with a Black/Red Leather/Suede interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Have original manuals, Have all keys - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather/Suede Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, HID Headlamps, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - WE SHOW VEHICLES BY APPOINTMENT SO WE CAN GIVE YOU THE TIME AND ATTENTION YOU DESERVE. PLEASE CALL THE INDIVIDUAL SALES PERSON LISTED, WE WILL HAVE YOUR REQUESTED VEHICLE CLEAN, CORRECT AND READY TO TEST DRIVE. THANKS IN ADVANCE. 379.00 PROCESSING FEE ON ALL VEHICLES. FOR TENNESSEE RESIDENTS, TAX, TITLE AND LICENSE ALSO APPLIES. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan 370Z NISMO Tech with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH5JM571318
Stock: 571318
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-30-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan 370Z searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan 370Z
- 5(100%)
Related Nissan 370Z info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2014
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2015
- Used BMW M3 2016
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2015
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2010
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2013
- Used Subaru Impreza 2010
- Used Chrysler 300 2010
- Used Subaru BRZ 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2011
- Used Lexus RC 300 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Nissan Kicks Marietta GA
- Used Nissan Armada Saint Petersburg FL
- Used Nissan Juke Arlington TX
- Used Nissan Armada New Orleans LA
- Used Nissan Xterra Long Beach CA
- Used Nissan Kicks Rockville MD
- Used Nissan Xterra Tempe AZ
- Used Nissan NV200 Plano TX
- Used Nissan Cube Reading PA
- Used Nissan Altima Frisco TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Nissan Frontier 2013 Katy TX
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013 San Diego CA
- Used Nissan Versa 2014 Ontario CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi S7
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2021 Toyota Venza News
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2019 X1
- 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2019 Lexus LX 570
- 2019 FIAT 500e
- 2019 Ford Escape
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- 2020 S6
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Audi TT RS
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.