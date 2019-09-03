Used 2018 Nissan 370Z for Sale Near Me

Dixie Motors - Nashville / Tennessee

OFFICE 615..256..2277 CALL OR TEXT US ANYTIME Ben West 615..473..6979 Randy Russell 615..390..3135 Local Trade*New Bridgestones*2 Keys Due to current conditions we will go to online purchasing and will also have one on one appointments available. Please call or text us anytime for a virtual video tour of any of our cars. All of the cars are detailed and sanitized. We know that you have many choices when looking for a vehicle and want to personally thank you for taking the time to shop with us. Highlights: Nismo 370Z Speed Sensitive Steering Nissan Connect With Navigation Leather/Suede Combo Bluetooth Rear Vision Camera Bose Premium Sound Programmable Garage Door Opener USB Input Paddle Shift Push Button Start Local Trade Both Keys New Tires Fresh Oil Service Please call 615-256-CARS (2277) from 9-5 Monday through Saturday. After hours, feel free to call or text one of the contacts below with any questions or to schedule an appointment ... Randy Russell 615..390..3135 Ben West 615..473..6979 At Dixie Motors, you will find a relaxed, no pressure experience without the stresses and haggling of the typical auto dealership. We search the entire nation to bring our customers the highest quality pre-owned vehicles in the Middle Tennessee area. This vehicle was hand selected by our staff and fully inspected before being placed in our inventory. We will be happy to talk about your trade, work through financing, select the proper nationwide warranty and suggest a reputable shipping company. We can also pick you up at Nashville International Airport (BNA) and help you with fun places to visit if you decide you want to spend some time with us here in Music City! If you have any questions at all, or would like to schedule an appointment, please give us a call ... and thank you for taking the time to view our listing. - This 2018 Nissan 370Z Coupe 2dr NISMO Automatic features a 3.7L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Magnetic Black with a Black/Red Leather/Suede interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Have original manuals, Have all keys - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather/Suede Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, HID Headlamps, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - WE SHOW VEHICLES BY APPOINTMENT SO WE CAN GIVE YOU THE TIME AND ATTENTION YOU DESERVE. PLEASE CALL THE INDIVIDUAL SALES PERSON LISTED, WE WILL HAVE YOUR REQUESTED VEHICLE CLEAN, CORRECT AND READY TO TEST DRIVE. THANKS IN ADVANCE. 379.00 PROCESSING FEE ON ALL VEHICLES. FOR TENNESSEE RESIDENTS, TAX, TITLE AND LICENSE ALSO APPLIES. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Nissan 370Z NISMO Tech with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN1AZ4EH5JM571318

Stock: 571318

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-30-2020