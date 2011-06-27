Vehicle overview

Few Nissan products have a more loyal following than the Z. Light, nimble, sporty and affordable, the original 1970 Datsun 240Z was the company's first big success in America. Prospective owners had to wait nearly six months to get one. Horsepower was set at 150, and the Nissan car listed at $3,526. Though it became increasingly heavier and more luxurious, the Z continued to sell well throughout the '70s and '80s. In 1990, Nissan debuted an all-new 300ZX. The car had a 222-hp V6 and a completely new body and interior. Later in the model year, a twin-turbo 300ZX went on sale with 300 horsepower. By the mid-'90s, however, the sports car market was shrinking. A strong yen also caused the Z's price to skyrocket. Sales slid and Nissan pulled the plug on the 300ZX in 1996. Within the depths of Nissan, however, the eternal light wasn't quite extinguished.

In 1999, the Z Concept first appeared on the auto show circuit. Created in secret by a team of designers at Nissan's Southern California studios, this metallic orange car relied heavily on cues from the first-generation 240Z. Its styling wasn't perfect, and the hardware underneath was mostly 240SX, but it was enough to get Nissan's top execs -- as well as the public -- excited about another Z. Nearly a decade later, the Z returned and Nissan's fortunes have been on the rise ever since. The 350Z is built on Nissan's FM platform. FM (front midship) refers to the positioning of the engine. Compared to most front-engine cars in which a considerable amount of engine weight is placed over the front wheels, the 350Z's engine is located further rearward behind the front wheels. Handling, as you might imagine, is fantastic. Blast through the gears and there's a constant, insistent rush apt to make even the most jaded driver grin like a grade-schooler driving a go-kart. Although several other manufacturers have introduced performance cars in this price range over the last few years, the 2006 Nissan 350Z remains an excellent buy for enthusiastic drivers who don't want to spend big bucks.