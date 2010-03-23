Used 2009 Nissan 370Z for Sale Near Me

296 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
370Z Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 296 listings
  • 2009 Nissan 370Z Touring in Silver
    used

    2009 Nissan 370Z Touring

    70,592 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,999

    Details
  • 2009 Nissan 370Z Touring in Silver
    used

    2009 Nissan 370Z Touring

    47,661 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,900

    $1,051 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Nissan 370Z Touring in Black
    used

    2009 Nissan 370Z Touring

    31,661 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,999

    $923 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Nissan 370Z Touring in Red
    used

    2009 Nissan 370Z Touring

    65,085 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,489

    Details
  • 2009 Nissan 370Z Touring in Silver
    used

    2009 Nissan 370Z Touring

    24,646 miles

    $20,997

    Details
  • 2009 Nissan 370Z Touring in Black
    used

    2009 Nissan 370Z Touring

    44,773 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,998

    Details
  • 2009 Nissan 370Z Touring in Black
    used

    2009 Nissan 370Z Touring

    98,905 miles

    $16,998

    Details
  • 2009 Nissan 370Z Touring in Black
    used

    2009 Nissan 370Z Touring

    120,793 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,000

    Details
  • 2009 Nissan 370Z Touring in Silver
    used

    2009 Nissan 370Z Touring

    23,175 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,991

    Details
  • 2009 Nissan 370Z Touring in Light Blue
    used

    2009 Nissan 370Z Touring

    129,593 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,988

    Details
  • 2009 Nissan 370Z Touring in Red
    used

    2009 Nissan 370Z Touring

    76,648 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,991

    Details
  • 2009 Nissan 370Z Touring in Silver
    used

    2009 Nissan 370Z Touring

    Not Provided
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,950

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan 370Z Touring in Light Blue
    used

    2010 Nissan 370Z Touring

    27,554 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,980

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan 370Z Touring in Silver
    used

    2010 Nissan 370Z Touring

    35,703 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,998

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan 370Z NISMO in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan 370Z NISMO

    148,244 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $17,997

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan 370Z Touring in White
    used

    2010 Nissan 370Z Touring

    56,984 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,998

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan 370Z in Silver
    used

    2010 Nissan 370Z

    95,385 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,802

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan 370Z in White
    used

    2010 Nissan 370Z

    39,090 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,991

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan 370Z searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 296 listings
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan 370Z
  4. Used 2009 Nissan 370Z

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan 370Z

Read recent reviews for the Nissan 370Z
Overall Consumer Rating
4.864 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 64 reviews
  • 5
    (83%)
  • 4
    (11%)
  • 3
    (6%)
2009 Nismo
Stephen Hare,03/23/2010
I have had this car on the track and it also is my daily commuter car. I just love it. Everything they say about the car is true - road noise loud, very stiff, kidney shaker, stripped down, etc..... and it is exactly as advertised. If you want a track car that looks great and fun to drive then this car is for you. If you want seat warmers, GPS, BOSE system, all the creature comforts - stick with the regular 370Z with the sports package. Just my 2 cents worth.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Nissan
370Z
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Nissan 370Z info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings