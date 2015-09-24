Used 2012 Nissan 370Z for Sale Near Me

296 listings
370Z Reviews & Specs
  • 2012 Nissan 370Z Touring in Black
    used

    2012 Nissan 370Z Touring

    37,865 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $20,999

    Details
  • 2012 Nissan 370Z Touring in Black
    used

    2012 Nissan 370Z Touring

    12,380 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $24,990

    Details
  • 2012 Nissan 370Z Touring in Black
    used

    2012 Nissan 370Z Touring

    85,988 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $15,880

    Details
  • 2012 Nissan 370Z in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Nissan 370Z

    38,201 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $22,995

    Details
  • 2012 Nissan 370Z in Gray
    used

    2012 Nissan 370Z

    45,817 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,988

    Details
  • 2012 Nissan 370Z Touring in Gray
    used

    2012 Nissan 370Z Touring

    24,358 miles
    Fair Deal

    $20,750

    Details
  • 2012 Nissan 370Z in Red
    used

    2012 Nissan 370Z

    96,670 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,970

    Details
  • 2012 Nissan 370Z Touring in White
    used

    2012 Nissan 370Z Touring

    69,612 miles

    $20,998

    Details
  • 2012 Nissan 370Z in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Nissan 370Z

    96,503 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,672

    Details
  • 2012 Nissan 370Z Touring in Gray
    used

    2012 Nissan 370Z Touring

    38,100 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,277

    Details
  • 2012 Nissan 370Z Touring in Gray
    used

    2012 Nissan 370Z Touring

    75,551 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $16,998

    Details
  • 2012 Nissan 370Z NISMO in Gray
    used

    2012 Nissan 370Z NISMO

    103,993 miles

    $19,800

    Details
  • 2012 Nissan 370Z Touring in Black
    used

    2012 Nissan 370Z Touring

    48,301 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,988

    Details
  • 2012 Nissan 370Z Touring in Gray
    used

    2012 Nissan 370Z Touring

    65,352 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2012 Nissan 370Z Touring in Gray
    used

    2012 Nissan 370Z Touring

    90,773 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2012 Nissan 370Z in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Nissan 370Z

    97,899 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,988

    Details
  • 2012 Nissan 370Z in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Nissan 370Z

    29,275 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,995

    Details
  • 2012 Nissan 370Z in Gray
    used

    2012 Nissan 370Z

    67,478 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan 370Z

Read recent reviews for the Nissan 370Z
Overall Consumer Rating
4.514 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
  • 5
    (64%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 3
    (14%)
370z - finally...bucket list item checked off!!
Dan,09/24/2015
2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
I've wanted a Z car since I was a kid - seeing the 300zs and the progression to this car draws me closer - the lineage is strong and makes the car special in a way only car guys (car people??) would appreciate. I am tired of seeing reviews calling the car rough or loud or whatever...I'm not really sure what folks expect when they make a choice to buy a car like this. Yes, the car is rough and tumble. The shifter vibrates. The clutch is heavy and abrupt. The engine is coarse and loud....and I love it. This is one of the last true machines that makes you feel connected to the car. It is very mechanical and industrial feeling rather than overly finessed and neutered. It rewards you when you spank it right but can absolutely make you look like a high school kid if you don't focus on your around town shifts. Taking it through the winding wooded roads of connecticut is where this car becomes downright amazing. Hearing the exhaust ricochet through the woods, feeling the car build momentum and feeling the extremely rigid chassis in corners is just a drivers dream situation. And this is what the forum pundits just don't get - there are faster cars, cars that are more comfortable or practical, both, etc but I can't think of another car id rather whip through twisty roads just for the hell of it. This is a built for purpose and BALANCED sports car, not a modified econ-box that brings an heirloom quality to it that is rare in these times. One knock against the car is head room. I am a relatively tall guy (6' and 250lbs) that would prob be given big guy status but not quite big and tall status. Anyhow, my hair brushes against the headliner sometimes and it is a reminder that there is just an 1/8 inch of steel between my head and pavement in the event of a rollover...obviously, I bought the car anyways. Long story short. This is a car for those passionate about cars and driving. If you value comfort or luxury features over sportiness then there are likely better and cheaper cars for you. But if you are a petrol head with apassion for automobiles you will absolutely not be let down - if anything, you will be further amazed by the car with each day. I highly recommend this car with manual because I frankly don't see the point of buying this with an auto no matter how good the auto is (I have a g37x so I know the auto is good) For me, this is truly a bucket list item realized. Thanks to the wife for authorizing what is otherwise an irresponsible purchase....or is it?
Report abuse
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.