Used 2012 Nissan 370Z for Sale Near Me
296 listings
- 37,865 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,999
- 12,380 milesDelivery Available*
$24,990
- 85,988 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,880
- 38,201 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$22,995
- 45,817 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$17,988
- 24,358 miles
$20,750
- 96,670 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,970
- 69,612 miles
$20,998
- 96,503 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,672
- 38,100 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,277
- 75,551 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$16,998
- 103,993 miles
$19,800
- 48,301 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,988
- 65,352 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,995
- 90,773 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$16,995
- 97,899 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,988
- 29,275 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,995
- 67,478 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,995
I've wanted a Z car since I was a kid - seeing the 300zs and the progression to this car draws me closer - the lineage is strong and makes the car special in a way only car guys (car people??) would appreciate. I am tired of seeing reviews calling the car rough or loud or whatever...I'm not really sure what folks expect when they make a choice to buy a car like this. Yes, the car is rough and tumble. The shifter vibrates. The clutch is heavy and abrupt. The engine is coarse and loud....and I love it. This is one of the last true machines that makes you feel connected to the car. It is very mechanical and industrial feeling rather than overly finessed and neutered. It rewards you when you spank it right but can absolutely make you look like a high school kid if you don't focus on your around town shifts. Taking it through the winding wooded roads of connecticut is where this car becomes downright amazing. Hearing the exhaust ricochet through the woods, feeling the car build momentum and feeling the extremely rigid chassis in corners is just a drivers dream situation. And this is what the forum pundits just don't get - there are faster cars, cars that are more comfortable or practical, both, etc but I can't think of another car id rather whip through twisty roads just for the hell of it. This is a built for purpose and BALANCED sports car, not a modified econ-box that brings an heirloom quality to it that is rare in these times. One knock against the car is head room. I am a relatively tall guy (6' and 250lbs) that would prob be given big guy status but not quite big and tall status. Anyhow, my hair brushes against the headliner sometimes and it is a reminder that there is just an 1/8 inch of steel between my head and pavement in the event of a rollover...obviously, I bought the car anyways. Long story short. This is a car for those passionate about cars and driving. If you value comfort or luxury features over sportiness then there are likely better and cheaper cars for you. But if you are a petrol head with apassion for automobiles you will absolutely not be let down - if anything, you will be further amazed by the car with each day. I highly recommend this car with manual because I frankly don't see the point of buying this with an auto no matter how good the auto is (I have a g37x so I know the auto is good) For me, this is truly a bucket list item realized. Thanks to the wife for authorizing what is otherwise an irresponsible purchase....or is it?
