  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan 370Z
  4. Used 2014 Nissan 370Z
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

2014 Nissan 370Z Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent handling
  • cool rev-matching manual transmission
  • strong V6
  • high-quality interior
  • relatively low price.
  • V6's lack of refinement
  • intrusive road noise
  • big blind spots
  • Nismo's harsh ride quality.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
Nissan 370Z for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
List Price Range
$22,995 - $28,990
Used 370Z for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Nissan 370Z still holds some appeal as a dedicated sports car. But from the vantage point of practicality or performance, there are better choices available.

Vehicle overview

Nissan's 2014 370Z two-seater continues to deliver impressive performance for the money. It's astoundingly capable, hyper-responsive and just plain fast. Throw in the Z's head-turning styling, high-quality interior and appealing collection of features, and you've got all the elements of a great sports car. Right?

Well, not quite. A great sports car should also have a jewel of an engine, and here the Z falters a bit. Although the 3.7-liter V6 is both explosively quick and remarkably flexible, its coarseness at high rpm makes it a less-than-ideal companion in spirited driving. The harder you push it, the crankier the big V6 gets, and that seems backward in a car that's all about going fast.

Is it a deal-breaker? For some people, perhaps. While it's hard to find direct rivals to the 370Z these days, the Scion FR-S and Subaru BRZ twins probably come closest. Their four-cylinder power is pretty meager compared to the Z's muscular V6, but they do offer similarly entertaining rear-drive handling for thousands less. We'd also suggest checking out the Chevrolet Camaro SS and Ford Mustang GT. They can't match the Z's sharp handling, but their thundering V8 engines deliver the motivational character that the Z sorely lacks.

Within the population of relatively affordable sport coupes and convertibles, these competitors also promise superior practicality, as they offer rear seats (albeit tiny ones), fractionally better cargo space and greater comfort in city and highway driving. But if you're looking for comprehensive two-seat sports car performance in this price range, there's still nothing like the 2014 Nissan 370Z.

2014 Nissan 370Z models

The two-seat 2014 Nissan 370Z sports car is available as a hatchback coupe or soft-top convertible (Roadster). There are three trim levels: base, Touring and coupe-only Nismo.

Standard features include 18-inch wheels, summer performance tires, automatic bi-xenon headlights, LED running lights, heated mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, cruise control, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped tilt-only steering wheel and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. The Roadster trades the coupe's fixed roof for a power-operated soft top.

The Touring trim adds heated power seats, leather/faux-suede upholstery, a rear cargo cover (coupe only), an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth phone connectivity and an eight-speaker Bose sound system with a six-CD changer and satellite radio. The Roadster also gets heated and ventilated seats.

Both trims can be equipped with the Sport package, which adds a limited-slip differential, 19-inch forged alloy wheels, upgraded brakes and suspension dampers, the SynchroRev Match manual transmission with automatic rev-matching, a rear spoiler and a front chin spoiler.

The Touring's Navigation package adds a navigation system with a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth audio connectivity, a rearview camera and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The Nismo coupe gets a more powerful version of the V6 along with the same or upgraded versions of the Sport package items. Aesthetic tweaks include unique front and rear fascias that add more than 6 inches to the car's length, a prominent rear wing and special Nismo interior trim details. Otherwise, the Nismo is equipped similarly to the base 370Z, though the optional Bose package adds the Touring's Bose sound system, Bluetooth phone connectivity and auto-dimming mirror.

2014 Highlights

The Z stands pat for 2014 except for the super-sporty Nismo coupe, which receives mild cosmetic enhancements inside and out, including a new steering wheel.

Performance & mpg

Except for the Nismo, every 2014 Nissan 370Z is powered by a 3.7-liter V6 that produces 332 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and if you opt for the Touring model, you get SynchroRev Match, which automatically blips the throttle during downshifts to deliver smoother, quicker shifts. A seven-speed automatic with shift paddles is optional, and it comes with a rev-matching program of its own.

In Edmunds performance testing, a 370Z coupe with the Sport package and manual transmission accelerated from zero to 60 mph in just 5.1 seconds, while the heavier Roadster did it in 5.5 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy for the coupe is 21 mpg combined (18 mpg city/26 mpg highway) with the manual; the automatic checks in at 22 mpg combined (19 mpg city/26 mpg highway). The Roadster's fuel economy is slightly worse at 20 mpg combined (17 city/25 highway) with the manual and 21 mpg combined (18 mpg city/25 mpg highway) with the automatic.

The 370Z Nismo model has a specially tuned version of the same V6 engine that produces 350 hp and 276 lb-ft of torque. The six-speed manual with SynchroRev Match is the only transmission offered. We've tested a couple Nismos. The better-performing test car of the two offered no improvement in 0-60 mph acceleration over the standard 370Z, while another, perhaps due to the tricky nature of launching the Z in a track environment, was actually slower at 5.4 seconds. The EPA has not separately evaluated the Nismo's fuel economy.

Safety

Every 2014 Nissan 370Z comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control and side airbags. The coupe gets side curtain airbags, while the Roadster's side airbags extend upward for head protection. A rearview camera is available via the Navigation package offered on Touring models.

In Edmunds brake testing, a coupe with the Sport package's upgraded brakes and 19-inch summer performance tires stopped from 60 mph in an outstanding 101 feet, while a Roadster with the Sport package took only 5 more feet to stop. In contrast, however, the most recent 370Z Nismo we tested posted a much longer distance of 126 feet: very poor for this class of car on summer tires.

Driving

The 2014 Nissan 370Z drives as if it can't wait to get to the racetrack. The steering, though heavy in feel, is precise, with none of the numbness and delayed reaction time that characterize many modern systems. The standard sport-tuned suspension delivers excellent handling and a surprisingly tolerable ride, while the Sport package's firmer suspension and bigger wheels offer sharper handling at the expense of comfort. The Nismo Z is even stiffer, and we don't think the marginal lap-time reduction is worth it. Regardless of how the 370Z is equipped, we've noticed it suffers from intrusive road noise, which severely limits its appeal as a road-trip car.

Although the V6's lack of refinement is a bummer, its eager acceleration in practically every gear makes it feel more like a V8. Both transmissions are quite likable, but if you drive stick, you've got to try the SynchroRev Match system. It'll make you feel like a professional racer with every perfectly rev-matched downshift.

Interior

The Nissan 370Z's interior features an attractive design highlighted by the classic Z-car three-gauge cluster atop the dashboard. The materials are surprisingly upscale, with plentiful soft-touch surfaces and metallic finishes that wouldn't look out of place in an Infiniti. The Z's seats are comfortable and supportive whether you have the standard manual or optional power adjustments. Despite the lack of telescoping adjustment for the steering wheel, the driving position is close to ideal, in part because the primary gauges tilt in concert with the wheel. One downside to the car's styling is that the thick rear roof pillars and small windows make for limited visibility out the back and an overall ambience that some people might find confining.

The Roadster's power top is a bit pokey by current standards, requiring about 20 seconds to go down, but we like that it folds itself neatly under a color-matched hard tonneau cover at the end. As in most sports cars, luggage space is scarce, with just 6.9 cubic feet of storage under the coupe's hatchback and a paltry 4.2 cubic feet in the convertible's trunk.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Nissan 370Z.

5(33%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(34%)
3.3
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love my New-Used Nissan 370Z Roadster!
Shelina Berry,02/23/2017
Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
You need to be short and small to own this car. It can be tough to get in and out of. Also, forget being able to put the seats back to rest. There is no storage, so hope you don't need to travel. That being said, this car is awesome. It is amazingly fast, and takes curves sweet! I am so happy with the car (despite the rough ride, which is standard with most sports cars). I love having the top down and seeing people give me thumbs up, nods, or a "nice car". I wish it was a little more roomy, but what do you expect for a sports car. The dealership I purchased the car from was amazing. They were willing to work with me and gave me quite a bit for my trade in to make this car affordable for me. I can truly say when it comes to buying another car, I will use this dealer again! And the Nissan. I don't see myself parting with it any time soon. :) Cheers Roadsters.
After 1 year &2600 miles and top is beyond repair
Jeremiah Lee,10/08/2015
Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
A piece of plastic felt off from within the top damaged the headliner. Under warranty repair, the headliner was replaced. In the process, the outter top was damaged and needed replacement. Three attempts and with each attempt further damage was done to the top. Holes were drilled onto the frame to tie the top down and the top could not be fully attched to the frame. The gasket also could not be fully attached to the frame either. repair advisor at dealer informed me that this likely can never be repaired. The top opening and closing mechanism failed complete at the end. I have been out of the car for 6 weeks. At the end traded in the piece of trash. I ended up taking a lost of $15000 and traded in this piece of trash.
Not bad if you don't look at the paint
Erin,02/09/2016
2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
BUYER BEWARE! I purchased my 2014 with a potential minor paint issue that has become a nightmare. The ENTIRE clear coat is separating from the paint. Some of it looks like a frosty pattern, other parts look bubbled. Nissan will not make this issue right, claiming that RAIN caused this issue with the clear coat. RAIN?! I have owned many cars, and rain has never damaged my clear coat. I have never regretted a car purchase as much as this one.
To Zee or not to Zee
Al Rod,07/09/2016
NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
See all 6 reviews of the 2014 Nissan 370Z
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
332 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
332 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
332 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
332 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2014 Nissan 370Z features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Nissan 370Z

Used 2014 Nissan 370Z Overview

The Used 2014 Nissan 370Z is offered in the following submodels: 370Z Coupe, 370Z Convertible, 370Z NISMO. Available styles include Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A), 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M), 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A), Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M), NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M), Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A), Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M), and 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Nissan 370Z?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Nissan 370Z trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Nissan 370Z Base is priced between $25,998 and$25,998 with odometer readings between 13705 and13705 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Nissan 370Z NISMO is priced between $28,990 and$28,990 with odometer readings between 20594 and20594 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Nissan 370Z Touring is priced between $22,995 and$22,995 with odometer readings between 48651 and48651 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Nissan 370ZES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Nissan 370Z for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2014 370ZES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $22,995 and mileage as low as 13705 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Nissan 370Z.

Can't find a used 2014 Nissan 370Zs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan 370Z for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $11,398.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $9,547.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan 370Z for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,202.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $23,309.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Nissan 370Z?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan 370Z lease specials

Related Used 2014 Nissan 370Z info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles