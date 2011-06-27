Vehicle overview

Nissan's 2014 370Z two-seater continues to deliver impressive performance for the money. It's astoundingly capable, hyper-responsive and just plain fast. Throw in the Z's head-turning styling, high-quality interior and appealing collection of features, and you've got all the elements of a great sports car. Right?

Well, not quite. A great sports car should also have a jewel of an engine, and here the Z falters a bit. Although the 3.7-liter V6 is both explosively quick and remarkably flexible, its coarseness at high rpm makes it a less-than-ideal companion in spirited driving. The harder you push it, the crankier the big V6 gets, and that seems backward in a car that's all about going fast.

Is it a deal-breaker? For some people, perhaps. While it's hard to find direct rivals to the 370Z these days, the Scion FR-S and Subaru BRZ twins probably come closest. Their four-cylinder power is pretty meager compared to the Z's muscular V6, but they do offer similarly entertaining rear-drive handling for thousands less. We'd also suggest checking out the Chevrolet Camaro SS and Ford Mustang GT. They can't match the Z's sharp handling, but their thundering V8 engines deliver the motivational character that the Z sorely lacks.

Within the population of relatively affordable sport coupes and convertibles, these competitors also promise superior practicality, as they offer rear seats (albeit tiny ones), fractionally better cargo space and greater comfort in city and highway driving. But if you're looking for comprehensive two-seat sports car performance in this price range, there's still nothing like the 2014 Nissan 370Z.