Used 2017 Nissan 370Z for Sale Near Me

- 21,408 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,999
Drive A Dream - Marietta / Georgia
This 2017 Nissan 370Z 2dr features a 3.7L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Pearl White with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Memory Seat Position, Phone, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Fixed Antenna, Tires: P225/50R18 Fr & P245/45R18 Rr, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors with Manual Folding, Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim, Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Lowith High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps with Delay-Off, Metal-Look Door Handles, Body-Colored Front Bumper, Body-Colored Rear Bumper, Power Convertible Top with Lining Glass Rear Window Fixed Roll-Over Protection and Fixed Wind Blocker, LED Brakelights, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Clearcoat Paint, Driver Seat, FOB Controls -inc: Windows, Engine Immobilizer, Valet Function, Seats with Carpet Back Material, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Front Map Lights, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Front Center Armrest, Locking Glove Box, Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material, Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Air Filtration, Day-Night Rearview Mirror, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors with Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror, Cloth Door Trim Insert, Outside Temp Gauge, Systems Monitor, Driver Foot Rest, Front Cupholder, Woven Carbon Cloth Seat Trim, Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way manual driver seat; slide reclining front and rear height adjust 4-way manual passenger seat; slide reclining and adjustable front head restraints, Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim, Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Power 1st Row Windows with Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Full Cloth Headliner, Delayed Accessory Power, Cargo Space Lights, Passenger Seat, Full Carpet Floor Covering, 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Digital/Analog Display, Instrument Panel Covered Bin Interior Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins, Full Floor Console with Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars, 19 Gal. Fuel Tank, 3.36 Axle Ratio, Multi-Link Rear Suspension with Coil Springs, Engine: 3.7L DOHC 24-Valve V6 -inc: Variable Valve Event and Lift (VVEL), 62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery with Run Down Protection, Double Wishbone Front Suspension with Coil Springs, 150 Amp Alternator, Rear-Wheel Drive, Engine Oil Cooler, Side Impact Beams, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Bill Dangra at 770-835-5000 or driveadream1106@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan 370Z with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4FH7HM940317
Stock: HM940317-129
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- certified
2017 Nissan 370Z Touring3,210 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,990
Lithia Nissan of Eugene - Eugene / Oregon
Touring trim, CHICANE YELLOW exterior and Black interior. GREAT MILES 3,402! Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Driver Seat MP3 Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Rollover Protection System, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors. Nissan Touring with CHICANE YELLOW exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 332 HP at 7000 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORT: Edmunds.com explains A big part of the 2017 Nissan 370Z's appeal is how well it goes around turns. It's easy to drive quickly and boasts an uncommon level of precision. Take a 370Z along your favorite serpentine road and you'll get a feeling of nimbleness that bigger sport coupes can't match.. OUR OFFERINGS: On the corner of Coburg Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Lithia Nissan of Eugene is Lane County's premier source for new Nissan, Certified used Nissan and quality used cars in Eugene. Once you've selected your ideal new or used car, speak with us about great rates on car loan & lease plans too! Come visit us at 2060 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Eugene Oregon to experience Lithia Nissan of Eugene's commitment to sales, service and community. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan 370Z Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4FH2HM940354
Stock: N940354P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- certified
2017 Nissan 370Z Sport Tech2,512 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$31,988
Southern Pines Nissan - Southern Pines / North Carolina
ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.26/18 Highway/City MPG Odometer is 3832 miles below market average!Certified.Yellow 2017 Nissan 370Z Touring RWD 6-Speed Manual 3.7L V6 DOHC 24VWe Deliver Anywhere.Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 167 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty (between private parties) * Vehicle HistoryReviews: * Rewarding to drive thanks to sharp steering and precise handling around turns; the rev-matching manual transmission is easy to shift. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan 370Z Sport Tech with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH3HM953728
Stock: N8196A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 1,925 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,900
Allen Auto Sales - Paducah / Kentucky
This 2017 Nissan 370Z 2dr Roadster Touring Sport Automatic features a 3.7L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. The vehicle is White with a Black Partial Leather interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, Partial Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 270-442-2023 or allenautosales@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan 370Z Touring Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4FH2HM940550
Stock: 940550
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 4,578 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,980
Phillips Auto - Newport Beach / California
We are pleased to offer this Nissan 370Z Roadster with only 4,578 miles and a price well below the original MSRP of $42,945. This zippy convertible is a fun, yet reliable driving experience, especially with its full factory warranty. Get this practically new roadster while it's still in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan 370Z with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4FH1HM940412
Stock: 0034WK
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 26,786 milesDelivery Available*
$25,990
Carvana - Cleveland - Cleveland / Ohio
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan 370Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EHXHM953872
Stock: 2000626845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 33,568 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,499
Momentum BMW - Houston / Texas
Navigation System, Rear-view Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, Keyless Entry/Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Climate Control.Momentum BMW has been serving Houston and surrounding communities for the last 25 years. In an effort to better serve our customers, we have expanded our BMW Pre-Owned department and facility. We have a boutique full of gift ideas and a showroom full of a variety of SUVs, sedans, coupes, and convertibles. We now feature the largest BMW Certified Pre-Owned inventory in Texas and have our own BMW Certified service and reconditioning center. BMW Certified technicians will carefully perform all repairs in order to give our customers the best possible product and peace of mind. We are the only BMW Dealer in Houston to be prestigiously named a Center of Excellence in 2016 by BMW, an award that represents the facilities that score in the top ten percent for Quality and Customer Service. Customer Service is our first priority and we invite you to experience the Ultimate Driving Machine at Momentum BMW the Ultimate Dealer. Please verify any information in question with Momentum BMW. Come in and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, browse the internet and relax. Hope to see you soon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan 370Z Sport Tech with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH5HM952757
Stock: THM952757
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 27,091 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,995
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2017 Nissan 370z Touring! This vehicle looks and drives great! It's loaded with great options including a 3.7L V6 Engine, Automatic Transmission, Navigation, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Driver and Passenger Seat, Power Locks, Windows, Mirrors, and more! Overall this vehicle is in great shape inside and out! Please note that this vehicle is being sold with a previously salvaged title due to previous damage. Please call with any questions. It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan 370Z Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH5HM950765
Stock: 950765FA71437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 30,410 miles
$22,995
The Internet Car Lot Council Bluffs - Council Bluffs / Iowa
This 2017 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe Manual features a 3.7L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Solid Red with a Gray Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, HID Headlamps, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 712-220-9900 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan 370Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH3HM951994
Stock: 951994PS71144
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 32,332 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,998
CarMax Miami (International Mall) - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Doral / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan 370Z NISMO Tech with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH8HM951702
Stock: 19175003
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Nissan 370Z NISMO Tech20,830 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$35,569
Trophy Nissan - Mesquite / Texas
We offer several online shopping tools that enable our customers to complete the purchase process without visiting the dealership. You can value your trade, apply for financing, get accurate payment estimates and more on our website. We even offer a vehicle delivery option for your convenience. Many of our customers have already taken advantage of these options, and they remain available during this time. Backup Camera, Push Button Ignition, Handsfree Bluetooth Connectivity, Aux/USB Input, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, ABS brakes, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM Bose Audio System w/6 Speakers, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Certified. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 167 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside Assistance Pearl White 2017 Nissan 370Z NISMO Tech RWD 7-Speed Automatic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan 370Z NISMO Tech with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH4HM953589
Stock: HM953589
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 25,823 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,499
Gunn Acura - San Antonio / Texas
Clean CARFAX.Gun Metallic 2017 Nissan 370Z Touring 7-Speed Automatic RWD 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V TouringReviews:* Rewarding to drive thanks to sharp steering and precise handling around turns; the rev-matching manual transmission is easy to shift. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan 370Z Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4FH0HM940496
Stock: BC11167A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 22,330 miles
$22,700
H1 Auto Group - Roseville / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan 370Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH6HM954324
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,537 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,400
Bill Abbott Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Monticello / Illinois
customer traded in 2 vehicles for 1 - thus was not a primary vehicle. **LOCAL TRADE IN**ACCIDENT-FREE AUTOCHECK**NON-SMOKER**GARAGE-KEPT**YOU WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED WITH THE MILES**HEATED AND COOLED SEATS**BLACK HARD TOP**REAR BACK-UP CAMERA**SO MUCH MORE**Special Web Pricing on this groovy Convertible Vehicle! Dare to compare! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Xenon headlights, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Daytime running lights, Stability control...Other features include: Navigation, Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Heated seats, Auto, Convertible roof - Power, Climate control, Cruise control, Audio controls on steering wheel, Universal remote transmitter, Multi-function remote - Windows, Tilt steering wheel, Power heated mirrors, Power seats, Heated seats, 332 hp horsepower, 3.7 liter V6 DOHC engine, 2 Doors, RWD... All rates, terms & financing subject to credit approval. Any payments listed are for illustrative purposes only, please visit an associate for details. Prices may vary in conjunction with rebates and/or special offers. Thank you for shopping online.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan 370Z Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4FHXHM940375
Stock: 0J002M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-22-2019
- 30,833 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,999
C Speck Motors - Sunnyside / Washington
Turn heads in this 2017 NIssan 370Z! 3.7-Liter V6 engine with push-button-start, 332-HP! Seats 2. *All prices plus applicable sales tax, license, and a negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added to sales price or capitalized cost of the vehicle. One vehicle unless otherwise noted and subject to prior sale without notice. While supplies last. All advertised vehicles sold as-is without any implied warranty from the dealer unless specifically noted. Price Expires Today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan 370Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH0HM952441
Stock: U952441
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 118,258 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,995
David McDavid Honda of Irving - Irving / Texas
Carfax One Owner! PRICED TO SELL QUICKLY! Research suggests it will not be available for long. This 2017 Nissan 370Z Touring has a great looking Magnetic Black exterior and a Black interior! -Bluetooth- -Heated Front Seats- -Keyless Entry- -Backup Camera- -Navigation System- -Vehicle Detailed!- This 370Z has many valuable options: -Leather Seats- -AM/FM Radio- -Satellite Radio- -Aux Audio Input- -Cooled Front Seats- -Auto Climate Control- -Premium Sound System- -High Intensity Headlights- -Automatic Headlights- -Rear Wheel Drive- -Remote Start- -Security System- -Power Locks- -Keyless Start/Push Button Start- -Power Windows- -Power Mirrors- -Power Driver's Seat- -Steering Wheel Controls- -Cruise Control- -Leather Steering Wheel- On top of all that, it has MANY safety features. -ABS Brakes- -Brake Assist- -Traction Control- -Stability Control-
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan 370Z Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4FH1HM940300
Stock: HM940300
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 36,579 miles
$18,998
A&B Motor Cars - Pasadena / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan 370Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH1HM955333
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2018 Nissan 370Z5,425 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$24,000$4,568 Below Market
Greenacres Nissan - Greenacres / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. **LIFETIME WARRANTY INCLUDED-SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS**, 2D Coupe, 3.7L V6, 7-Speed Automatic, RWD, Magnetic Black, Black/Yellow Cloth. 2018 Nissan 370Z Base Magnetic Black 3.7L V6 RWD 19/26 City/Highway MPG THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: 2D Coupe, 3.7L V6, 7-Speed Automatic, RWD, Magnetic Black, Black/Yellow Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 2 DIN AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6 Speakers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18" x 8" Fr/18" x 9" Rr Styled Black Alloy, and Woven Carbon Cloth Seat Trim. Please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We'll buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours! Open 7 days a week to serve you. Prices do not include tax, tag, dealer fees, reconditioning and certification if applicable. *COMPLIMENTARY LOANERS AND CAR WASHES FOR LIFE! **3 DAY LOVE IT OR EXCHANGE IT ON ALL NEW AND USED VEHICLES!! *Ask about our 4D Purchase Experience: Door-Step In-House Delivery, Dealer Direct Pricing, Door-Step Service Pickup.**Customer must trade-in a vehicle to receive $1,500 Trade Assist Credit. Trade Assist credit is provided by this dealership and not all trades qualify for savings. Must finance with dealer. See Dealer for complete details.***WE ARE NOW THE EXCLUSIVE HOME OF THE LIFETIME WARRANTY - UNLIMITED TIME & MILES ****ASK YOUR SALES REP. FOR DETAILS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan 370Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH3JM571785
Stock: JM571785P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
