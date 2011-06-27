  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan 300ZX
  4. Used 1994 Nissan 300ZX
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(20)
Appraise this car

1994 Nissan 300ZX Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Nissan 300ZX for Sale
List Price Estimate
$4,312 - $9,524
Used 300ZX for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

A passenger airbag is a new safety feature on the 300ZX, which allows the use of manual seatbelts. Remote keyless entry is another new feature for the 300ZX.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Nissan 300ZX.

5(80%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
20 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent Car
steveatnip,09/04/2003
I purchased this car in March of 2003 and I've had now for 6 months. It has been an EXCELLENT car to own. Though it is 9 years old (people tend to forget that when they see its body styling)and has 120k miles, all the major systems are still operating extremely well. I've only had to do minor maintenance on it (lubricating the hood latch and replacing an electric side mirror), but overall I'm very impressed!
Best affordable sports car ever.
Zjunkie,01/12/2009
Turbos are a headache, no matter the manufacturer. That's why I opted for the Z32 NA when looking for a new-used car. It was love at first sight in 1989 when I saw my first Z32 and the passion hasn't left the relationship. Sure she's expensive to keep, but what woman worth a dang isn't? Car parts wear out and need replacing and I happily hand over my credit card whenever necessary to keep my girl on the road and making me happy every day I'm fortunate enough to drive her. Never mind stock. Get one of these and mod the heck out of it for my sheer driving pleasure. The aftermarket parts list for this car is longer than your arm. I'm keeping mine forever.
This is the best car!
Samantha,05/21/2002
I love everything about this car! I got it in my 16th birthday from my dad- it was his car until then. I love how the engine sounds and starting fast in it. It is the funnest car!
A fine automobile
dlscott,06/01/2010
We purchased our 1994 300ZX new and have enjoyed nearly 16 years of driving a fine automobile. It currently has 81,000 miles and we have had very few mechanical issues. We changed the timing belt at 50,000 miles (precautionary) and had a speed sensor malfunction at 75,000 miles. Also, new front brake pads. Other than that, it has been a nearly perfect car. The paint is original and still shines. The 5-speed manual has never experienced the first problem. The car is fun to drive. We took it on four separate 3-month around-the-U.S. trips of about 11,000 each and it was a joy to drive. On three of the trips we carried a tent and other camping gear in the back.
See all 20 reviews of the 1994 Nissan 300ZX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 1994 Nissan 300ZX features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Nissan 300ZX

Used 1994 Nissan 300ZX Overview

The Used 1994 Nissan 300ZX is offered in the following submodels: 300ZX Hatchback, 300ZX Coupe, 300ZX Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Coupe, 2+2 2dr Coupe, 2dr Convertible, and Turbo 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Nissan 300ZX?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Nissan 300ZXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Nissan 300ZX for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Nissan 300ZX.

Can't find a used 1994 Nissan 300ZXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan 300ZX for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $8,336.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $7,615.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan 300ZX for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $17,581.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $17,596.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Nissan 300ZX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan 300ZX lease specials

Related Used 1994 Nissan 300ZX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles