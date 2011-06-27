Turbos are a headache, no matter the manufacturer. That's why I opted for the Z32 NA when looking for a new-used car. It was love at first sight in 1989 when I saw my first Z32 and the passion hasn't left the relationship. Sure she's expensive to keep, but what woman worth a dang isn't? Car parts wear out and need replacing and I happily hand over my credit card whenever necessary to keep my girl on the road and making me happy every day I'm fortunate enough to drive her. Never mind stock. Get one of these and mod the heck out of it for my sheer driving pleasure. The aftermarket parts list for this car is longer than your arm. I'm keeping mine forever.

Read more