1994 Nissan 300ZX Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$4,312 - $9,524
Used 300ZX for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
A passenger airbag is a new safety feature on the 300ZX, which allows the use of manual seatbelts. Remote keyless entry is another new feature for the 300ZX.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Nissan 300ZX.
Most helpful consumer reviews
steveatnip,09/04/2003
I purchased this car in March of 2003 and I've had now for 6 months. It has been an EXCELLENT car to own. Though it is 9 years old (people tend to forget that when they see its body styling)and has 120k miles, all the major systems are still operating extremely well. I've only had to do minor maintenance on it (lubricating the hood latch and replacing an electric side mirror), but overall I'm very impressed!
Zjunkie,01/12/2009
Turbos are a headache, no matter the manufacturer. That's why I opted for the Z32 NA when looking for a new-used car. It was love at first sight in 1989 when I saw my first Z32 and the passion hasn't left the relationship. Sure she's expensive to keep, but what woman worth a dang isn't? Car parts wear out and need replacing and I happily hand over my credit card whenever necessary to keep my girl on the road and making me happy every day I'm fortunate enough to drive her. Never mind stock. Get one of these and mod the heck out of it for my sheer driving pleasure. The aftermarket parts list for this car is longer than your arm. I'm keeping mine forever.
Samantha,05/21/2002
I love everything about this car! I got it in my 16th birthday from my dad- it was his car until then. I love how the engine sounds and starting fast in it. It is the funnest car!
dlscott,06/01/2010
We purchased our 1994 300ZX new and have enjoyed nearly 16 years of driving a fine automobile. It currently has 81,000 miles and we have had very few mechanical issues. We changed the timing belt at 50,000 miles (precautionary) and had a speed sensor malfunction at 75,000 miles. Also, new front brake pads. Other than that, it has been a nearly perfect car. The paint is original and still shines. The 5-speed manual has never experienced the first problem. The car is fun to drive. We took it on four separate 3-month around-the-U.S. trips of about 11,000 each and it was a joy to drive. On three of the trips we carried a tent and other camping gear in the back.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1994 Nissan 300ZX features & specs
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the 300ZX
Related Used 1994 Nissan 300ZX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019