Sewell Cadillac - Houston / Texas

This 2016 Cadillac CT6 AWD is proudly offered by Sewell Cadillac of Houston - Preowned This Cadillac includes: TIRES, P245/45R19 ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL (STD) Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance FORWARD COLLISION ALERT HEADLAMPS, INTELLIBEAM, AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM ON/OFF Automatic Headlights SUNROOF, ULTRAVIEW, POWER Panoramic Roof Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof BLACK RAVEN ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC, VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT Blind Spot Monitor CADILLAC CUE INFORMATION AND MEDIA CONTROL SYSTEM WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION AM/FM Smart Device Integration Navigation System AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player DRIVER AWARENESS AND CONVENIENCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Panoramic Roof Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Heated Mirrors Generic Sun/Moonroof Heated Front Seat(s) Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert WHEELS, 19' Aluminum Wheels LANE DEPARTURE WARNING Lane Departure Warning AUTOMATIC SAFETY BELT TIGHTENING LIGHT NEUTRAL WITH JET BLACK ACCENTS, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES Woodgrain Interior Trim Leather Seats LANE KEEP ASSIST WITH LANE DEPARTURE WARNING Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT Cross-Traffic Alert MIRRORS, OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE, POWER-FOLDING AND DRIVER-SIDE AUTO-DIMMING Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Mirror(s) Heated Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors SEATS, FRONT BUCKET 14-way Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats SEATS, HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER Heated Front Seat(s) AUTOMATIC BRAKING, LOW SPEED COLLISION MITIGATION Brake Assist TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) 8-Speed A/T A/T PEDESTRIAN DETECTION, FRONT FOLLOWING DISTANCE INDICATOR *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2016 Cadillac CT6 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This Cadillac CT6 has been loved by its original owner as CARFAX shows it to be a one-owner. Certified Pre-Owned means certified peace of mind. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. Once you see this Cadillac, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this Cadillac CT6's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Cadillac CT6 AWD. Left your phone at the restaurant? No problem. With the navigation system on this Cadillac CT6, you'll be able to quickly find your way back to get it. The interior of this Cadillac CT6 AWD has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. This finely crafted vehicle is engineered to last. But just in case it doesn't, you can take comfort knowing it comes with a manufacturer's warranty. More information about the 2016 Cadillac CT6: The CT6 competes with full size luxury cars such as the BMW 7-series, the Audi A8 and the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. However, with a base price of around $54,000, the CT6 is actually priced similarly to mid-sized luxury cars like the smaller BMW 5-Series and the Audi A6. In essence, the Cadillac CT6 offers large car amenities at a mid-sized car price. The CT6 though, is every bit as modern and capable as its European competitors, offering a huge suite of technology and innovative luxury features to make getting from place to place as comfortable as possible. Strengths of this model include value, comfortable ride, available luxury, Expansive cabin, and lightweight body

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Cadillac CT6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6KB5RS1GU167462

Stock: 5084123

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-07-2020