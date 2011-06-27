Used 2016 Cadillac CT6 for Sale Near Me
- $22,984Great Deal | $5,090 below market
2016 Cadillac CT6 Base18,811 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Plattner Venice Superstore - Venice / Florida
Venice is the best place to buy pre-owned vehicle.Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the Southeast.We will buy your car even if you don't buy oursCall 941-486-3636 to schedule appointment
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac CT6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KA5RX9GU162976
Stock: 162976
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- $26,998Great Deal | $5,016 below market
2016 Cadillac CT6 Luxury26,620 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hgreg Nissan Delray - Delray Beach / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Bose Premium Surround Sound 10-Speaker System, Comfort Package, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Automatic Cruise Control, Enhanced Vision & Comfort Package, Full Leather Seats w/Chevron Perforated Inserts, Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, OnStar 1-Year Guidance Plan, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, OnStar w/4G LTE, Preferred Equipment Group 1SC, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, UltraView Power Sunroof, Ventilated Front Seat Cushions & Seatbacks. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.Reviews:* Plenty of rear passenger space for adults; engaging driving experience for a large luxury sedan; V6 engines are respectably powerful and fuel efficient; priced less than many other competing sedans. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac CT6 Luxury with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KC5RX4GU164953
Stock: D1105
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-28-2020
- $28,895Great Deal | $5,604 below market
Certified 2016 Cadillac CT6 Luxury32,716 milesDelivery available*
Malloy Cadillac - Winchester / Virginia
Bose Premium Surround Sound 10-Speaker System, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Full Leather Seats w/Chevron Perforated Inserts, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info/Media Ctrl w/Embedded Nav, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, UltraView Power Sunroof, Ventilated Front Seat Cushions & Seatbacks. 2.0L Turbo Luxury 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT RWD 22/30 City/Highway MPG CARFAX One-Owner. Graphite Metallic Odometer is 4974 miles below market average! SOME OF THE BEST DEALS IN THE TRI-STATE!!! 120 POINT INSPECTION & REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY. CHECK THEM ALL OUT AT www.malloychevy.com. Cadillac Certified Pre-owned warranty 6 years from the original in-service date or 100,000 miles, being priced aggressively upfront allows you to save time and get a Great Price! Check Out All Our Inventory At www.malloychevy.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac CT6 Luxury with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KC5RXXGU165623
Stock: 94131
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $31,977Great Deal | $4,053 below market
Certified 2016 Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury31,681 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Deacon Jones Regional Pre Owned Outlet - Smithfield / North Carolina
Certified. Crystal White Tricoat 2016 Cadillac CT6 3.6L Premium Luxury AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT Comfort Package (Leather Seating Surfaces w/Chevron Perf Inserts and Ventilated Front Seat Cushions & Seatbacks), Enhanced Vision & Comfort Package, Preferred Equipment Group 1SF (Bose Premium Surround Sound 10-Speaker System, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Automatic Cruise Control, Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Low Speed Collision Mitigation Automatic Braking, OnStar 1-Year Guidance Plan, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, OnStar w/4G LTE, and SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio), Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Bose Panaray 34 Speaker Sound System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Noise Control Engine Sound Enhancement, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info/Media Ctrl w/Embedded Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Window Blind, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, and Wheels: 19 x 8.5 Ultra-Bright Machined Aluminum.Odometer is 17657 miles below market average! 18/27 City/Highway MPGCadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Transferable Warranty* 172 Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $50When you're talking low prices, you're Speakin' Deacon!Reviews:* Plenty of rear passenger space for adults; engaging driving experience for a large luxury sedan; V6 engines are respectably powerful and fuel efficient; priced less than many other competing sedans. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KF5RS1GU151086
Stock: RB13288
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-04-2020
- $30,876Great Deal
Certified 2016 Cadillac CT6 Base24,411 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sewell Cadillac - Houston / Texas
This 2016 Cadillac CT6 AWD is proudly offered by Sewell Cadillac of Houston - Preowned This Cadillac includes: TIRES, P245/45R19 ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL (STD) Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance FORWARD COLLISION ALERT HEADLAMPS, INTELLIBEAM, AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM ON/OFF Automatic Headlights SUNROOF, ULTRAVIEW, POWER Panoramic Roof Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof BLACK RAVEN ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC, VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT Blind Spot Monitor CADILLAC CUE INFORMATION AND MEDIA CONTROL SYSTEM WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION AM/FM Smart Device Integration Navigation System AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player DRIVER AWARENESS AND CONVENIENCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Panoramic Roof Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Heated Mirrors Generic Sun/Moonroof Heated Front Seat(s) Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert WHEELS, 19' Aluminum Wheels LANE DEPARTURE WARNING Lane Departure Warning AUTOMATIC SAFETY BELT TIGHTENING LIGHT NEUTRAL WITH JET BLACK ACCENTS, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES Woodgrain Interior Trim Leather Seats LANE KEEP ASSIST WITH LANE DEPARTURE WARNING Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT Cross-Traffic Alert MIRRORS, OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE, POWER-FOLDING AND DRIVER-SIDE AUTO-DIMMING Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Mirror(s) Heated Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors SEATS, FRONT BUCKET 14-way Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats SEATS, HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER Heated Front Seat(s) AUTOMATIC BRAKING, LOW SPEED COLLISION MITIGATION Brake Assist TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) 8-Speed A/T A/T PEDESTRIAN DETECTION, FRONT FOLLOWING DISTANCE INDICATOR *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2016 Cadillac CT6 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This Cadillac CT6 has been loved by its original owner as CARFAX shows it to be a one-owner. Certified Pre-Owned means certified peace of mind. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. Once you see this Cadillac, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this Cadillac CT6's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Cadillac CT6 AWD. Left your phone at the restaurant? No problem. With the navigation system on this Cadillac CT6, you'll be able to quickly find your way back to get it. The interior of this Cadillac CT6 AWD has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. This finely crafted vehicle is engineered to last. But just in case it doesn't, you can take comfort knowing it comes with a manufacturer's warranty. More information about the 2016 Cadillac CT6: The CT6 competes with full size luxury cars such as the BMW 7-series, the Audi A8 and the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. However, with a base price of around $54,000, the CT6 is actually priced similarly to mid-sized luxury cars like the smaller BMW 5-Series and the Audi A6. In essence, the Cadillac CT6 offers large car amenities at a mid-sized car price. The CT6 though, is every bit as modern and capable as its European competitors, offering a huge suite of technology and innovative luxury features to make getting from place to place as comfortable as possible. Strengths of this model include value, comfortable ride, available luxury, Expansive cabin, and lightweight body
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac CT6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KB5RS1GU167462
Stock: 5084123
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $30,000Great Deal | $3,978 below market
Certified 2016 Cadillac CT6 Luxury39,061 milesDelivery available*
Baierl Cadillac - Wexford / Pennsylvania
Baierl Cadillac Chevrolet is proud to offer this charming-looking 2016 Cadillac CT6 in Radiant Silver Metallic. This vehicle has been through our award winning factory trained service department and comes with the following features; Cadillac Certified Pre owned vehicle with a 6YR/100,000 MI warranty from the original in service d, Leather seating, Heated seats, Bought new here at Baierl Chevrolet Cadillac!!, Local Trade in, CarFax One owner vehicle, All-wheel drive, Comfort Package, Enhanced Vision & Comfort Package, Leather Seating Surfaces w/Chevron Perf Inserts, Navigation System, UltraView Power Sunroof, Ventilated Front Seat Cushions & Seatbacks. Certified. Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 172 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $50 CARFAX One-Owner. Please stop by and check out our vast inventory of Pre-Owned cars and trucks. We would be honored to have you as a Baierl customer and a part of our family. Here at Baierl we are Driven to be Better. Our Chevy dealership has been serving the Wexford area for years, along with nearby communities such as Pittsburgh and Cranberry Township. In the process of doing so, we??ve formed strong and long-lasting relationships with local customers and businesses across the region. We pride ourselves on the connections we??ve made and the valued place we??ve earned in the community. Selling cars is one thing, but it wouldn??t happen without building trusting relationships from the ground up first. We strive to do our part and support events and initiatives across the local community. Baierl Chevrolet Cadillac is here for you. The safety and the well-being of our guests and employees is the #1 priority. We want you to feel confident when servicing with us; therefore, we would like to update you
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac CT6 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD5RS4GU167840
Stock: V167840A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $36,976Great Deal | $4,773 below market
Certified 2016 Cadillac CT6 Platinum36,510 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auffenberg Cadillac of Carbondale - Carbondale / Illinois
2016 CT6 3.6L Platinum AWD, Cadillac Certified, Local Trade, BOUGHT HERE NEW, Non-Smoker, Navigation System, Night vision lights, Power moonroof, Adaptive suspension, Blu-ray Rear Entertainment system, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Heads-Up Display, Heated & Ventilated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Quad-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Rear Window Blind. We've Completed a Multi-Point Inspection, Fresh Oil Change, Nitro-Filled Tires and a Complete Detail. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. We've Completed a Multi-Point Inspection, Fresh Oil Change, Nitro-Filled Tires and a Complete Detail. ***Notice*** We market price all vehicles in stock. These prices are subject to change with the market conditions. Transparency and with the small hometown charm. It's all part of the Auffenberg Advantage. Come see us TODAY for a great deal. We value your time and guarantee a fast friendly car buying experience. It just doesn't get any better at this price. Recent Arrival! Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 172 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Vehicle History 18/27 City/Highway MPG Reviews: * Plenty of rear passenger space for adults; engaging driving experience for a large luxury sedan; V6 engines are respectably powerful and fuel efficient; priced less than many other competing sedans. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac CT6 Platinum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KJ5RSXGU164756
Stock: P6055
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- $33,742Great Deal | $3,886 below market
2016 Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury26,018 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ron Ward Chevrolet - Herrin / Illinois
If you're searching for a reliable car at the fraction of the cost, the Cadillac CT6 fits the bill. It might have a little more than a few years on it, but it still drives like it is new. The 2016 Cadillac CT6 is loaded with 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, AM/FM Stereo, Adjustable Steering Wheel, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Automatic Parking, Auxiliary Audio Input, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth Connection, Brake Assist, Bucket Seats, Climate Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Air Bag, Engine Immobilizer, Floor Mats, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Generic Sun/Moonroof, HD Radio, Heads-Up Display, Heated Front Seat(s), Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers, Knee Air Bag, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Leather Steering Wheel, MP3 Player, Multi-Zone A/C, Navigation System, Navigation from Telematics, Panoramic Roof, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Power Door Locks, Power Driver Seat, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Outlet, Power Passenger Seat, Power Steering, Premium Sound System, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Bench Seat, Rear Head Air Bag, Rear Parking Aid, Satellite Radio, Seat Memory, Security System, Smart Device Integration, Sun/Moonroof, Telematics, Temporary Spare Tire, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Turbocharged, Universal Garage Door Opener, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers and WiFi Hotspot. The 6 cylinder Stellar Black Metallic car will feel quick and responsive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KG5R64GU140096
Stock: SA0096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2017
- $27,495Great Deal | $3,704 below market
2016 Cadillac CT6 Luxury37,175 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Booth Motors - Longmont / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac CT6 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD5RS5GU166180
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $27,490Great Deal | $3,138 below market
Certified 2016 Cadillac CT6 Base49,996 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Crest Cadillac - Brookfield / Wisconsin
Recent Arrival! 2016 Cadillac CT6 3.6L AWD with BRAND NEW TIRES, ONE OWNER, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BOUGHT & SERVICED AT CREST CADILLAC, APPLE CARPLAY, CADILLAC CERTIFIED, ABS brakes, Automatic Safety Belt Tightening, Compass, Driver Awareness & Convenience Package, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Automatic Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Following Distance Indicator, Front dual zone A/C, Front Pedestrian Detection, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Seats, Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist, Leather Seating Surfaces, Low Speed Collision Mitigation Automatic Braking, Low tire pressure warning, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info/Media Ctrl w/Embedded Nav, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Security system, Side Blind Zone Alert, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory w/ mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, UltraView Power Sunroof, Wheels: 19' x 8.5' Multi-Spoke Aluminum, and Much More! Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $50 * 172 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History 18/27 City/Highway MPG! The Crest Cadillac Staff is proud to offer first rate reconditioning on all our used vehicles! That means this CT6 is restored to as close to new condition as reasonably feasible. Your family, friends and co-workers will mistake it as New! You deserve the best, so come to Crest! Reviews: * Plenty of rear passenger space for adults; engaging driving experience for a large luxury sedan; V6 engines are respectably powerful and fuel efficient; priced less than many other competing sedans. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac CT6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KB5RS0GU167405
Stock: GMF257
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $30,000Good Deal | $3,491 below market
2016 Cadillac CT6 Luxury19,283 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CardinaleWay Acura - Las Vegas / Nevada
Want us to come to you? No problem! In case we missed a picture or a detail you would like to see of this 2016 CT6, we are happy to send you A PERSONAL VIDEO walking around the vehicle focusing on the closest details that are important to you. We can send it directly to you via text or email. We look forward to hearing from you!Black 2016 Cadillac CT6 2.0L Turbo Luxury RWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVTCome visit our showroom where you will find our associates live by our mantra that "We Develop Outstanding Relationships Where Everybody Wins" on 7000 West Sahara Ave, Las Vegas NV 89117. Call us at 888-750-3540. We are the CardinaleWay, family owned since 1979. Odometer is 20085 miles below market average! 22/30 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Plenty of rear passenger space for adults; engaging driving experience for a large luxury sedan; V6 engines are respectably powerful and fuel efficient; priced less than many other competing sedans. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac CT6 Luxury with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KC5RX9GU167539
Stock: P2559
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $33,872Good Deal | $3,076 below market
Certified 2016 Cadillac CT6 Luxury25,399 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
North County Buick GMC - Escondido / California
Low Mileage. One ownerCT6 3.0L Twin Turbo Luxury, One of a kind custom ordered here to Customers Specifications....AWD, Crystal White Tricoat, Light Platinum w/Jet Black Accents w/Leather Seating Surfaces, Bose Premium Surround Sound 10-Speaker System, Comfort Package, Enhanced Vision & Comfort Package, Preferred Equipment Group 1SE, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, UltraView Power Sunroof, Wheels: 19 x 8.5 Ultra-Bright Machined Aluminum. Odometer is 8426 miles below market average! Certified. 18/26 City/Highway MPG CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. AWDFROM OUR STORE, TO YOUR DOOR!!! WE WILL BRING TO YOU!!!Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $50* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* 172 Point InspectionReviews:* Plenty of rear passenger space for adults; engaging driving experience for a large luxury sedan; V6 engines are respectably powerful and fuel efficient; priced less than many other competing sedans. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac CT6 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KE5R60GU166233
Stock: P744417
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- $27,888Good Deal | $3,582 below market
Certified 2016 Cadillac CT6 Luxury39,764 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Randy Marion Chevrolet Buick - Mooresville / North Carolina
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified.22/30 City/Highway MPGThis Vehicle Includes the Following Options: 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Bose Premium Surround Sound 10-Speaker System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Automatic Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, OnStar 1-Year Guidance Plan, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, OnStar w/4G LTE, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info/Media Ctrl w/Embedded Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Window Blind, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter.Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 172 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $50We offer Market Based Pricing so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. "We'll buy your vehicle, even if you don't buy ours" -Randy Jr All prices plus tax, tag, doc & lic. Fees.Reviews: * Plenty of rear passenger space for adults; engaging driving experience for a large luxury sedan; V6 engines are respectably powerful and fuel efficient; priced less than many other competing sedans. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac CT6 Luxury with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KC5RXXGU153309
Stock: 44239X
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $37,400Good Deal
Certified 2016 Cadillac CT6 Platinum49,098 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tom Peacock Cadillac - Houston / Texas
Recent Arrival! Local Trade, Non-Smoker, Good Tires, CT6 3.0L Twin Turbo Platinum, 3.0L V6, AWD, Black Raven, jet black, Active Rear Steering, Enhanced Vision & Comfort Package, Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Illuminated Trunk Sill Plates (LPO), OnStar 1-Year Guidance Plan, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, OnStar w/4G LTE, Preferred Equipment Group 1SK, Quad-Zone Automatic Climate Control, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, Trunk/Cargo Area Carpet Mat (LPO). Clean CARFAX.Reviews:* Plenty of rear passenger space for adults; engaging driving experience for a large luxury sedan; V6 engines are respectably powerful and fuel efficient; priced less than many other competing sedans. Source: EdmundsThank you for considering Tom Peacock Cadillac for your next vehicle purchase. As a Tom Peacock Cadillac customer, enjoy numerous benefits including complimentary pick up and delivery for all sales and service needs, free car wash 6 days a week and more! Learn what it means to be a valued customer of Tom Peacock Family today. Vehicle pricing does not include tax, title, licensing and a $1,288.50 reconditioning fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac CT6 Platinum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KK5R64GU155941
Stock: C00231B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $27,585Good Deal | $2,848 below market
2016 Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury56,220 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Parkway Ford Lincoln - Winston Salem / North Carolina
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!4WD / AWD, Bluetooth, Extended Warranty Available, Manager's Special!, NEW ARRIVAL PHOTOS COMING SOON, NEW PRICE!.2016 Cadillac CT6 3.6L Premium Luxury 4D Sedan AWD 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT Radiant Silver Metallic 18/27 City/Highway MPG Parkway Ford Lincoln monitors online pricing to make sure our inventory is priced competitively while offering superior service! We make car buying easy!Parkway Ford has two locations in Winston Salem to serve you. Visit us on Peters Creek Parkway or University Parkway!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KF5RS0GU151919
Stock: U12737
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- $30,377Good Deal | $2,104 below market
2016 Cadillac CT6 Luxury20,281 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Apple Cadillac - York / Pennsylvania
Great News! This vehicle has our 30 day peace of mind coverage. Odometer is 7772 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. Radiant Silver Metallic 2016 Cadillac CT6 4D Sedan 3.6L Luxury When you purchase an APPLE Pre-Owned at Apple Chevrolet Cadillac we give you peace of mind with a Limited Power Train Warranty for 30 days or 1,000 miles, whichever comes first. Call us for details and to schedule a test drive on the vehicle of your choice. (717) 848-1300.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac CT6 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD5RS3GU163763
Stock: C16272P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- Price Drop$31,295
2016 Cadillac CT6 Platinum29,989 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Autolocity Motors - Ogden / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac CT6 Platinum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KK5R60GU154592
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $33,498Fair Deal | $776 below market
2016 Cadillac CT6 Luxury31,970 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Herb Connolly Hyundai - Framingham / Massachusetts
CLEAN CARFAX ONLY 2 OWNERS NO ACCIDENTS! Black 2016 Cadillac CT6 3.0L Twin Turbo Luxury AWD 8-Speed Auto- Ultraview Sunroof- heated/cooled front seats- heated rear seats- leather- navigation- pwr front seats- 19"alloy wheels-heated steering wheel- forward collision alert/pedestrian detection- lane keep assist- blind zone alert- bose sound system- remote keyless entry w/alarm and much more!Recent Arrival! 18/26 City/Highway MPGHerb Connolly Motors is the home of used car LIVE MARKET PRICING. LIVE MARKET PRICING gives our customers the piece of mind that we have already done the shopping for you and priced our vehicle aggressively in today's internet information marketplace while adjusting accordingly for - Supply - Equipment - Condition and Mileage. Remember at Herb Connolly Motors - WE DONT PLAY PRICING GAMES.Reviews: * Plenty of rear passenger space for adults; engaging driving experience for a large luxury sedan; V6 engines are respectably powerful and fuel efficient; priced less than many other competing sedans. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac CT6 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KE5R65GU131221
Stock: H7635P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020