  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan 370Z
  4. Used 2013 Nissan 370Z
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

2013 Nissan 370Z Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent handling and braking
  • nifty SynchroRev Match manual transmission
  • powerful V6
  • compliant highway ride
  • high-quality interior
  • relatively low price.
  • Too much road noise
  • V6 sounds coarse at high rpm
  • big rear blind spots
  • SynchroRev Match only available with Sport package.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
Nissan 370Z for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
List Price Estimate
$12,836 - $17,237
Used 370Z for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Though it faces newfound competition, the 2013 Nissan 370Z still holds plenty of appeal as an affordable sports car.

Vehicle overview

Sports cars usually come attached to scary, unreachable price tags. The 2013 Nissan 370Z is an exception, however. It offers thrilling performance, precision handling and muscular styling without causing heart palpitations when you read the price sticker. This has been the Z-car philosophy for decades, and as the car's competitors have come and gone, the Z continues a fine tradition of providing driving fun at reasonable prices.

And fun it most definitely is. The Z's 332-horsepower V6 produces straight-line performance on par with V8-powered American muscle coupes like the Ford Mustang, while its smaller dimensions and superior handling help deliver an altogether more dynamic and involving driving experience. Stepping up to the Sport package not only brings along a limited-slip differential and upgraded brakes, but also the Z's real ace in the hole for the sports car game as well. This would be the SynchroRev Match feature for the six-speed manual transmission, which automatically blips the throttle when downshifting to perfectly match engine and wheel speed. It'll make you feel (and sound) like a professional race driver. (We wish more cars came with such a feature, including Zs without the Sport package.)

The 370Z is also notable for more than just its dynamic talents. Surprisingly, the interior is luxurious and the ride is comfortable, so long road trips are possible. The number of available features is also quite impressive, and there really isn't that much separating a loaded 370Z Touring from the mechanically similar 2013 Infiniti G coupe and convertible besides their extra seats and trunk space. Only an abundance of road noise and dearth of rear visibility take away from what is a pleasantly livable sports car.

We've touched on some of the 370Z's competitors, but none are truly the same in nature. The Z roadster lines up pretty well on paper with two-seat drop tops from Germany, but is much cheaper and sadly quite simply not as nice. The cars that perhaps come closest to the Z's value sport coupe recipe are the all-new 2013 Scion FR-S and 2013 Subaru BRZ twins. They don't offer anywhere near the same straight-line performance as the 370Z, but they are monumentally talented around corners. They also cost considerably less than the Z, while being more practical and capable of drawing just as much (if not more) attention than the 370Z.

Don't be surprised if future Z cars follow a similar, back-to-basics path as the "Toyabaru" twins, but that doesn't take away from the 2013 Nissan 370Z's range of performance talents or its surprisingly user-friendly nature.

2013 Nissan 370Z models

The 2013 Nissan 370Z sports car is available as a hatchback coupe or soft-top convertible. The coupe is available in base, Touring and Nismo trim levels, while the convertible ("Roadster" in Nissan-speak) is base and Touring only.

Standard features include 18-inch wheels, automatic bi-xenon headlights, LED running lights, heated mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, cruise control, automatic climate control, an eight-way manual driver seat, a leather-wrapped tilt-only steering wheel (with corresponding moving gauges) and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. The Roadster differs only by its power-operated soft top.

The Touring trim adds heated power seats (eight-way driver, four-way passenger), leather/faux-suede upholstery, a rear cargo cover (coupe), an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth phone connectivity and an eight-speaker Bose sound system with a six-CD changer and satellite radio. The Roadster gets heated and ventilated seats.

The Touring's Navigation package adds a navigation system, a touchscreen interface, real-time traffic and weather, Bluetooth streaming audio, a rearview camera and an iPod/USB audio interface.

Both the base and Touring trims are available with a Sport package, which adds a limited-slip differential, 19-inch forged alloy wheels, upgraded brakes and suspension dampers, the SynchroRev Match manual transmission, a rear spoiler and a front chin spoiler.

The Nismo 370Z coupe gets a more powerful V6 along with the same or upgraded versions of the Sport package items. Cosmetically it gets unique front and rear fascias, a larger rear wing and special Nismo interior trim details. It is otherwise similarly equipped to a base 370Z, though the optional Bose package adds the Touring's Bose sound system, Bluetooth phone connectivity and auto-dimming mirror.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the Nissan 370Z gets a slightly different front end design that includes new LED running lights. The Sport package gets revised suspension dampers, while the Nismo 370Z can now be had with some of the optional features available on the Touring trim.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Nissan 370Z base and Touring models come standard with a 3.7-liter V6 that produces 332 hp and 270 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard. Optional transmissions include a seven-speed automatic with shift paddles on the steering wheel and the SynchroRev Match manual transmission (included with the Sport package). The latter automatically blips the throttle during downshifts to deliver smoother, quicker shifts with better dynamic control of the chassis, which not only maximizes performance but also makes you sound like a certified pro driver.

In Edmunds performance testing, a 370Z coupe with the Sport package accelerated from zero to 60 mph in a quick 5.1 seconds, while the Roadster did it in 5.5 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy for the coupe is 18 mpg city/26 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined with the manual, and 19/26/22 with the automatic. The Roadster's fuel economy is slightly worse at 17/24/20 with the manual and 18/25/21 with the automatic.

The 370Z Nismo model has a specially tuned version of the same V6 engine that produces 350 hp and 276 lb-ft of torque. The six-speed manual with SynchroRev Match is the only transmission offered.

Safety

Every 2013 Nissan 370Z comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control and side airbags. The coupe gets side curtain airbags, while the Roadster's side airbags extend upward for head protection.

In Edmunds brake testing, a coupe with the Sport package's upgraded brakes stopped from 60 mph in an outstanding 101 feet -- about the same as the Nissan GT-R. A Roadster with the Sport package took only 5 more feet to stop.

Driving

The 2013 Nissan 370Z delivers all the thrills you'd expect from a true sports car. The standard sport-tuned suspension delivers excellent handling and a surprisingly smooth ride. The Sport package's firmer suspension and bigger wheels make things less comfortable, but they do offer sharper handling. The same can be said of the Nismo Z but to a much higher degree. Regardless of how the 370Z is equipped, though, we've noticed it suffers from pervasive road noise that severely limits the Z's appeal as a road trip car.

The 3.7-liter V6 manages to deliver grin-inducing acceleration while still remaining tame enough for tooling around town. Both transmissions are equally likable, and the SynchroRev Match's blip of the throttle on downshifts is bound to make you feel like a driving champion. One downside to this powertrain is that it just doesn't sound very good, with a notably coarse nature at high rpm that's very much at odds with the Z's sporting mission.

Interior

The Nissan 370Z's interior features an attractive design and quality materials, especially in the upscale Touring models with their leather and faux suede upholstery. Seats are comfortable and supportive, and despite the lack of a telescoping adjustment for the steering wheel, the driving position is near ideal. One downside to the car's styling is that its thick roof pillars make for limited visibility out the back.

Those who opt for the Roadster won't have long to wait when they want to catch some rays, as the fully lined soft top folds itself neatly under a color-matched hard tonneau cover in roughly 20 seconds. As in most sports cars, luggage space is scarce, with just 6.9 cubic feet of storage under the coupe's hatchback and a slightly smaller than average 4.2 cubic feet in the convertible's trunk.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Nissan 370Z.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awsome Value
starcrzar,09/25/2012
The car is beautiful and is an awesome sight anywhere you happen to find yourself. The ride is not particularly good for city driving (bumpy, pot holed roads) but when you hit the highway your able to run and style with the best. The syncro rev manual transmission will help you shift like a pro. The car corners like its glued to the road it dares you to push harder than you imagine is safe (it will scare you)! Be aware of dealer mark-ups they call it adjusted market value they got me!
370Z Mixed Bag
Vince Potter,06/11/2018
2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
This design is getting a little long in the tooth and the interior could use a kick in the pants, but this car is still such a blast to drive! Acceleration, cornering, braking, it's got it. Ergonomics are good and Bose sound is outstanding. Well worth the price!
old guy car (74)
Roger,07/31/2017
2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
This car has to be driven hard to really be appreciated. The handling comes alive when driven hard. The engine sound takes some time to really appreciate, it growls. Turn off anti-skid and break the rear end loose. I do like my Miata and being able to have an elbow out. The Z has a low seating position,, keeps your arm in. Yes it is noisy.
Best Ever Owned
pshiva,11/25/2012
Excellent Ride. Always go with MT if you can you have full control over the speed unlike AT which has a lag time.
See all 4 reviews of the 2013 Nissan 370Z
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
332 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
332 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
332 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
332 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2013 Nissan 370Z features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2013 Nissan 370Z

Used 2013 Nissan 370Z Overview

The Used 2013 Nissan 370Z is offered in the following submodels: 370Z Coupe, 370Z Convertible, 370Z NISMO. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A), 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M), Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A), 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A), Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M), Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A), Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M), and NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Nissan 370Z?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Nissan 370ZES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Nissan 370Z for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Nissan 370Z.

Can't find a used 2013 Nissan 370Zs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan 370Z for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $10,598.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,635.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan 370Z for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $9,880.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $14,052.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Nissan 370Z?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan 370Z lease specials

Related Used 2013 Nissan 370Z info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles