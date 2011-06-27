Estimated values
1991 Nissan 300ZX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,437
|$5,788
|$7,590
|Clean
|$2,164
|$5,151
|$6,759
|Average
|$1,616
|$3,878
|$5,097
|Rough
|$1,068
|$2,605
|$3,436
Estimated values
1991 Nissan 300ZX 2+2 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,616
|$5,979
|$7,789
|Clean
|$2,322
|$5,321
|$6,936
|Average
|$1,734
|$4,006
|$5,231
|Rough
|$1,146
|$2,691
|$3,526
Estimated values
1991 Nissan 300ZX Turbo 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,766
|$12,764
|$15,464
|Clean
|$6,894
|$11,360
|$13,771
|Average
|$5,148
|$8,553
|$10,386
|Rough
|$3,403
|$5,745
|$7,001