  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan 300ZX
  4. Used 1991 Nissan 300ZX
  5. Appraisal value

1991 Nissan 300ZX Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1991 Nissan 300ZX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,437$5,788$7,590
Clean$2,164$5,151$6,759
Average$1,616$3,878$5,097
Rough$1,068$2,605$3,436
Sell my 1991 Nissan 300ZX with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 300ZX near you
Estimated values
1991 Nissan 300ZX 2+2 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,616$5,979$7,789
Clean$2,322$5,321$6,936
Average$1,734$4,006$5,231
Rough$1,146$2,691$3,526
Sell my 1991 Nissan 300ZX with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 300ZX near you
Estimated values
1991 Nissan 300ZX Turbo 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,766$12,764$15,464
Clean$6,894$11,360$13,771
Average$5,148$8,553$10,386
Rough$3,403$5,745$7,001
Sell my 1991 Nissan 300ZX with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 300ZX near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1991 Nissan 300ZX on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1991 Nissan 300ZX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,322 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,321 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan 300ZX is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1991 Nissan 300ZX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,322 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,321 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1991 Nissan 300ZX, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1991 Nissan 300ZX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,322 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,321 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1991 Nissan 300ZX. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1991 Nissan 300ZX and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1991 Nissan 300ZX ranges from $1,146 to $7,789, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1991 Nissan 300ZX is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.