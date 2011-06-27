  1. Home
1992 Nissan 300ZX Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

The driver airbag is moved to the standard equipment list this year. No other changes to this fine car.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Nissan 300ZX.

5(94%)
4(6%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car
Mike,07/20/2005
i have had my 300zx turbo for about 6 months. no problems, except the battery had to be replaced. if you buy this car, expect to replace to turbos at 130,000-160,000 miles, eventhough i still have my original turbos at 156,000 miles
The Nissan 300zx Z32 is a real fair lady!
Earl Hammer,05/07/2016
2dr Coupe
I just bought a 92 model NA 2 weeks ago now. So far I must just say, "Wow that is some fun ride"! The acceleration is awesome once you get around 3,000 to 3,500 rpm's, this thing starts to come alive. Winding out the gears on mechanical gauges is very satisfying. That 3.0 liter V-6, 24 valve, DOHC, Naturally Aspirated engine is pretty hot. I'm thinking about getting an INjen IS Cold Air Intake, but I guess first, I should do the timing belt... It has 118,300 miles but still hasn't lost its quick. So if you are thinking about buying one, they low ball the price at k be bee. It is usually hard to find one under $4,500 that's any good. There is nothing like a T bar roof as well. Update November 13, 2016 I'm not getting the intake but I did do the timing belt, spark plugs, drilled and slotted rotors with Ceramic pads, etc... I drove it from Florida to Pennsylvania and back with not even a hiccup. It can do a burn out at the drop of a hat, and just grips the road. Updated June 11 2018 I bought a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with the 3.6L pentestar v6. It has 300hp and will blow that 300zx out in a race any day... I spent way to much money on it to unload it now. Still kinda fun to drive... No mechanical failures since I've owned it...
Best Car I Ever Owned
Kevin,02/23/2007
I can best describe this car as an addiction. I need at least one Nissan Z fix a day. It is very powerful, and handles like no other car I have owned or driven. I would recommend this car to anyone who has a strong appreciation of cars, and not to someone who has no sense of style or performance (Prius Drivers). It has been very reliable, and never fails to get me from point 'a' to point 'z'. If anyone gets a chance to buy one, they should take it!
chick magnet
drvroomvroom,03/10/2007
The look of this car will never get old. I put on a front air dam that makes this z look sick. For being almost 15 years old, this car is in excellent shape. The T-tops are easy to take on and off. Every day I get the.. "nice car"..
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Nissan 300ZX

