I just bought a 92 model NA 2 weeks ago now. So far I must just say, "Wow that is some fun ride"! The acceleration is awesome once you get around 3,000 to 3,500 rpm's, this thing starts to come alive. Winding out the gears on mechanical gauges is very satisfying. That 3.0 liter V-6, 24 valve, DOHC, Naturally Aspirated engine is pretty hot. I'm thinking about getting an INjen IS Cold Air Intake, but I guess first, I should do the timing belt... It has 118,300 miles but still hasn't lost its quick. So if you are thinking about buying one, they low ball the price at k be bee. It is usually hard to find one under $4,500 that's any good. There is nothing like a T bar roof as well. Update November 13, 2016 I'm not getting the intake but I did do the timing belt, spark plugs, drilled and slotted rotors with Ceramic pads, etc... I drove it from Florida to Pennsylvania and back with not even a hiccup. It can do a burn out at the drop of a hat, and just grips the road. Updated June 11 2018 I bought a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with the 3.6L pentestar v6. It has 300hp and will blow that 300zx out in a race any day... I spent way to much money on it to unload it now. Still kinda fun to drive... No mechanical failures since I've owned it...

