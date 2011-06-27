Vehicle overview

There aren't too many affordable coupes and convertibles that can genuinely be called sports cars. Within the handful of choices, the 2015 Nissan 370Z has a lot going for it. There's a long and generally wonderful heritage behind the rear-wheel-drive Nissan Z coupe and roadster. The current 370Z is no pretender, either. It's impressively fast and grips tenaciously, and it combines that with head-turning style and a high-quality interior. When you add up all its attributes, the 370Z remains something of a bargain, too.

But the Nissan 370Z is one of the older models in its price range, and this shows in its comparative lack of refinement. Few will expect a two-seat sports car to coddle like a high-end sedan, but we think it's an issue when the heart of a performance car -- its engine -- doesn't delight you when you're giving it a workout. The 370Z's 3.7-liter V6 is plenty stout, but the more you ask of it, the gruffer it gets, and the thrumminess becomes downright unpleasant at higher engine rpm. Similarly tiring is the constant road and tire noise that penetrates the 370Z's close-quartered cabin. These will be deal-breakers for some buyers.

Although it's hard to name a direct rival to the Z car, there are a few entertaining alternatives in this price range that offer more in the way of refinement. Perhaps closest from a performance-per-dollar perspective are the American-brand pony cars, the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang. The Mustang is all-new for 2015, and both cars have optional V8 engines with far more character than the 370Z's raucous V6. If you're looking for something with more pedigree, the highly desirable BMW 2 Series is not as much of a financial stretch as you might think, and even with its base four-cylinder engine, it's just as quick as the 370Z. Meanwhile, the Scion FR-S and Subaru BRZ can be had for thousands less. Their four-cylinder engines are pretty meager, but driving purists will find their sharp rear-wheel-drive handling plenty compelling.

Within the population of moderately priced sport coupes and convertibles, these competitors also promise superior practicality, as they offer rear seats (albeit tiny ones), fractionally better cargo space and greater comfort in city and highway driving. That said, if you're looking for a focused two-seat sports car, there's still nothing quite like the 2015 Nissan 370Z.