  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan 370Z
  4. Used 2015 Nissan 370Z
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

2015 Nissan 370Z Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent handling
  • cool rev-matching manual transmission
  • strong V6
  • high-quality interior
  • relatively low price.
  • V6's lack of refinement
  • intrusive road noise
  • big blind spots
  • Nismo's harsh ride quality.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
Nissan 370Z for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
List Price Range
$16,988 - $19,995
Used 370Z for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Nissan 370Z still holds some appeal as a dedicated sports car. But from the vantage point of practicality or performance, there are better choices available.

Vehicle overview

There aren't too many affordable coupes and convertibles that can genuinely be called sports cars. Within the handful of choices, the 2015 Nissan 370Z has a lot going for it. There's a long and generally wonderful heritage behind the rear-wheel-drive Nissan Z coupe and roadster. The current 370Z is no pretender, either. It's impressively fast and grips tenaciously, and it combines that with head-turning style and a high-quality interior. When you add up all its attributes, the 370Z remains something of a bargain, too.

But the Nissan 370Z is one of the older models in its price range, and this shows in its comparative lack of refinement. Few will expect a two-seat sports car to coddle like a high-end sedan, but we think it's an issue when the heart of a performance car -- its engine -- doesn't delight you when you're giving it a workout. The 370Z's 3.7-liter V6 is plenty stout, but the more you ask of it, the gruffer it gets, and the thrumminess becomes downright unpleasant at higher engine rpm. Similarly tiring is the constant road and tire noise that penetrates the 370Z's close-quartered cabin. These will be deal-breakers for some buyers.

Although it's hard to name a direct rival to the Z car, there are a few entertaining alternatives in this price range that offer more in the way of refinement. Perhaps closest from a performance-per-dollar perspective are the American-brand pony cars, the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang. The Mustang is all-new for 2015, and both cars have optional V8 engines with far more character than the 370Z's raucous V6. If you're looking for something with more pedigree, the highly desirable BMW 2 Series is not as much of a financial stretch as you might think, and even with its base four-cylinder engine, it's just as quick as the 370Z. Meanwhile, the Scion FR-S and Subaru BRZ can be had for thousands less. Their four-cylinder engines are pretty meager, but driving purists will find their sharp rear-wheel-drive handling plenty compelling.

Within the population of moderately priced sport coupes and convertibles, these competitors also promise superior practicality, as they offer rear seats (albeit tiny ones), fractionally better cargo space and greater comfort in city and highway driving. That said, if you're looking for a focused two-seat sports car, there's still nothing quite like the 2015 Nissan 370Z.

2015 Nissan 370Z models

The two-seat 2015 Nissan 370Z sports car is available as a hatchback coupe or soft-top convertible (Roadster). The coupe comes in base, Touring, Sport, Sport Tech and Nismo trim levels. The 2015 370Z Roadster is sold in base, Touring and Touring Sport trims.

The base-model 370Z coupe and Roadster come standard with 18-inch wheels and summer performance tires, automatic bi-xenon headlights, LED running lights, keyless ignition/entry, cruise control, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped tilt-only steering wheel Bluetooth phone connectivity and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. The Roadster gets a power-operated convertible soft top.

Available only on the coupe, the Sport trim brings a limited-slip differential, upgraded brakes, special lightweight 19-inch alloy wheels and both chin and rear-deck spoilers. The Touring trim loses these performance upgrades but adds creature comforts like heated side mirrors, leather/simulated-suede upholstery and suede door-trim panels, a rear cargo cover (coupe only), heated seats with four-way power driver adjustment (and four-way manual lumbar adjustment) and four-way passenger-seat power adjustment, ventilated seats (roadster only), an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and voice command, a rearview camera, Bluetooth audio connectivity, USB/iPod integration, satellite radio and eight Bose speakers.

The coupe's Sport Tech and Roadster's Touring Sport essentially combine the content of the 370Z Sport and Touring models, although Sport Tech coupes don't get the Touring's heated power seats, upgraded upholstery and cargo cover.

The 370Z Nismo coupe has a more-powerful, 350-horsepower version of the 370Z's 3.7-liter V6 and features the same or upgraded versions of the performance hardware on the standard 370Z Sport. For 2015, it features revised versions of its unique aerodynamic body pieces, new LED running lights and a downsized rear spoiler. Differing from the standard 370Z's cabin, however, the Nismo gets new leather/simulated-suede Recaro seats and a suede-trimmed steering wheel. The Nismo Tech trim level adds the touchscreen-based navigation and audio system, rearview camera and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, the Nissan 370Z coupe adds new Sport and Sport Tech trim levels, which bundle desirable standard equipment that was previously available in option packages. All 370Z models get revised steering and suspension tuning and Bluetooth phone connectivity as standard. The 2015 370Z roadster gets a new Touring Sport trim level, while the amped-up 370Z Nismo model offers an optional automatic transmission for the first time, as well as revised exterior styling, new seats and interior trim, and a new Tech trim level.

Performance & mpg

All versions of the 2015 Nissan 370Z (apart from the Nismo model) are powered by a 3.7-liter V6 that produces 332 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard for all coupes and Touring and Touring Sport roadsters. On Sport and Sport Tech coupes and Touring Sport roadsters, the manual gearbox includes SynchroRev Match, a driver-selectable mode that automatically blips the throttle during downshifts to deliver smoother, quicker gearchanges. 

A seven-speed automatic transmission with manual-shift capability and downshift rev-matching is optional for all 370Z coupes and standard on the base 370Z Roadster. Steering wheel-mounted shift paddles are included on all models, except the base coupe and Roadster.

In Edmunds performance testing, a 370Z coupe with a manual transmission accelerated from zero to 60 mph in just 5.3 seconds, while the heavier Roadster accomplished the same run in 5.5 seconds. The EPA rates fuel economy for the coupe at 21 mpg combined (18 mpg city/26 mpg highway) with the manual; the automatic also checks in at 21 mpg combined (19 city/26 highway). The Roadster's fuel economy is slightly worse at 20 combined (17/24) with the manual and 21 combined (18/25) with the automatic transmission.

The 370Z Nismo uses the same-size V6, but it's specially tuned to generate 350 hp and 276 lb-ft of torque. The six-speed manual transmission with SynchroRev Match is standard, with the seven-speed automatic newly available as an option. We've tested a couple manual-transmission Nismos, the most recent a 2015 Tech model. Zero to 60 mph took just 5.2 seconds. The EPA has not separately evaluated the Nismo's fuel economy, but on Edmunds' highway-biased evaluation loop, we managed to earn 24 mpg, which is impressive.

Safety

Every 2015 Nissan 370Z comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control and side airbags. The coupe gets side curtain airbags, while the Roadster's side airbags extend upward for head protection. A rearview camera is standard for the coupe's Touring and Sport Tech trims, the 370Z Roadster's Touring and Sport Touring trims and the Nismo Tech model.

In Edmunds brake testing, a coupe with the available upgraded brakes and 19-inch summer performance tires stopped from 60 mph in an outstanding 106 feet, while a Roadster with the Sport package matched that impressive feat. However, the most recent 370Z Nismo we tested posted a longer distance of 111 feet.

Driving

For 2015, Nissan has revised the suspension tuning on all 370Z models, and it has added a small degree of suppleness to the ride quality without detracting much from the sharp handling and near-endless grip for which the current Z car has always been known. Buyers planning to take their 370Z to track days might have preferred the stiffer suspension calibration included in last year's optional Sport package, but in that case, there's always the more aggressively tuned Nismo model.

It's hard to argue with the V8-like acceleration you get with the 370Z's 3.7-liter V6, but revving it to its redline isn't the reward it is in other sports cars. In normal driving, you'll often find yourself shifting up to the next gear to avoid the high-rpm coarseness the engine sends through the pedals and shifter. Although annoying, this lapse in refinement doesn't keep the 370Z from being invigorating to drive at just about any speed. In particular, the SynchroRev Match mode for the manual transmission is an enthusiast's delight, as it'll make you feel like a professional racer with every perfectly rev-matched downshift.

Interior

When you get inside the 2015 370Z, you'll see higher-quality materials than you'll find in just about any of this sports car's rivals. The cloth seats in the lower-trim models might be a letdown in anything other than a sports car, but it's not hard to find a comfortable driving position thanks to the seat's excellent shape and support -- and one of the car's signature features, gauges that move with the steering wheel's tilt adjustment to help maintain optimal visibility.

Make no mistake, though: the 370Z's interior quarters are tight, there's precious little storage space for even small items and the bulkhead between the seatbacks and the cargo area makes for a particularly closed-in sensation. That swoopy roof line and thick rear roof pillars dictate small windows and marginal outward visibility -- attributes we can somewhat forgive any sports car, though. Such is the same for the coupe's meager 6.9 cubic feet of maximum cargo space and the almost laughable 4.2 cubic feet in the convertible's trunk, which makes it tough for a couple to pack much more than soft-sided weekend bags.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Nissan 370Z.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Party of two
Roberto Chavez,04/09/2016
2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
Bought the base model....fun to drive. Basic interior not much to worry about on instruments. Noisy but you get used to it. Basic sound system. ..next time I'll save up more for the navigation package and backup camera. Didn't realize how much difference it would make. After one year of owning the Z, I love driving it. It turns heads, gets compliments and receive thumbs up from strangers. Not much room for much inside but great for road trips and even running errands. Five Stars!
Phil 2015 370
Phil,09/14/2017
Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
It's a lot of fun everything is up to par 10 times better than my 75 to 80
Should it stay or should it go?
Patty T.,06/25/2018
Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
The car is awesome to drive and awesome to look at. I have leased it for 3 years and now I need to decide whether I should keep it or return it. It's a 2015 with 7500 miles on it - yes 7500. Has never seen a car wash - I always hand washed it. No one scratch or scuff on it. It's out of warranty.....the only bad. If you are thinking about buying one - do it. Get the convertible.
Great acceleration and handling
JR,05/21/2019
Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
You'll be buying a good bit of gas but it's well worth it. The Roadster Touring Sport is loaded! Cooled and heated seats. A bit of a harsh ride and a little road noise are more than compensated by the fantastic handling and power of this little beast. Wouldn't trade mine except for another Z!
See all 5 reviews of the 2015 Nissan 370Z
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
332 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
332 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
332 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
350 hp @ 7400 rpm
See all Used 2015 Nissan 370Z features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2015 Nissan 370Z

Used 2015 Nissan 370Z Overview

The Used 2015 Nissan 370Z is offered in the following submodels: 370Z Coupe, 370Z Convertible, 370Z NISMO, 370Z NISMO Tech. Available styles include Sport Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A), 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A), 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M), NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A), Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A), Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A), Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A), Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M), Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M), NISMO Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M), Sport Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M), NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M), 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A), Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M), Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A), Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M), and NISMO Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Nissan 370Z?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Nissan 370Z trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Nissan 370Z Base is priced between $19,995 and$19,995 with odometer readings between 81858 and81858 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Nissan 370Z Sport is priced between $16,988 and$16,988 with odometer readings between 107219 and107219 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Nissan 370ZES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Nissan 370Z for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2015 370ZES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $16,988 and mileage as low as 81858 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Nissan 370Z.

Can't find a used 2015 Nissan 370Zs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan 370Z for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $18,310.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $12,530.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan 370Z for sale - 8 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,361.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $14,230.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Nissan 370Z?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan 370Z lease specials

Related Used 2015 Nissan 370Z info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles