Consumer Rating
(19)
1996 Nissan 300ZX Review

Type:

Other years
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Tired of industry jokes about its overweight and understyled mid-eighties 300ZX, Nissan designers decided to quiet jesters by redesigning its sports car for the nineties. First, they re-injected the sports into the car by installing a 24-valve 3.0-liter V6 under the hood in both turbo and non-turbo form. Then, a timeless interior was created that put the driver in control of all that power under the hood. After that, a shape that was alluring yet menacing, sophisticated yet rough-edged, understated yet bold, was penned to surround the excellent passenger compartment and fine mechanicals. That was in 1990.

This year, the 300ZX still draws stares and instills lust. It's not the fastest car in its class anymore, nor the most technologically advanced, nor the most refined, but like George Foreman, the 300ZX is still champ. It does everything a sports car should do, does it well, and it looks even better than it did when it was introduced. The 300ZX is a no-apologies kind of car.

Unfortunately, but not surprisingly, Nissan says this is the final year for the 300ZX. A replacement is not planned. Seems that all that disposable income that used to be spent on sports cars is going toward the purchase of luxury sport-utility vehicles. The sports car market has sagged low enough to kill off the Toyota MR2, the Dodge Stealth, and now the Nissan 300ZX. Look for the Mazda RX-7 to follow suit shortly.

For 1996, Nissan has made the 300ZX compliant with new emissions regulations. No other changes have been made. The final chapter of the Z-car history has been written, so if a 300ZX is what you've been saving your pennies for, this is the last year to get yourself a brand-new one.

1996 Highlights

It's the end of the world as we know it. The final Z-car is produced for 1996.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Nissan 300ZX.

5(95%)
4(5%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Dream Car
Kathy S,05/03/2008
I bought my car, never test driven by others, with 3 miles on it. She now has 218K and runs like she's still new. All the power, all the beauty, all orginial parts including engine & transmission! I'm finally ready to sell her, and find it so hard as I know I'll never own another car like this (hardwood floors winning out). The power makes this car fast, furious and fun. The handling is beyond perfect, and head turning quota off the charts. As a female owner, I loved being in the league with the mostly male owners of this car and everywhere I go am constantly asked if I will sell it. Sadly, my answer will now be yes. Hardly any expenses aside from normal upkeep. A dream to own!
Nice for the age
Irock,01/12/2009
Just bought this last year and I really enjoy driving it. It has plenty of power. Shifts hard into 2nd (reminds me of my vette). Sounds great. Looks great. Drives and handles like a new one.
Once U Go Z You'll Never Go Back
Mr. Z,07/08/2005
My 1996 Nissan 300ZX 2+2 is amazing. I just got it a couple of weeks ago and I can't stop driving it. Although it's not the twin turbo model, it is still got a lot kick to it. The bose sound system and t-tops add to the ultimate driving experience. The original sticker price was way to high when first released, but now that I could afford it, I went for it. No Regrets either!
Baby Car - Still in Love after 16 Years
dani300zx,04/07/2012
Bought this car new in 1996 and still cannot bear the thought of parting with her (so I probably won't ever). Beautiful inside and out and an absolute blast to drive. Probably the best sports car ever made that cost less than $100K new (and, yes, I have driven, evaluated and photographed cars costing that much).
See all 19 reviews of the 1996 Nissan 300ZX
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1996 Nissan 300ZX Overview

The Used 1996 Nissan 300ZX is offered in the following submodels: 300ZX Coupe, 300ZX Convertible. Available styles include 2+2 2dr Coupe, Turbo 2dr Coupe, 2dr Coupe, and 2dr Convertible.

