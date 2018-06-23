Used 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron for Sale Near Me

I previously owned a 2008 all electric A3 3.2 and it was a great car. I hated to trade it but decided I wanted all the technology and driver assist offered in the newer models. Waited through the periods of no gas sport backs imported into the US, then the "clean" diesel debacle, then waited to see how the e-tron worked out. It's a 10. Admittedly I had to get used to the fact that the 1.4 is a very different drive than my old 3.2. That engine was amazing, but in truth it was a way more powerful car than I really needed or used, although the drive was great fun, but the nav was a CD that only knew the roads up to 2008. (a CD!) I've had the e-tron (Prestige trim) for 6 months, love it. Got the Bosch charger for the garage and total charge in 2 hours. My electric bill is unchanged. My mileage is far better than advertised. I consistently get close to 30 mpg on the charge, and even when I use both gas and electric I get 75 mpg in normal conditions, and over 50 even in stop and go nightmare traffic. Admittedly, I am a pretty chill driver, but I deal with LA traffic periodically and still get great mileage. The comfort is great - the backseat is a little tight for long distances but totally adequate for around town. And the back is as luxury as the front. Another improvement is that the closed moon roof filters more light than it did in my old 2008, which in southern California is a good thing. The versatility of the A3 is what sells me - the hatchback turns the small car into a truck - pop down the back seats and the cargo space is amazing - I can fit bikes, furniture, large cartons, just about anything in there. For groceries etc the cargo space without pushing down the seats is more than adequate.

