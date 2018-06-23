Used 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron for Sale Near Me

172 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
A3 Sportback e-tron Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 172 listings
  • 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus in Black
    used

    2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus

    25,919 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,950

    $2,494 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium

    12,387 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $22,995

    Details
  • 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus in Black
    used

    2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus

    9,211 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,297

    Details
  • 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium

    4,510 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $26,997

    Details
  • 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus

    19,922 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $28,797

    Details
  • 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium in Black
    used

    2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium

    4,061 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $28,497

    Details
  • 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium

    6,043 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,997

    Details
  • 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium

    14,815 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $27,997

    Details
  • 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Prestige in Black
    used

    2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Prestige

    17,507 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,777

    Details
  • 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Prestige in White
    certified

    2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Prestige

    6,621 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,990

    Details
  • 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Prestige in White
    used

    2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Prestige

    12,472 miles

    $28,950

    Details
  • 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus Summer of Audi in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus Summer of Audi

    14,194 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,888

    Details
  • 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium

    40,656 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,990

    Details
  • 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium

    26,906 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,473

    $4,040 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium

    23,269 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer

    $19,999

    $3,579 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium in Silver
    used

    2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium

    27,241 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,795

    Details
  • 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium in Black
    used

    2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium

    20,490 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,500

    $2,685 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus in White
    used

    2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus

    43,975 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,000

    $2,810 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi A3 Sportback e-tron searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 172 listings
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A3 Sportback e-tron
  4. Used 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron

Consumer Reviews for the Audi A3 Sportback e-tron

Read recent reviews for the Audi A3 Sportback e-tron
Overall Consumer Rating
4.25 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 1
    (20%)
roomy, great mileage, and a luxury ride
SoCal,06/23/2018
1.4 TFSI PHEV Prestige 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
I previously owned a 2008 all electric A3 3.2 and it was a great car. I hated to trade it but decided I wanted all the technology and driver assist offered in the newer models. Waited through the periods of no gas sport backs imported into the US, then the "clean" diesel debacle, then waited to see how the e-tron worked out. It's a 10. Admittedly I had to get used to the fact that the 1.4 is a very different drive than my old 3.2. That engine was amazing, but in truth it was a way more powerful car than I really needed or used, although the drive was great fun, but the nav was a CD that only knew the roads up to 2008. (a CD!) I've had the e-tron (Prestige trim) for 6 months, love it. Got the Bosch charger for the garage and total charge in 2 hours. My electric bill is unchanged. My mileage is far better than advertised. I consistently get close to 30 mpg on the charge, and even when I use both gas and electric I get 75 mpg in normal conditions, and over 50 even in stop and go nightmare traffic. Admittedly, I am a pretty chill driver, but I deal with LA traffic periodically and still get great mileage. The comfort is great - the backseat is a little tight for long distances but totally adequate for around town. And the back is as luxury as the front. Another improvement is that the closed moon roof filters more light than it did in my old 2008, which in southern California is a good thing. The versatility of the A3 is what sells me - the hatchback turns the small car into a truck - pop down the back seats and the cargo space is amazing - I can fit bikes, furniture, large cartons, just about anything in there. For groceries etc the cargo space without pushing down the seats is more than adequate.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Audi
A3 Sportback e-tron
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to
to

Related Audi A3 Sportback e-tron info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings