Used 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron for Sale Near Me

- 25,919 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,950$2,494 Below Market
Audi Calabasas - Calabasas / California
GREAT MILES 25,913! Premium Plus trim. Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, Turbo. READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Back-Up Camera Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Sun/Moonroof, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls.EXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds.com explains "We have been impressed with the A3 e-tron's supple ride and commendable handling. It drives with a solidity, refinement and sophistication that you just won't get from non-luxury hybrid models such as the Chevy Volt or Toyota Prius Prime.".BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERWe put an emphasis on providing exceptional customer service. We listen to you about your automobile needs, and provide you with options for buying or leasing a new or pre-owned vehicle. Our teams of professionals are never pushy and are here to help you make smart, informed decisions to best suit your driving needs, lifestyle and economic circumstances. Every DCH team member is committed to providing you with sales and service experiences that exceed your expectations.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.*Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUTPBFF3JA082914
Stock: ACS2294A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 12,387 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,995
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this hybrid, NO-ACCIDENT, NONSMOKER 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron Premium (FWD). WINNER OF U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT'S 2018 BEST LUXURY SMALL CAR FOR THE MONEY AWARD, this PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) boasts Audi's well-reviewed TFSI (turbo fuel stratified injection) engine, a rich interior, and sportier driving dynamics to deliver a smooth ride. The Premium trim comes standard with leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, and a 10-speaker audio system. Goodies like heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 7-inch display, two USB ports, a rearview camera, and a slew of advanced safety assistance features are also included. With its odometer now reading 12,387, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER & POWERTRAIN warranties until June 2022 or 50,000 miles (whichever comes first)! It comes pleasantly equipped with: - STAINLESS STEEL PEDAL CAPS - ALUMINUM ROOF RAILS - A PANORAMIC SUNROOF - DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL - HEATED FRONT SEATS - L.E.D. INTERIOR LIGHTING - AUDI PRE SENSE BASIC SAFETY - AUDI PRE SENSE FRONT SAFETY - HEATED FRONT SEATS - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - PUSH-BUTTON START - A BACKUP CAMERA ...and so much more! Please check out the window sticker for additional features. If you're on a desktop or laptop, it is just above Basic Info--to the far right. Please note that in August 2019 Volkswagen Group of America reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint in regards to the safety system malfunction icon illuminating. Audi fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply replacing the high voltage battery. Regardless, in the interest of customer satisfaction, Audi agreed to repurchase the vehicle. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS THE FACTORY WARRANTY IS STILL INTACT! We have all the documentation from Volkswagen Group of America on file. This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands! Don't hesitate or you will surely miss out! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron Premium! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUUPBFF1JA091888
Stock: 20713
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-26-2019
- 9,211 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,297
LeSueur Car Company - Tempe / Arizona
The A3 is back in its original hatchback model! And this time as a plug-in electric! With a 1.4L turbocharged four cylinder gas/electric hybrid engine you'll get up to 17 miles on just electric or up to 39 MPG combined gas and electric. Interior features include back-up camera, pop-up LCD display mounted mid-dash, as well as bluetooth, power accessories, moonroof and an auxiliary audio input for music connectivity. Lesueur Car Co has been a family owned and operated business for over 40 years, selling premium quality vehicles with no city sales tax! Come in to see our large inventory today!This vehicle was repurchased by the manufacturer due to a complaint from the previous owner. Despite having resolved the issue, the manufacturer stepped in to promote customer satisfaction or to comply with local laws and repurchased the vehicle. As a result, this vehicle is known as a manufacturer buyback. *VERY IMPORTANT* ALL regular warranties remain intact with this vehicle, and extended warranties are also available. The car has NO existing problems and all complaints have been resolved.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUTPBFF0JA090100
Stock: 090100
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-16-2019
- 4,510 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$26,997
LeSueur Car Company - Tempe / Arizona
The A3 is back in its original hatchback model! And this time as a plug-in electric! With a 1.4L turbocharged four cylinder gas/electric hybrid engine you'll get up to 17 miles on just electric or up to 36 MPG combined gas and electric. Interior features include back-up camera, heated seats, pop-up LCD display mounted mid-dash, as well as bluetooth, power accessories, moonroof and an auxiliary audio input for music connectivity. Lesueur Car Co has been a family owned and operated business for over 40 years, selling premium quality vehicles with no city sales tax! Come in to see our large inventory today!This vehicle was repurchased by the manufacturer due to a complaint from the previous owner. Despite having resolved the issue, the manufacturer stepped in to promote customer satisfaction or to comply with local laws and repurchased the vehicle. As a result, this vehicle is known as a manufacturer buyback. *VERY IMPORTANT* ALL regular warranties remain intact with this vehicle, and extended warranties are also available. The car has NO existing problems and all complaints have been resolved.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUUPBFF2JA115910
Stock: 115910
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-02-2019
- 19,922 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$28,797
LeSueur Car Company - Tempe / Arizona
The A3 is back in its original hatchback model! And this time as a plug-in electric! With a 1.4L turbocharged four cylinder gas/electric hybrid engine you'll get up to 17 miles on just electric or up to 39 MPG combined gas and electric. Interior features include back-up camera, pop-up LCD display mounted mid-dash, as well as bluetooth, power accessories, moonroof and an auxiliary audio input for music connectivity. Lesueur Car Co has been a family owned and operated business for over 40 years, selling premium quality vehicles with no city sales tax! Come in to see our large inventory today!This vehicle was repurchased by the manufacturer due to a complaint from the previous owner. Despite having resolved the issue, the manufacturer stepped in to promote customer satisfaction or to comply with local laws and repurchased the vehicle. As a result, this vehicle is known as a manufacturer buyback. *VERY IMPORTANT* ALL regular warranties remain intact with this vehicle, and extended warranties are also available. The car has NO existing problems and all complaints have been resolved.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUTPBFF8JA061380
Stock: 061380
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-31-2020
- 4,061 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$28,497
LeSueur Car Company - Tempe / Arizona
The A3 is back in its original hatchback model! And this time as a plug-in electric! With a 1.4L turbocharged four cylinder gas/electric hybrid engine you'll get up to 17 miles on just electric or up to 36 MPG combined gas and electric. Interior features include back-up camera, heated seats, pop-up LCD display mounted mid-dash, as well as bluetooth, power accessories, moonroof and an auxiliary audio input for music connectivity. Lesueur Car Co has been a family owned and operated business for over 40 years, selling premium quality vehicles with no city sales tax! Come in to see our large inventory today!This vehicle was repurchased by the manufacturer due to a complaint from the previous owner. Despite having resolved the issue, the manufacturer stepped in to promote customer satisfaction or to comply with local laws and repurchased the vehicle. As a result, this vehicle is known as a manufacturer buyback. *VERY IMPORTANT* ALL regular warranties remain intact with this vehicle, and extended warranties are also available. The car has NO existing problems and all complaints have been resolved.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUUPBFF9JA081948
Stock: 081948
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-19-2019
- 6,043 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,997
LeSueur Car Company - Tempe / Arizona
The A3 is back in its original hatchback model! And this time as a plug-in electric! With a 1.4L turbocharged four cylinder gas/electric hybrid engine you'll get up to 17 miles on just electric or up to 36 MPG combined gas and electric. Interior features include back-up camera, heated seats, pop-up LCD display mounted mid-dash, as well as bluetooth, power accessories, moonroof and an auxiliary audio input for music connectivity. Lesueur Car Co has been a family owned and operated business for over 40 years, selling premium quality vehicles with no city sales tax! Come in to see our large inventory today!This vehicle was repurchased by the manufacturer due to a complaint from the previous owner. Despite having resolved the issue, the manufacturer stepped in to promote customer satisfaction or to comply with local laws and repurchased the vehicle. As a result, this vehicle is known as a manufacturer buyback. *VERY IMPORTANT* ALL regular warranties remain intact with this vehicle, and extended warranties are also available. The car has NO existing problems and all complaints have been resolved.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUUPBFF0JA080929
Stock: 080929
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-07-2019
- 14,815 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$27,997
LeSueur Car Company - Tempe / Arizona
The A3 is back in its original hatchback model! And this time as a plug-in electric! With a 1.4L turbocharged four cylinder gas/electric hybrid engine you'll get up to 17 miles on just electric or up to 36 MPG combined gas and electric. Interior features include back-up camera, heated seats, pop-up LCD display mounted mid-dash, as well as bluetooth, power accessories, moonroof and an auxiliary audio input for music connectivity. Lesueur Car Co has been a family owned and operated business for over 40 years, selling premium quality vehicles with no city sales tax! Come in to see our large inventory today!This vehicle was repurchased by the manufacturer due to a complaint from the previous owner. Despite having resolved the issue, the manufacturer stepped in to promote customer satisfaction or to comply with local laws and repurchased the vehicle. As a result, this vehicle is known as a manufacturer buyback. *VERY IMPORTANT* ALL regular warranties remain intact with this vehicle, and extended warranties are also available. The car has NO existing problems and all complaints have been resolved.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUUPBFF2JA064280
Stock: 064280
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-21-2019
- 17,507 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,777
LeSueur Car Company - Tempe / Arizona
The A3 is back in its original hatchback model! And this time as a plug-in electric! With a 1.4L turbocharged four cylinder gas/electric hybrid engine you'll get up to 17 miles on just electric or up to 39 MPG combined gas and electric. Interior features include back-up camera, pop-up LCD display mounted mid-dash, as well as bluetooth, power accessories, moonroof and navigation! Lesueur Car Co has been a family owned and operated business for over 40 years, selling premium quality vehicles with no city sales tax! Come in to see our large inventory today!This vehicle was repurchased by the manufacturer due to a complaint from the previous owner. Despite having resolved the issue, the manufacturer stepped in to promote customer satisfaction or to comply with local laws and repurchased the vehicle. As a result, this vehicle is known as a manufacturer buyback. *VERY IMPORTANT* ALL regular warranties remain intact with this vehicle, and extended warranties are also available. The car has NO existing problems and all complaints have been resolved.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Prestige with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUSPBFF7JA071880
Stock: 071880
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-05-2020
- 6,621 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,990
Audi Northlake - Charlotte / North Carolina
Prestige trim. CARFAX 1-Owner, Audi Certified, Excellent Condition, LOW MILES - 6,621! Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Turbo Charged, ALUMINUM ROOF RAILS, PRESTIGE PACKAGE, Aluminum Wheels, Non-Smoker vehicle.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Heated Driver Seat. Rear Spoiler, Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks.OPTION PACKAGESPRESTIGE PACKAGE: garage door opener (Homelink), Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Digital Compass, LED Headlights, High Beam Assistant, Audi Active Lane Assist When the system detects that the driver is leaving the lane without signaling, the car, through gentle, corrective steering efforts, will assist the driver to remain in the lane, Additional steering wheel vibration also occurs, as well as "hands-off" steering wheel detection which will disable the system completely, Above 40 mph, LED Taillights w/Dynamic Rear Turn Signals, High-Gloss Aluminum Window Surrounds, Interior Storage Package, 2 USB charge ports for rear seat and 12V outlet for trunk, Parking System Plus, front and rear acoustic sensors, Audi Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, front, 0-95 mph operation w/coast, 4 distance, ALUMINUM ROOF RAILS. Non-Smoker vehicleEXPERTS REPORTRigorous 300+ point inspection performed by authorized Audi-trained technicians , $0 deductible for warranty service , 24-Hour Roadside Assistance including towing and trip-interruption services , Complimentary Service LoanerBUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERProud to bring Audi to the Lake Norman, Iredell, Cabarrus, and Hickory area. Brand new Audi terminal design facility staffed with Audi certified client advisors and technicians. Hendrick Automotive Group's first Audi location and determined to be the best Audi location on the east coast.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Prestige with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUSPBFF4JA063509
Stock: P63509
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 12,472 miles
$28,950
Shift San Francisco - South San Francisco / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Prestige with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUSPBFF2JA058681
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,194 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,888
Audi Wilsonville - Wilsonville / Oregon
2018 Audi A3 e-tron 1.4T Premium Monsoon Gray Metallic FrontTrak 1.4L I4 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 204hp 6-Speed Automatic S tronicRecent Arrival!This Audi A3 e-tron 1.4T Premium is in great all-around condition! The Monsoon Gray Metallic exterior is clean with no major dent’s dings or scratches, while the interior is also clean with no rips stains or odors. This car has just passed an extensive inspection and passed with a clean bill of health and is well equipped with:CERTIFIED AUDI PREOWNED, PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS PACKAGE, BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, 3D Optic Inlays, Audi Connect PRIME & PLUS 6 Month Trial, Audi Side Assist, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Digital Compass, High-Gloss Aluminum Window Surrounds, LED Headlights, LED Taillights w/Dynamic Rear Turn Signals, Parking System Plus, Premium Plus Package, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, Smartphone Interface, Technology Package, Wheels: 7.5 x 17 15-Spoke Turbine Design, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Audi Sound System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, 3D Optic Inlays, Audi Connect PRIME & PLUS 6 Month Trial, Audi Side Assist, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Digital Compass, High-Gloss Aluminum Window Surrounds, LED Headlights, LED Taillights w/Dynamic Rear Turn Signals, Parking System Plus, Premium Plus Package, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, Smartphone Interface, Technology Package, Wheels: 7.5 x 17 15-Spoke Turbine Design.Clean CARFAX.Certified. Audi Certified pre-owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties. * 300+ Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase dateYou have found t
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus Summer of Audi with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUTPBFF1JA067277
Stock: WK0484A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 40,656 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,990
Audi Beaverton - Beaverton / Oregon
Certified. Recent Arrival!CARFAX One-Owner.Clean CARFAX.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!This 2018 Tango Red Metallic Audi A3 e-tron 1.4T Premium FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: Sport Package (3-Spoke Multifunction Flat Bottom Steering Wheel, Front Sport Seats, S Line Roof Spoiler, and Wheels: 18" Multispoke Design), Audi Certified pre-owned Certified, 1.4L I4 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 204hp, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Audi Sound System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers. 1.4L I4 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 204hp, 3-Spoke Multifunction Flat Bottom Steering Wheel, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front Sport Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, S Line Roof Spoiler, Sport Package, Traction control, Wheels: 18" Multispoke Design.Audi Certified pre-owned Details:* Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties.* Warranty Deductible: $0* 300+ Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUUPBFF1JA100086
Stock: SLA036A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 26,906 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,473$4,040 Below Market
Bill Luke Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Phoenix / Arizona
LEAVING FOR AUCTION!!! YOU ARE GOING TO MISS THIS PRICE!!! CALL NOW!!! MOON ROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS AND BACKUP CAMERA!!ALL PERFORMED RECONDITIONING COSTS AND CERTIFICATION FEES ARE INCLUDED IN OUR PRICES! NO GIMMICKS!CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Monsoon Gray Metallic 2017 Audi A3 e-tron 1.4T Premium FrontTrak 6-Speed Automatic S tronic 1.4L I4 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV 204hp 1.4L I4 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV 204hp.Reviews: Sporty characteristics make driving fun; plug-in hybrid technology for the entry-luxury category; stylish, well-built cabin; versatile hatchback body style. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUUPBFF1HA056696
Stock: CW46697
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 23,269 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$19,999$3,579 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $5635 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUUPBFF9HA098176
Stock: O306903
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 27,241 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,795
Charles Maund Toyota - Austin / Texas
Silver 2017 Audi A3 e-tron 1.4T Premium FrontTrak 6-Speed Automatic S tronic 1.4L I4 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV 204hp 4D Hatchback, 1.4L I4 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV 204hp, 6-Speed Automatic S tronic, FrontTrak, Silver.Odometer is 7413 miles below market average!Please call ahead to check availability.Reviews: * Sporty characteristics make driving fun; plug-in hybrid technology for the entry-luxury category; stylish, well-built cabin; versatile hatchback body style. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUUPBFF6HA046049
Stock: W112064A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 20,490 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,500$2,685 Below Market
Bill Luke Santan - Gilbert / Arizona
GOING TO AUCTION!! YOU'RE GOING TO MISS THIS PRICE!! CALL NOW!!ONE OWNER LEASE RETURN, MOON ROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA AND BLUETOOTH CONNECTION!!Reviews:* Sporty characteristics make driving fun; plug-in hybrid technology for the entry-luxury category; stylish, well-built cabin; versatile hatchback body style. Source: EdmundsBill Luke Santan is a family owned and operated business that has done business the right way since 1927. You can buy with confidence! Unlike some of our competitors, our RECONDITIONING COSTS are INCLUDED in the sales price. Bill Luke Santan's price is based on Kelley Blue Book Price AdvisorTM - which allows you to see what other Arizona residents have paid for the same year, make and model of vehicle while considering vehicle mileage. See dealer for details or visit www.billlukesantan.com to see the difference for yourself!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUUPBFF3HA043982
Stock: SS19900
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 43,975 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,000$2,810 Below Market
Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Santa Rosa - Santa Rosa / California
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 43,975! PRICED TO MOVE $5,700 below Kelley Blue Book! Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, HOMELINK - BLACK SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Audi Side Assist, rear cross traffic alert, Audi Connect PRIME & PLUS, Audi Virtual Cockpit, 12.3" LCD fully digital instrument cluster w/1,440x540 pixel resolution and visual mode selection, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, Audi sound system w/10 speakers w/180 watts, subwoofer and Audi MMI navigation high control panel, Smartphone Interface Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Digital Compass, LED Headlights, cornering and all-weather functionality, Dynamic Rear Turn Signals, 3D Optic Aluminum Inlays, High-Gloss Aluminum Window Surrounds, Parking System Plus, front and rear acoustic sensors, SPORT PACKAGE 3-Spoke Multifunction Flat Bottom Steering Wheel, shift paddles, Wheels: 7.5" x 18" 15-Spoke Turbine-design, S Line Roof Spoiler, Tires: P225/40R18 All-Season, Front Sport Seats, 8-way power front seats, 4-way power lumbar adjustment and extendable thigh support, HOMELINK - BLACK. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: This A3 Sportback e-tron is priced $5,700 below Kelley Blue Book. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner Plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge. (Eff 7/1/12). Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUTPBFF4HA123593
Stock: HA123593L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
