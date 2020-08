Used 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron for Sale Near Me

Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey

Just arrived is this hybrid, NO-ACCIDENT, NONSMOKER 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron Premium (FWD). WINNER OF U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT'S 2018 BEST LUXURY SMALL CAR FOR THE MONEY AWARD, this PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) boasts Audi's well-reviewed TFSI (turbo fuel stratified injection) engine, a rich interior, and sportier driving dynamics to deliver a smooth ride. The Premium trim comes standard with leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, and a 10-speaker audio system. Goodies like heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 7-inch display, two USB ports, a rearview camera, and a slew of advanced safety assistance features are also included. With its odometer now reading 12,387, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER & POWERTRAIN warranties until June 2022 or 50,000 miles (whichever comes first)! It comes pleasantly equipped with: - STAINLESS STEEL PEDAL CAPS - ALUMINUM ROOF RAILS - A PANORAMIC SUNROOF - DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL - HEATED FRONT SEATS - L.E.D. INTERIOR LIGHTING - AUDI PRE SENSE BASIC SAFETY - AUDI PRE SENSE FRONT SAFETY - HEATED FRONT SEATS - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - PUSH-BUTTON START - A BACKUP CAMERA ...and so much more! Please check out the window sticker for additional features. If you're on a desktop or laptop, it is just above Basic Info--to the far right. Please note that in August 2019 Volkswagen Group of America reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint in regards to the safety system malfunction icon illuminating. Audi fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply replacing the high voltage battery. Regardless, in the interest of customer satisfaction, Audi agreed to repurchase the vehicle. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS THE FACTORY WARRANTY IS STILL INTACT! We have all the documentation from Volkswagen Group of America on file. This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands! Don't hesitate or you will surely miss out! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron Premium! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Lemon History Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : Yes Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

36 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUUPBFF1JA091888

Stock: 20713

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 11-26-2019