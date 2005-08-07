Used 1996 Nissan 300ZX
Consumer reviews
I bought my car, never test driven by others, with 3 miles on it. She now has 218K and runs like she's still new. All the power, all the beauty, all orginial parts including engine & transmission! I'm finally ready to sell her, and find it so hard as I know I'll never own another car like this (hardwood floors winning out). The power makes this car fast, furious and fun. The handling is beyond perfect, and head turning quota off the charts. As a female owner, I loved being in the league with the mostly male owners of this car and everywhere I go am constantly asked if I will sell it. Sadly, my answer will now be yes. Hardly any expenses aside from normal upkeep. A dream to own!
Just bought this last year and I really enjoy driving it. It has plenty of power. Shifts hard into 2nd (reminds me of my vette). Sounds great. Looks great. Drives and handles like a new one.
My 1996 Nissan 300ZX 2+2 is amazing. I just got it a couple of weeks ago and I can't stop driving it. Although it's not the twin turbo model, it is still got a lot kick to it. The bose sound system and t-tops add to the ultimate driving experience. The original sticker price was way to high when first released, but now that I could afford it, I went for it. No Regrets either!
Bought this car new in 1996 and still cannot bear the thought of parting with her (so I probably won't ever). Beautiful inside and out and an absolute blast to drive. Probably the best sports car ever made that cost less than $100K new (and, yes, I have driven, evaluated and photographed cars costing that much).
Features & Specs
|2dr Convertible
|MPG
|17 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|222 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Used 1996 Nissan 300ZX Overview
The Used 1996 Nissan 300ZX is offered in the following submodels: 300ZX Coupe, 300ZX Convertible. Available styles include 2+2 2dr Coupe, Turbo 2dr Coupe, 2dr Coupe, and 2dr Convertible.
