1996 Nissan 300ZX 2 Dr STD Convertible
(19)

Tired of industry jokes about its overweight and understyled mid-eighties 300ZX, Nissan designers decided to quiet jesters by redesigning its sports car for the nineties. First, they re-injected the sports into the car by installing a 24-valve 3.0-liter V6 under the hood in both turbo and non-turbo form. Then, a timeless interior was created that put the driver in control of all that power under the hood. After that, a shape that was alluring yet menacing, sophisticated yet rough-edged, understated yet bold, was penned to surround the excellent passenger compartment and fine mechanicals. That was in 1990.

This year, the 300ZX still draws stares and instills lust. It's not the fastest car in its class anymore, nor the most technologically advanced, nor the most refined, but like George Foreman, the 300ZX is still champ. It does everything a sports car should do, does it well, and it looks even better than it did when it was introduced. The 300ZX is a no-apologies kind of car.

Unfortunately, but not surprisingly, Nissan says this is the final year for the 300ZX. A replacement is not planned. Seems that all that disposable income that used to be spent on sports cars is going toward the purchase of luxury sport-utility vehicles. The sports car market has sagged low enough to kill off the Toyota MR2, the Dodge Stealth, and now the Nissan 300ZX. Look for the Mazda RX-7 to follow suit shortly.

For 1996, Nissan has made the 300ZX compliant with new emissions regulations. No other changes have been made. The final chapter of the Z-car history has been written, so if a 300ZX is what you've been saving your pennies for, this is the last year to get yourself a brand-new one.

It's the end of the world as we know it. The final Z-car is produced for 1996.
5 out of 5 stars, My Dream Car
Kathy S,

I bought my car, never test driven by others, with 3 miles on it. She now has 218K and runs like she's still new. All the power, all the beauty, all orginial parts including engine & transmission! I'm finally ready to sell her, and find it so hard as I know I'll never own another car like this (hardwood floors winning out). The power makes this car fast, furious and fun. The handling is beyond perfect, and head turning quota off the charts. As a female owner, I loved being in the league with the mostly male owners of this car and everywhere I go am constantly asked if I will sell it. Sadly, my answer will now be yes. Hardly any expenses aside from normal upkeep. A dream to own!

4.5 out of 5 stars, Nice for the age
Irock,

Just bought this last year and I really enjoy driving it. It has plenty of power. Shifts hard into 2nd (reminds me of my vette). Sounds great. Looks great. Drives and handles like a new one.

4.875 out of 5 stars, Once U Go Z You'll Never Go Back
Mr. Z,

My 1996 Nissan 300ZX 2+2 is amazing. I just got it a couple of weeks ago and I can't stop driving it. Although it's not the twin turbo model, it is still got a lot kick to it. The bose sound system and t-tops add to the ultimate driving experience. The original sticker price was way to high when first released, but now that I could afford it, I went for it. No Regrets either!

5 out of 5 stars, Baby Car - Still in Love after 16 Years
dani300zx,

Bought this car new in 1996 and still cannot bear the thought of parting with her (so I probably won't ever). Beautiful inside and out and an absolute blast to drive. Probably the best sports car ever made that cost less than $100K new (and, yes, I have driven, evaluated and photographed cars costing that much).

2dr Convertible features & specs
2dr Convertible
N/A
MPG 17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6400 rpm
Is the Nissan 300ZX a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1996 300ZX both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Nissan 300ZX fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 300ZX gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 300ZX has 23.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Nissan 300ZX. Learn more

Is the Nissan 300ZX reliable?

To determine whether the Nissan 300ZX is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 300ZX. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 300ZX's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1996 Nissan 300ZX a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1996 Nissan 300ZX is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1996 300ZX is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1996 Nissan 300ZX?

The least-expensive 1996 Nissan 300ZX is the 1996 Nissan 300ZX 2dr Convertible. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

    What are the different models of Nissan 300ZX?

    If you're interested in the Nissan 300ZX, the next question is, which 300ZX model is right for you? 300ZX variants include 2dr Convertible. For a full list of 300ZX models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

