Used 2015 Nissan 370Z for Sale Near Me

2015 NISSAN 370Z SPORT TECH AUTOMATIC 3.7L V6. BEAUTIFUL RED (BLACK CHERRY METALLIC) EXTERIOR WITH BLACK CLOTH INTERIOR. LOADED WITH CLOTH SEATS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH TIPTRONIC SHIFTING AND PADDLE SHIFTERS, SPORT, TECH, NAVIGATION, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, KEYLESS GO, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, DIGITAL INFO DISPLAY, TEMP/COMPASS GAUGES, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, TRACTION CONTROL, UNIVERSAL HOME LINK, CRUISE CONTROL, 19 ALLOY RIMS, LED RUNNING LIGHTS, XENON LIGHTS, DUAL EXHAUST, IN-DASH CD PLAYER/USB/BLUETOOTH/SAT RADIO WITH BOSE SOUND SYSTEM. ONE OWNER WITH KEYLESS GO AND BLUETOOTH.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Nissan 370Z Sport Tech with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Back-up camera .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN1AZ4EH4FM442512

Stock: N442512

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020