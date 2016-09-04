Used 2015 Nissan 370Z for Sale Near Me
- 23,378 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,995
Rodeo Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Queen Creek / Arizona
Thank you for looking at this pre-owned vehicle! It’s one of many to choose from at our beautiful auto dealership on Empire & Ellsworth in Queen Creek, AZ, Southeast of Phoenix. Rodeo Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is the first full service automobile dealership serving local San Tan Valley residents. We’re part of the Earnhardt family of dealerships. We’re you’re hometown auto dealer – and That Ain’t No Bull! We hope you stop in today to experience our No Bull approach to selling and servicing trucks and cars in our community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan 370Z Sport Tech with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH1FM444086
Stock: Q01689A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 19,813 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,998
Texas Auto North - Houston / Texas
SPORT-TECH-NAVIGATION-REAR VIEW CAMERA-KEYLESS GO-BLUETOOTH-BOSE SOUND-ONE OWNER-CONTACT US NOW, WE ANSWER QUESTIONS SUPER FAST-COMPETITIVE NATIONWIDE FINANCING-WE PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR TRADE-CLEAN CARFAX-FRESH SERVICE!!!2015 NISSAN 370Z SPORT TECH AUTOMATIC 3.7L V6 F. BEAUTIFUL RED (BLACK CHERRY METALLIC) EXTERIOR WITH BLACK CLOTH INTERIOR. LOADED WITH CLOTH SEATS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH TIPTRONIC SHIFTING AND PADDLE SHIFTERS, SPORT, TECH, NAVIGATION, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, KEYLESS GO, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, DIGITAL INFO DISPLAY, TEMP/COMPASS GAUGES, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, TRACTION CONTROL, UNIVERSAL HOME LINK, CRUISE CONTROL, 19 ALLOY RIMS, LED RUNNING LIGHTS, XENON LIGHTS, DUAL EXHAUST, IN-DASH CD PLAYER/USB/BLUETOOTH/SAT RADIO WITH BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, AND MUCH MUCH MORE....ONE OWNER WITH KEYLESS GO AND BLUETOOTH....WE SELL THE CARS YOU WANT TO DRIVE!!! LIKE THIS STREET CRUISER NISSAN 370Z SPORT TECH WITH NAVIGATION AND REAR-VIEW CAMERA....FREE CARFAX REPORT!!!COME SEE WHAT THE TEXAS AUTO' EXPERIENCE IS ALL ABOUT. WE PROVIDE THE BEST USED CARS FOR SALE IN TEXAS WITH COMPETITIVE PRICING. AT OUR TWO CONVENIENT LOCATIONS (16200 TX-3, WEBSTER, TX 77598 & 11655 NORTH FWY, HOUSTON TX 77060), WE HAVE ALL THE BEST DEALS ON PRE-OWNED INVENTORY NEAR YOU. LET US DIRECT YOU THROUGH THE CAR-BUYING PROCESS. OUR IN-HOUSE TEAM WILL HANDLE THE FINANCING CONCERNS AND HELP GET YOU A GREAT RATE. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A CUSTOM LIFTED TRUCK, 4X4 JEEP, LUXURY CAR/SUV OR SPORT CAR FOR SALE, TEXAS AUTO HAS EXACTLY WHAT YOU WANT. BUY A USED CAR FROM A GREAT DEALERSHIP THAT HAS GREAT REVIEWS. TEXAS AUTO HAS A LARGE SELECTION OF USED VEHICLES FOR SALE AND COMPETITIVE FINANCING OPTIONS. MAKE TEXAS AUTO YOUR FIRST AND ONLY STOP DURING YOUR NEXT VEHICLE PURCHASE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan 370Z Sport Tech with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH4FM442512
Stock: N442512
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- used
2015 Nissan 370Z10,282 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,442
Guaranteed Motor Cars - Highland / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan 370Z with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EHXFM441025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,599 miles
$24,998
CarMax Baton Rouge - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Baton Rouge / Louisiana
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in LA, and excludes tax, title, tags, and $199 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan 370Z Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH9FM440447
Stock: 18874856
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,219 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,988
Criswell Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Thurmont - Thurmont / Maryland
CARFAX One-Owner. Magnetic Black Metallic 2015 Nissan 370Z Sport RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V Recent Arrival! 19/26 City/Highway MPG MD State Inspected w/Fresh Oil Change! Every Pre-Owned vehicle purchased from Criswell CDJR of Thurmont comes with a free CARFAX vehicle history report. The Used Vehicle Sale Price is plus sales tax, tag fees and a $500 processing charge. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell C.D.J.R. Of Thurmont, MD for details and the most current information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan 370Z Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH3FM442226
Stock: D200211A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- used
2015 Nissan 370Z81,858 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,995
House Of Kars - Manassas / Virginia
BEAUTIFUL 370Z!!! VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTION DONE, READY TO GO!!!! WE FINANCE AND GUARANTEE CREDIT APPROVAL----CALL 703-331-1818 TO SCHEDULE TEST DRIVE -***HABLAMOS ESPANOL***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan 370Z with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH0FM442474
Stock: HK4868
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 49,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,495
Murdock Volkswagen of Logan - Logan / Utah
Local Trade, Clean CARFAX. Pearl White2015 Nissan 370Z Touring RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V19/26 City/Highway MPGCome Experience our No Regrets Purchase Program. Included is our free safety inspections and car washes for life. This vehicle has been inspected and passes state safety and emissions inspection. Call (435)787-0040 for our Hyundai store or (435)799-3500 for the Volkswagen store for an appointment.*All prices reflect dealer arranged financing. You gotta come and see us!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan 370Z Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH7FM442441
Stock: H10428C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 36,249 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,988
Payne Volkswagen - Brownsville / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan 370Z Touring Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4FH9FM430497
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,676 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,998$3,149 Below Market
Master Buick GMC - Augusta / Georgia
This vehicle is at Master Buick GMC in Augusta, GA. 370Z Touring, 2D Convertible, 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V, 7-Speed Automatic, RWD, Orange, Black Leather, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Euro-Tuned Sport Shocks, Glass rear window, Heated & Cooling Sport Bucket Front Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Nissan Sport Brakes, Remote keyless entry, Sport Package, Traction control, Ventilated front seats, Viscous Limited-Slip Differential, Wheels: 19'x 9' Fr / 19'x 10' Rr Rays Forged Alloy. Odometer is 706 miles below market average! 2014 Nissan 370Z 2D Convertible Touring 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V RWD Orange Please Contact Us Now By Phone or Email. Don't pay too much for the vehicle you want...Come on down and take a look at this terrific 2014 Nissan 370Z. $249 Dealer Fee. - Master Buick GMC - ' After We Sell, We Serve Since 1937'. Located in beautiful Augusta,GA. Friendly Staff, Savings, Selection, and Effortless Sales Process.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan 370Z Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4FH2EM620138
Stock: TU0138
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 96,574 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,988$878 Below Market
Daytona Nissan - Daytona Beach / Florida
2016 Nissan 370Z Sport 19/26 City/Highway MPG All of our vehicles are ASE Certified inspected so you can buy with confidence. Daytona Nissan at the Daytona International Automall. WE MAKE IT EASIER! Proudly serving Daytona Beach, Palm Coast, Port Orange, Deland, Deltona and beyond, there are numerous reasons to choose Daytona Nissan: professional and courteous sales staff, Nissan Certified technicians, and financial experts all with the single focus of addressing each of your needs with the utmost respect, care and attention to detail. *All Sale Prices are after $2,000 Cash Down or Trade-In Equity and do not include tax, tag, title, $998.50 dealer fee and $279 electronic registration filing fee. All advertised vehicles are subject to availability. Inventory, options and pricing are all subject to change. Not responsible for typographical and human error. Please contact dealer for further details and thank you for reading the fine print, happy motoring! Please call Max at 386-274-6828 for more details. Reviews: * Excellent handling; cool rev-matching manual transmission; strong V6; high-quality interior; relatively low price. Source: Edmunds Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Program BUY SMART, OWN CONFIDENCE Only Nissans that meet our high standards qualify for Certified Pre-Owned status. They must be less than six years old from the original in-service date, with less than 80,000 miles on the odometer. Plus, they must have a clean, non-branded title and, most important, pass a comprehensive 167 points Certified Pre-Owned inspection. Benefits of buying a Certified Pre-Owned Nissan include: 7-year/100,000-mile limited warranty 24-hour Emergency Roadside Assistance Car Rental Reimbursement and Towing Benefit Genuine Nissan parts CARFAX® Vehicle History Report SiriusXM Satellite Radio with 3-month trial subscription Optional Security+Plus® Extended Protection Plan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan 370Z Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH0GM935931
Stock: PK10302A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- used
2014 Nissan 370Z84,027 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,990$1,664 Below Market
Unique Motors of Tampa - Tampa / Florida
This 2014 Nissan 370Z 2dr features a 3.7L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is GRAY with a BLACK interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Satellite; Sentry Key; Daytime Running Lights; Active Belts; Retractable Roof Panel Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 813-443-0887 or uniquemotorsoftampa@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan 370Z with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH4EM635564
Stock: P635564
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 35,193 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$21,900$2,467 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. A Nissan with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This 370Z was gently driven and it shows. The interior of this Nissan 370Z has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. The 2016 Nissan 370Z is built with pure muscle. Punch the throttle and feel the power of its torque and horsepower plant you firmly to the back of the seat. More information about the 2016 Nissan 370Z: Nearly everything about the Nissan 370Z models is tuned for performance over fuel-efficiency, comfort or space, and potential buyers should take that into account. The 370Z features strong performance in both acceleration and handling and pricing starts at under $30,000. In testing, the 370Z has returned performance numbers that rival cars costing several times as much. Interesting features of this model are performance value for the money, rev-matching transmissions, Acceleration, braking, and handling, serious sports-car attitude, and coupe and convertible body styles
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan 370Z Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH4GM932868
Stock: 932868
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,252 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$24,540$1,619 Below Market
Toyota of Newport - Newport / Oregon
Brilliant Silver 2016 Nissan 370Z RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V At-Home Test Drives, Deliveries, and Paperwork, Bluetooth-Hands Free, Keyless Entry, One Owner, Accident Free CarFax History Report, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, MP3 decoder, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 34919 miles below market average! 19/26 City/Highway MPGAs a premier Oregon Toyota dealer, we have a huge selection of new and used vehicles from which to choose. We specialize in affordable vehicles with an excellent selection for you to choose from, including Certified Pre-owned. We provide great service, great prices and a great experience as proven by our excellent customer ratings, Google 3.8 stars, and 4.7 stars on Cargurus.com, Facebook 5.0 and yelp 3.8 stars. We are non-pushy, genuine and honest. Toyota of Newport is a locally owned and operated dealership serving Newport, Waldport, Yachats, San Marine, Lincoln City, Toledo, Florence, Depoe Bay, Logsden, Otter Rock, Seal Rock, Siletz and Gleneden Beach Toyota buyers. Our friendly staff is funny, approachable, and very knowledgeable. We are trained to serve you and we’ll bend over backwards to help you find the right financing and appropriate vehicle that meets your needs.Reviews:* Excellent handling; cool rev-matching manual transmission; strong V6; high-quality interior; relatively low price. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan 370Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH7GM930130
Stock: U2417
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 18,687 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$24,000$668 Below Market
Alderman Luxury Imports - Fishers / Indiana
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. ABS brakes, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Odometer is 42148 miles below market average! *Restrictions apply, Vehicle Delivery is offered. Aldermanâ s Limited Power Train Warranty is subject to vehicles that are within 10 (ten) model years with no more than 80,000 miles on the odometer (some restrictions apply, see dealer for detail). Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user "as is" without warranty of any kind, either express or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, security, license, processing and/or documentation fees. Call us today at 317-IMPORTS (317-467-6787) to arrange your VIP test drive or reach us at aldermanauto.com. Find us at 13875 Trade Center Dr. Fishers, IN 46038.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan 370Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH9GM934647
Stock: P1436A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 20,737 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$24,980$224 Below Market
Honda Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
This 2014 Nissan 370Z 2dr 2DR ROADSTER TOUR AT features a 3.7L V6 Cylinder 6cyl engine. The vehicle is Other with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Superb Condition. Magnetic Black Metallic exterior and Black interior. Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Keyless Start, Premium Sound System, Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, Leather Added! AND MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats, Heated/Cooled Seats. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Rollover Protection System, Electronic Stability Control. Nissan Touring with Magnetic Black Metallic exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 332 HP at 7000 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORTEdmunds.com explains Nissan's 2014 370Z two-seater continues to deliver impressive performance for the money. It's astoundingly capable, hyper-responsive and just plain fast.. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan 370Z Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4FH8EM621262
Stock: E015541A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- used
2014 Nissan 370Z10,537 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseDelivery Available*
$23,990
Carvana - Baltimore - Baltimore / Maryland
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan 370Z with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH3EM636883
Stock: 2000662096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 60,024 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$18,500$1,439 Below Market
Brannon Honda - Birmingham / Alabama
2016 Nissan 370Z Base Black Cherry Why Choose Our Birmingham, AL Honda Dealership? In addition to providing the complete line of new Honda models, Brannon Honda is also proud to stock a diverse selection of used cars at varying price ranges. If a new Honda isnâ t in the cards for you at this time, then a certified pre-owned Honda or other used vehicle could be the perfect option. 19/26 City/Highway MPG What Are the Benefits of Doing Business at Brannon Honda? Beyond great prices, selection, and service, there are also other perks when you do business with our Honda dealership serving Mountain Brook, Vestavia Hills, and Hoover: Complimentary multi-point inspections with every service visit Over $750 in service coupons when you buy a vehicle at Brannon Honda Honda Owners Workshop Free maintenance for 2 years Lifetime warranty protection Honda Certified Express Elite Dealership (the only Honda dealer in Birmingham with this designation) Comprehensive Car Protection Program. Reviews: * Excellent handling; cool rev-matching manual transmission; strong V6; high-quality interior; relatively low price. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan 370Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH2GM931556
Stock: 14265A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 14,649 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,995
Youngblood Kia - Springfield / Missouri
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. This 2016 Nissan 370Z Sport Tech in Magnetic Black features. YOUR SAFETY IS OUR TOP PRIORITY. WE ARE CONSTANTLY SANITIZING OUR VEHICLES, OFFICES, SHOWROOM ETC., *Fresh Oil Change*, ASK ABOUT OUR 72 HOUR TEST DRIVE, MASTER MECHANIC 150 POINT INSPECTION, AT YOUNGBLOOD WE MAKE IT EASY FOR YOU, WE WILL BRING THE CAR TO YOU, LOOKING FOR A SPECIFIC PRE OWNED CAR LET US HELP YOU FIND IT, Delay-off headlights, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Navigation System, Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM Bose Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 19" x 9" Fr/19" x 10" Rr RAYS Forged Alloy. Odometer is 33780 miles below market average! Certified. 19/26 City/Highway MPG We make it easy for you! Youngblood Motors 417-882-3838.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan 370Z Sport Tech with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH6GM935187
Stock: 92072P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
